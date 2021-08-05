DUBUQUE, Iowa, August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenSciEd and Kendall Hunt first formed a manufacturing and distribution partnership in 2019. Since then, the two have strengthened their partnership allowing Kendall Hunt to become an OpenSciEd Certified partner, offering customized versions of the high-quality OpenSciEd middle school science units. These new offerings will be available to the open education resource market this fall.
OpenSciEd was created to address the shortage of Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) aligned materials and provide students with a curriculum where they learn and value science. Students need opportunities to experience the work of science by performing as scientists and engineers. OpenSciEd's instructional model offers all students the opportunity to bring their observations and questions to the learning at hand. The quality of OpenSciEd materials has been recognized by NextGenScience at WestEd who have evaluated all OpenSciEd released units using the EQuIP rubric and given them a quality rating.
This expanded collaboration will further OpenSciEd's mission to support schools in implementing the Framework for K-12 Science Education, specifically the NGSS, through high-quality science instructional materials. To date, OpenSciEd has publicly released 50 percent of the middle school program and will release the remaining units of instruction between now and February 2022.
"OpenSciEd is thrilled to partner with Kendall Hunt, a publisher with a proven track record in distributing OER materials," said Jim Ryan, Executive Director of OpenSciEd.
"We are excited to expand our relationship with OpenSciEd as well as continue to develop our top-notch offerings," said Kendall Hunt K-12 Vice President Charley Cook. "We aim to promote equity in science education by taking advantage of these new selections to deliver affordable and adaptable curriculum to students."
About Kendall Hunt:
Kendall Hunt has a 75-year history of providing innovative educational solutions. As the publisher of hands-on science, mathematics and gifted curricula for grades K-12, they also offer the only free, certified Illustrative Mathematics for grades K-12. In conjunction with offering a variety of stand-alone K-12 products, ConstructEd, a division of Kendall Hunt, allows both schools and teachers to create made-to-order, customized textbooks or digital products using existing products or creating their own. For more information, visit https://k12.kendallhunt.com/
About OpenSciEd:
OpenSciEd was launched in 2018 as a nonprofit to address the need among teachers and school districts for high-quality, open-source, full-course science classroom and professional learning materials aligned to the National Research Council's document, A Framework for K-12 Science Education and the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). For more information about OpenSciEd, please visit our website at http://www.OpenSciEd.org
