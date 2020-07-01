REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenGov Inc. formally announced the launch of its integrated Permitting, Licensing & Code Enforcement Suite (PLC). It's the third major suite in the company's recently announced OpenGov ERP Cloud.
This latest addition to OpenGov's growing list of web-based applications modernizes community development and civic services using powerful workflow technology, including a comprehensive, mobile-friendly web portal "storefront," making it easy for state and local governments to serve both residents and business owners. The software fully automates service delivery and internal approval processes for all permits, business licenses, inspections, fee calculations, online payments, digital forms, and electronic signatures. Other citizen services include utility billing, virtual town hall meetings, and virtual council meetings. This announcement bolsters OpenGov's position as the only public sector software provider offering a 100% cloud-based ERP, and furthers the company's mission to power more effective and accountable government.
"Especially during times of crisis, community members expect a user-friendly way to access services online, and government leaders want solutions that meet those expectations," said CEO Zac Bookman. "It's gratifying to see governments evaluate the technology landscape and opt for OpenGov's modern software over outdated, legacy systems. We are investing massively in R&D, because leveraging cloud technology to help navigate these unprecedented times in innovative ways — whether for reopening building and planning departments, issuing outdoor dining permits, small business loan processing, CARES Act grants management, virtual inspections, or new business licenses — has become a necessity for our nation's cities, counties, and state agencies."
"We are grateful we had all key departments integrated and working on a single application so we could keep our City on track through Covid-19 and accelerate reopening safely," says Sean Hearty, Director of Permit Coordination and Zoning Enforcement Officer in the City of Danbury, Connecticut.
OpenGov continues its trajectory as the leading innovator in the government technology space. The company's Permitting, Licensing & Code Enforcement Suite has seen major additions leading up to this announcement — incorporating valuable customer feedback, expanding key functionalities, and deepening its integration with the OpenGov ERP Cloud. Some of these enhancements include:
- New service areas. Building on the unique strength of the suite's workflow engine, agencies can manage approvals for a growing list of service areas including alcohol licensing, short-term rental registration, community grants (CDBG), special event permitting, and cannabis regulations.
- New integrations. A new and seamless integration with OpenGov's award-winning Reporting & Transparency platform. New native integrations, including ePlan review, onsite payment terminals, and Laserfiche for document management help connect and streamline every part of the workflow, approvals, and payment process.
- Next-generation reporting. Better data consistency and more precise reporting options, empowering strategic decision-makers with a whole new level of visibility into their data. This includes reports for permits issued and fees paid by permit type in monthly or annual department reports, as well as the ability to easily reconcile daily transactions with fees paid by a general ledger account or permit type.
- Template Store. Allows for the copying and rapid deployment of permit and license forms, approvals workflows, process documents, and inspection checklists that are used as de facto regional standards, regulatory mandates, or in use by a neighboring community.
- OpenGov GL integration and Utility Billing service. OpenGov's PLC suite can integrate to any general ledger, and now comes with a native integration to OpenGov Financials. OpenGov also offers a comprehensive Utility Billing solution for running multiple government utility services, like Sewer, Water, Trash and Electricity.
More than 200 agencies across the country are now using OpenGov to automate their citizen services needs. This rapid growth comes in response to increased demand nationally, with many agencies taking advantage of flexible configuration and centralized data management to rapidly deploy the software for a variety of critical workflows, including unexpected requirements brought on by Covid-19:
- The State of Idaho Controller's Officerecently launched OpenGov's software to manage CARES Act Grants Applications, in order to efficiently allocate federal grant funds to local governments in need.
- The Township of Hempstead, N.Y. launched OpenGov's software to move all building permits online, and launch temporary outdoor dining permits to help local restaurants get back on their feet.
- The City of St. Petersburg, Fla. recently launched OpenGov's software to allocate small business loans for its "Fighting Chance Fund" to and give local business owners a better chance of weathering the economic turbulence.
In addition to the OpenGov Permitting, Licensing & Code Enforcement Suite, the OpenGov ERP Cloud features multi-fund accounting with the company's other two suites, OpenGov Financials and OpenGov Budgeting & Planning. Built with a data-first mentality, all suites are natively integrated with OpenGov's Reporting & Transparency Platform, enabling government officials to centralize and automate reporting, while also streamlining communications and building public trust. "Our vision of an integrated, modern, and delightful government cloud is here," said OpenGov CTO Ammiel Kamon. "Our R&D teams continue to forge ahead, setting the standard ever higher for the quality of technology that state and local governments deserve and need in order to provide great citizen services."