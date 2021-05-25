COLUMBIA, S.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenMenu is now "open" to restaurant operators around the globe – free of charge – to help them rebuild and be stronger and better than ever. In a bold, industry-transforming move, OpenMenu has transitioned to a completely free platform to help restaurants dramatically improve the way they do business. This groundbreaking menu management platform gives operators more control and enables them to reduce costs and increase traffic as we all work together to revitalize the industry post COVID-19.
"After ten years of leading the industry with our innovative platform and services, we're thrilled to offer it to restaurant operators for free at this critical time," said OpenMenu founder, Chris Hanscom. "With restaurants in over 100 countries using the platform, we're passionate about helping even more restauranteurs become successful and rebuild their businesses and their bottom lines."
The decision to do away with industry-standard fees altogether sets OpenMenu apart from the competition and positions it more than ever as an essential restaurant partner. OpenMenu has always provided a user-friendly and comprehensive platform, but now it's lifting the cost burden so restaurants can build back without a monthly menu management expense.
OpenMenu hosts over 500K+ menus and 25MM menu items across the 50 states and 100+ countries. OpenMenu's portfolio of services includes website and social media integration, online ordering, the ability to offer customers deals and coupons, nutritional analysis, real-time menu analytics, menu language translation, and more. These services help operators stay in control of their business and manage their menus with features designed to save time, reduce costs, drive traffic and engage consumers.
Through OpenMenu, diners can find their next meal, operators can engage with customers via exciting promotions and product brands can spotlight their items on menus.
About OpenMenu:
OpenMenu is the industry-leading restaurant menu management platform allowing restaurant operators globally to control their menu from the ground up. Restaurants can manage their menu, connect with customers, promote their business, and gain business insights from one central location. Brand partners can support restaurants through our Insights and Connect platforms, driving operator insights, promoting menus, and supporting menu mentions to reach more consumers.
