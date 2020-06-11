CULVER CITY, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Openpath, a leader in modern mobile access control, today announces Safety & Wellness Solutions, a robust set of solutions and industry leading partnerships designed to help companies create a safe workplace, adhere to government compliance regulation, and reduce liability as the world comes back to work.
Openpath provides a complete security solution, with features such as contactless, wave-to-unlock capabilities, enforcing social distancing through occupancy management integrations, health check and fever detection compliance and enforcement of access control for rotating employee shifts.
As companies return to work, Openpath's customers — like Allegion, Bird, Domino's, Hello Sunshine, LA Clippers, and Planet Fitness, as well as commercial real estate leaders like EQ Office & Lincoln Property Company — rely on Openpath's access control technology to keep them safe. Now, customers can deploy Openpath's Safety & Wellness Solutions as an integral part of their Access Control platform, as health and security become a priority requirement for a protected workforce.
"We selected Openpath as one of our strategic partners because of their hands-free access coupled with their OPEN architecture," said Mikki Ward, VP of Real Estate Technology at EQ Office. "We've now launched Openpath's platform at a few of our properties across the country, a timely investment that has helped make our tenants' transitions back to the workplace seamless and safe."
Features of Openpath's Safety & Wellness Solutions include:
- Integration with Self-Attestation Forms: Daily health and symptom attestations are the most common and often the most cost-effective way for companies to implement a symptom check-in for anyone entering the workplace. By utilizing Openpath's new set of enforcement APIs, attestation apps can block access to users who identify themselves as sick. Before this, attestation apps could only set an alert or an alarm but had no real way to prevent sick people from entering the building. Now with Openpath's integration the access control system can help companies safeguard their assets and prevent the spread of illnesses in the workplace. Partner integrations supported by ButterflyMX, Envoy, Equiem, HqO, Livly, Proxyclick, Rise Buildings, Soloinsight and TractionGuest.
- Automated Occupancy Threshold Management: Companies can now limit the capacity of any given space to comply with social distancing guidelines by leveraging Openpath's enforcement APIs. Integrations with occupancy management solutions count the number of people entering a space and then block a new entry via Openpath integration when capacity limits are reached. Partner integrations supported by Camio, Density, Kognition, Vaion, an Ava company and Vergesense.
- Integration with Thermal Cameras: For organizations incorporating thermal camera technology into their safety and security measures, Openpath's integration with video and visitor management systems which include thermal camera technology, enable those systems to check and enforce the results of tenant temperatures at the door. Partner integrations supported by Kognition, Milestone, and Soloinsight.
- "Wave to Unlock" hands-free technology: Openpath's platform ensures building owners, managers, tenants and visitors can enjoy building access without touching any physical surfaces. Users can wave their hand in-front of a reader from a safe distance in order to unlock an entry and Openpath's patented Triple-Unlock technology that works over WiFi, LTE and Bluetooth, guarantees a fast and reliable connection, imperative to efficient and safe access. Users can also open a door directly from the Openpath app. This feature is part of Openpath's offerings to help companies operate their spaces during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. Partners who have embedded Openpath's SDK into their mobile app include Equiem, HqO, Kognition, and Rise Buildings.
- Automated Contact Tracing Module: Integration with Apple and Google Contract Tracing technology to help inform people of proximity to sick people. Partner integrations supported by Kognition.
"As businesses begin to reopen their doors, we have buildings and tenants using Openpath's unique hands-free access control and our HqOS to return to work safely. Together, our combined technologies make it easy for landlords to provide Safety & Wellness Solutions across their portfolio through one app experience," said Chase Garbino, CEO and co-founder of HqO.
From daily on-site symptom and temperature check-ins, to technology such as contact tracing and thermal cameras, organizations are searching for the best methods of making sure all employees and staff are well enough to enter the facility, without incurring prohibitive costs, taking up valuable time, or violating the privacy of their employees. While all of these measures are important, without the active features that we provide, a secure environment is not ensured. Implementing Openpath's technology at the point-of-entry along with these partner integrations provides that blanket of protection and peace of mind.
About Openpath
Openpath is a leader in mobile access control solutions. Openpath allows anyone to use their mobile phone to open an authorized door with the wave of a hand, without needing the phone or app open. Openpath's patented Triple Unlock technology delivers 99.9% reliability for a secure, frictionless and fast entry experience. With a robust cloud solution, Openpath provides a nearly unlimited array of enterprise software capabilities, future-proofing the needs of the built environment. The company has introduced innovative Tailgating and Lockdown Solutions providing the ability to lock/unlock any door, zone or building in an emergency from a mobile device. Founded in 2016, Openpath is based in Los Angeles' Silicon Beach, unlocking one million doors per week and growing. To learn more, visit www.openpath.com.
About EQ Office
EQ focuses on the experience of its 31 million square feet – how space feels, activates and performs to amplify the human experience. We're proud to work hand-in-hand with more than 1,500 customers of all sizes, from Fortune 100 companies to emerging startups, to bring humanity back to the work place. Our diverse team of 200+ professionals is responsible for creating inspired office environments in major cities across the country including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. As a U.S. office portfolio company wholly owned by Blackstone's real estate funds, we have the resources to lead the changes happening in work space. Explore your space for greatness at www.eqoffice.com.