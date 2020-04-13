PORTLAND, Ore., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSesame, the global elearning innovator, announced unlimited free access to online training for any employee working from home or furloughed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The offer includes elearning courses in multiple languages for developing customer service, sales, and other essential professional skills.
"At OpenSesame, we believe elearning provides the most efficient path to educate your workforce, especially during this unprecedented time when many employees work remotely," said Don Spear, OpenSesame CEO. "For companies who have furloughed workers or have employees working from home, online training can keep employees productive during their leave as well as develop their skills until business operations resume after this crisis ends."
With more than 10 million learners already signed up for access to its coronavirus preparedness and remote working courses, OpenSesame expands its free offer to include over 100 curated elearning courses. Through 15 June 2020, any organization can gain free access to additional professional development courses for its employees who are working from home or furloughed.
For more information and free access to the courses, visit go.opensesame.com/wfh-offer.
About OpenSesame
OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world's top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization, and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you'll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.