BERLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OPENINFRA SUMMIT — The Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra Foundation) announced today the dates and locations of its next two in-person global events for the OpenInfra community.
***Project Teams Gathering (PTG)***
Calling all groups working open infrastructure projects: Meet in person, exchange ideas, and get work done in a productive, low-key setting. The PTG is a great forum to discuss priorities for the upcoming months, assign work items, iterate quickly on solutions for complex problems, and make fast progress on critical issues—not to mention an opportunity to collaborate with other project teams and special interest groups.
When: October 17-20, 2022
Where: Columbus, Ohio
Link: Team sign-up is underway
***OpenInfra Summit Vancouver 2023***
Don't miss the next opportunity to collaborate directly with the people building and running open source infrastructure using OpenStack, Kubernetes and 30+ other technologies.
When: June 13-15, 2023
Where: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Link: Sign up to receive updates
And in the meantime:
- Attend an OpenStack or OpenInfra Days regional event near you.
- Join the conversation around all things open infrastructure at OpenInfra Live: an hour-long series sharing production case studies, open source demos, industry conversations, and the latest updates from the global open infrastructure community! Catch every episode on several streaming platforms, airing Thursdays at 14:00 UTC (9am CT).
