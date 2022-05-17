The OpenNode partnership allows retailers on the Primer platform to add Bitcoin as a checkout payment option through 1-click integration
LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenNode, an industry-leading Bitcoin payment processor and infrastructure provider, announces a new partnership with Primer that will empower merchants around the world to accept Bitcoin as payment for products and services. Primer, the world's first automation platform for commerce and payments operating globally, offers easy-to-use infrastructure for building better buying experiences. Through the partnership, merchants using Primer can now use an easy 1-click connection to add Bitcoin payment acceptance to their checkout experiences.
Josh Held, Head of Strategy at OpenNode, said, "OpenNode and Primer share the mission of reinventing payments and providing unmatched value to merchants and businesses everywhere. OpenNode has believed in the promise of Bitcoin and Lightning-powered payments for a long time, and demand is now growing exponentially. Our partnership with Primer will enable diverse businesses, from large multinationals to sole proprietors, to integrate bitcoin payments for their customers."
Bitcoin is the world's first and most widely adopted digital currency. By adding Bitcoin payment acceptance to its platform, Primer offers its merchants a secure and simple way to expand their checkout options and opportunities.
Gabriel Le Roux, Co-Founder at Primer, said, "We're thrilled about partnering with OpenNode. For the first time, merchants across the globe have the opportunity to accept Bitcoin payments at checkout—with just a few clicks, not code. Primer and OpenNode are passionate about making Bitcoin an easily accessible payment option for merchants, through the best-in-class checkout experience available on the market."
In the Lightning Network's growing ecosystem, hundreds of thousands of transactions can be processed per second at a very low cost. Payments benefits include instant and final settlement, zero fraud, zero chargebacks, and the security of Bitcoin's base chain.
OpenNode is focused on building accessible, reliable Bitcoin and Lightning Network payments infrastructure that will help catalyze Bitcoin's global adoption. OpenNode is ready to onboard every business, platform and person looking for secure, instantly settled payments that operate globally, 24/7.
For media inquiries, please contact Phil LeRoy at (310) 260-7901 or phil(at)melrosepr(dot)com.
About OpenNode
OpenNode is a leading Bitcoin payments infrastructure platform, servicing companies in 126 countries through our Bitcoin Lightning Network-powered products. We remove complexity and risk by providing superior technology solutions including simple no-code, turn-key hosted checkouts, e-commerce plug-ins, and APIs for customized integrations. Compatible with every Bitcoin wallet, OpenNode is transforming money and payments for every business, everywhere. Founded in 2017 and backed by influential global investors, OpenNode is on a mission to empower and connect the world with Bitcoin.
About Primer
Primer is the world's first automation platform for payments and commerce, offering merchants the underlying infrastructure they need to build better buying experiences for their customers.
For the first time, merchants can connect and control their entire payment and commerce stack, and build their ideal payment flows autonomously from scratch. Plug in any desired payment and commerce solution with 1-click connections, define logic across the entire commerce and payment lifecycle with a drag-and-drop workflow editor, and create seamless checkout experiences that meet today's consumer expectations.
Primer was launched in 2020 by Paul Anthony and Gabriel Le Roux, former Braintree/PayPal colleagues. The fully-remote company, which now operates in over 30 countries, has raised over $74M and is backed by Iconiq, Accel, Balderton, Seedcamp, Speedinvest and RTP Global.
Media Contact
Phil LeRoy, MelrosePR, 310-260-7901, phil@melrosepr.com
SOURCE OpenNode