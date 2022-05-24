The new OpenNode app, which will make its debut with the launch of the Stripe App Marketplace in the coming weeks, converts incoming payments to Bitcoin in real time, automatically or on demand.
LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenNode continues to make Bitcoin part of the established payment infrastructure with a new app that will allow Stripe users to gain Bitcoin exposure directly from the Stripe Dashboard. By downloading the app, companies who use Stripe can instantly convert any amount of their balance in Bitcoin or automatically convert incoming payments in part or full. The app will empower companies to spend less time on manual Bitcoin conversions and more time focused on business growth.
Millions of companies around the world accept payments through Stripe, a leading financial infrastructure platform, which will be launching Stripe Apps and the Stripe App Marketplace in the coming weeks. The OpenNode app will be part of the public beta launch.
"Bitcoin is the world's most widely adopted digital currency, and we're excited to work with Stripe on making the currency available to the many businesses on the platform," says Josh Held, Head of Strategy at OpenNode. "The app gives businesses a simple and secure way to convert incoming payments to Bitcoin in real time, automatically or on demand."
The announcement of the OpenNode app coincides with Stripe's annual user conference, Sessions, where it introduces new tools and trends shaping the future of the internet economy.
In 2017, OpenNode was the first company to innovate on the Lightning Network, a Bitcoin scaling solution that provides instant and final payment settlement with zero risk of chargeback fraud. OpenNode focuses solely on Bitcoin because it offers the highest level of security and regulatory compliance, whereas other cryptocurrencies remain speculative and non-secure. The OpenNode app will provide businesses on the Stripe platform with direct access to the benefits and security of Bitcoin.
About OpenNode
OpenNode is a leading Bitcoin payments infrastructure platform, servicing companies in 126 countries through our Bitcoin Lightning Network-powered products. We remove complexity and risk by providing superior technology solutions including simple no-code, turn-key hosted checkouts, e-commerce plug-ins, and APIs for customized integrations. Compatible with every Bitcoin wallet, OpenNode is transforming money and payments for every business, everywhere. Founded in 2017 and backed by influential global investors, OpenNode is on a mission to empower and connect the world with Bitcoin.
About Stripe
Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Millions of companies – from the world's largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups – use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.
Phil LeRoy, Melrose PR, 310-260-7901, phil@melrosepr.com
SOURCE OpenNode