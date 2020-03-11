SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenInvest, the tech-enabled asset manager that provides customization, direct indexing, and socially responsible investing at scale, was named to Fast Company's List of 2020 Most Innovative Companies yesterday. Today, OpenInvest also won "Best Retail Investment Platform" at the 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards.
"We're simultaneously proud, honored, and humbled to be recognized twice in a 24-hour period," said Josh Levin, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder, OpenInvest. "These accolades are a testament to our vision and achievements in driving tech-powered socially responsible investing at scale and to our team and customers who share our goal of making values-based investing easy and rewarding for everyone."
The Most Innovative Companies List is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today's fast-changing world. OpenInvest took tenth place in the Finance Category of the list. The full list is now available online in Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2020) at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2020.
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards announced their 2020 honorees today, naming OpenInvest "Best Retail Investment Platform." The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Banking, Personal Finance, Payments, Investments, and many more.
About OpenInvest
OpenInvest (https://openinvest.com) provides the infrastructure layer for the post-fund world. A tech-enabled SMA (separately managed accounts) asset manager, OpenInvest's technology enables customization, direct indexing, and socially responsible investing at scale. OpenInvest's APIs empower relationship managers to deliver their own factor portfolios, personalization, and tax optimization while maintaining firm-level discipline. OpenInvest was founded by architects of Bridgewater Associates' portfolio management, risk control, and trading systems and an ESG expert and is backed by Andreessen-Horowitz, Y-Combinator, Kevin Durant's Thirty-Five Ventures, and QED - the founders of CapitalOne. For more information, visit https://www.openinvest.com.
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for "Magazine of the Year," Adweek's Hot List for "Hottest Business Publication," and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech, and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.
