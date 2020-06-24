PORTLAND, Ore., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSesame, the global elearning innovator, today announced its selection as the "Overall e-Learning Company of the Year" in the second annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program in recognition of its efforts to support employers in safely educating and ensuring the health and productivity of their workforces during COVID-19.
The EdTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
When the coronavirus became a global pandemic, OpenSesame quickly mobilized to curate and provide organizations free access to courses about infection control and remote working to help prevent the spread of the virus and save lives. OpenSesame continued to update its offering in real time to reflect shifting business needs by adding professional development courses to support furloughed workers and later offering training to prepare employees to return to the workplace.
Thousands of organizations representing over 16 million learners worldwide requested access to these free courses, demonstrating the essential role digital learning plays in ensuring business continuity during a crisis.
"As workplaces rapidly become more virtual, many organizations realized that elearning offers the best option to scalably train their teams, and not just in times of crisis," said Don Spear, CEO of OpenSesame. "Companies that utilized our free courses are now shifting to planning ongoing training programs for their people in the emerging new business environment."
"While several elearning providers stepped up to provide free training resources in response to this crisis, OpenSesame's commitment to continuously adjusting its offering to meet the changing needs of organizations as the situation evolved makes them stand out from the pack," said James Johnson, managing director of EdTech Breakthrough. "We want to congratulate them for their quick adaptation, their determination, and their overall innovative contributions in the EdTech space with our 'Overall e-Learning Company of the Year' award."
About OpenSesame
OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world's top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you'll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.