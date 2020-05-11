PORTLAND, Ore., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSesame, the global elearning innovator, announced unlimited free access to online training for organizations preparing their workforces to return to the workplace. The offer includes elearning courses in multiple languages to help employees adapt to a new business environment, stay healthy at work, use best practices for safe business travel, and collaboratively work with virtual teams.
"Organizations around the world are planning and preparing to return to the workplace on different timelines," said Don Spear, OpenSesame CEO. "At OpenSesame, we believe elearning can provide a critical and efficient path to prepare employees for the changes they will face when they return to the new normal in their workplace."
Through 15 June 2020, any organization can join the more than 11 million learners already signed up for free access to over 100 curated elearning courses from OpenSesame to support their employees during this crisis. Other topics in this free offer include professional development for furloughed workers and employees working from home as well as coronavirus prevention and remote working best practices.
For more information and free access to the courses, visit go.opensesame.com/return-offer.
About OpenSesame
OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world's top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization, and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you'll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.