OpenInfra Summit keynotes showcase solutions for cloud computing, 5G and edge computing, hardware enablement, security, data sovereignty, confidential computing, autonomous vehicles and more.
BERLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OPENINFRA SUMMIT — The Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra Foundation) is hosting its first in-person event in 2 ½ years, gathering the global OpenInfra community to celebrate its contributions to human progress and collaborate on building the next decade of open infrastructure solutions. BBC Research & Development, Bloomberg, BMW, Volvo and Workday are among the enterprises showcasing their open infrastructure software deployments over the course of the three-day OpenInfra Summit.
OpenInfra Collaboration is Growing, Tackling a Trillion Dollar Industry
Keynote speakers today emphasized the power of the open source model—companies collaboratively building software to drive innovation, magnify their return on investment, and make a positive impact on the world. Today's presenters also showcased a wide variety of ways new open source communities are addressing emerging open infrastructure demands, including confidential computing, digital sovereignty, DPUs, ESI and security.
- Alyssa Wright and Dmitry Margolin with Bloomberg discussed Bloomberg's open source strategy and why the company is "OpenStack First";
- The Kata Containers community has been busy working on new features and use cases. Eric Ernst and Samuel Ortiz, architecture committee members for the Kata Containers project, will discuss one such use case: confidential computing. They'll provide background on what is, followed by a quick demonstration of confidential computing with Kata Containers.
- Nicolae Paladi, CEO and co-founder of CanaryBit, described the existing support for confidential computing in OpenInfra projects and clarified the underlying security guarantees;
- Tytus Kurek, product manager at Canonical, discussed how every organization can use OpenStack in their own private data centers to lower the costs of infrastructure;
- Dr. Franziska Brantner, State Secretary with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Policy and Climate Action, and Daniel Melin, strategist with Skatteverket (the Swedish Tax Agency), discussed with TechCrunch senior enterprise editor Frederic Lardinois the intersection of open source technologies and digital sovereignty;
- Andreas Falkner with Deutsche Telekom discussed how Europe's largest public cloud, Open Telekom Cloud, is able to satisfy highest security requirements by leveraging the expertise and passion of the OpenInfra ecosystem.
Day Two keynote presentations will address how open infrastructure is driving technological advancements and innovative solutions in areas such as climate change, sustainability, 5G and edge computing, hardware enablement, autonomous automobiles, and more. Day Two keynote speakers will include:
- Stuart Grace, project R&D engineer with BBC Research & Development, who will share his organization's work in building dashboards to track carbon dioxide emissions of virtual machines and thereby reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impact of its various workloads;
- Dr. Vasileios Baousis and Charalampos Kominos of the European National Meteorological Services, who will describe how cloud technologies and cloud storage infrastructures play an integral role in the "European Weather Cloud" and meteorological innovation;
- Stig Telfer, CTO of StackHPC and member of the OpenStack Scientific Special Interest Group, who will discuss multi-organization collaboration and open source innovation in scientific advancement;
- George Efthimiopoulos, director of Innovation & Research Programs at Ciena, and Mohammed Naser, CEO of Vexxhost, who will describe the role an OpenStack cloud is playing in Canada's ENCQOR 5G project;
- Paul Miller, CTO of Wind River, who will share some of the groundbreaking uses of StarlingX and why communications service providers around the world are leveraging the industry's leading open source project in demanding edge environments to deploy and manage distributed networks.
- Toby Owen, VP of product at Fungible, who will describe how Fungible is using DPUs, a new class of microprocessors, to support AI workloads and drive much higher utilization and flexibility in next-generation data centers without sacrificing performance;
- Representatives of OpenInfra Labs, who will preview the "Open at the Bottom" proof of concept being conducted at Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center (MGHPCC) this summer, which will test a hardware security framework designed to shift workloads on bare metal hardware elastically, securely, and rapidly. Speakers will include Orran Krieger, director of Massachusetts Open Cloud; Jon Stumpf, group head of Infrastructure Engineering at Two Sigma; Trammell Hudson, special projects lead at Lower Layer Lab; and Julia Kreger, senior principal software engineer at Red Hat; and
- Johannes Foufas, senior principal engineer at Volvo, who will describe how Zuul features are used as the first line of integration for all modules in the core computer of Volvo automobiles. He will be joined by James Blair, Zuul maintainer and founder of Acme Gating, to discuss their collaboration in getting the operational feedback from Volvo delivered upstream to the Zuul community.
***The OpenInfra Community is Thriving***
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the OpenInfra Foundation (formerly the OpenStack Foundation) builds communities who write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. Jonathan Bryce, executive director of the OpenInfra Foundation, kicked off the event by welcoming Summit participants, both live and virtual, and congratulating the community on the significant progress it has made in the last 2 ½ years despite the COVID-19 pandemic, including:
- Expanding its membership of financial supporters by 33%, including new Platinum, Gold and Silver members, since becoming the OpenInfra Foundation;
- Celebrating 10 years of OpenStack and surpassing the milestone of more than 25 million cores in production. (Contributors to the latest release included representatives of 160 different companies, and the OpenStack ecosystem includes a robust marketplace of products serving a $7.7 billion market.);
- Hosting a virtual summit in 2021 and numerous virtual Project Team Gatherings (PTGs).
- Launching OpenInfra Live, a weekly live-streamed event that has received more than 85,000 views over the last year;
- Releasing Kata Containers 2.0. (The project launched five years ago with the support of over 20 companies and now boasts more than 60 participating organizations.);
- Releasing Zuul 5.0 and 6.0 (The project gating software celebrates its 10 anniversary this year.); and
- Releasing StarlingX 6.0. (This project started with contributions from Intel and Wind River and now includes many more contributors, such as Dell, HPE, Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia.)
"With 33% growth in organizations financially supporting the OpenInfra Foundation just since January of last year, our global community is more connected and stronger than ever," added Mark Collier, OpenInfra Foundation COO. "The Foundation celebrates its 10 anniversary this year, and as we look to our next decade of open infrastructure, we're building momentum on what makes our model so successful: aligning companies and individuals who wish to work together, providing them with a framework and tools to effectively collaborate, and helping them invest their funds to best help the project they care about."
