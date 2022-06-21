Okendo's industry-leading ratings and review platform has been selected by OpenStore to be deployed across their growing portfolio of ecommerce brands to help optimize performance, improve the shopping experience, and drive growth.
MIAMI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Okendo, a customer marketing platform, announced today that they've been selected to deploy Okendo's industry-leading ratings and reviews platform across OpenStore's portfolio of ecommerce brands. In the first phase, Okendo's integrated product suite will be installed across OpenStore's brands as part of a broader initiative to assemble an industry-leading marketing tech stack proven to optimize performance, improve the shopping experience, and ultimately drive growth.
"We are continuing at our pace of acquiring one new Shopify-based business each day," said Steve Neola, product manager at OpenStore. "As OpenStore acquires more brands into the ecosystem it's critical that we put together a customer marketing technology playbook that includes solutions like Okendo, that are not only best in class in their category, but that also integrate and play well with others."
Okendo's integrated product suite provides OpenStore brands with all the tools they need to produce, distribute, and syndicate high-quality ratings and reviews. This results in actionable customer insights and product feedback that increase on-site conversion and maximize customer lifetime value. "When people think about Reviews, they may just think of five-star ratings, but it's so much more," commented Neola. "With a sophisticated but easy-to-use solution like Okendo, there are seemingly limitless options that allow a brand to fully customize their displays to fit their brand identity while also taking full advantage of that invaluable user-generated content throughout the entire customer lifecycle. It's an incredibly powerful tool that we're leveraging to attract more shoppers and efficiently convert them into buyers, which results in significant acceleration of a brand's growth."
OpenStore provides life-changing liquidity for ecommerce entrepreneurs by providing a simple way to sell their Shopify businesses through a streamlined and transparent process. Once brands become part of the OpenStore ecosystem, the team works to optimize operations and deploys a proven highly performant tech stack that includes industry leaders in every category that have deep integrations and works well together. The OpenStore ecosystem includes high potential brands spanning every category, from African jewelry innovator Beauty Melanin to trendy men's apparel like Jack Archer, to kids furniture with Kozy Couch, the list is growing every day.
"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to work more closely with the OpenStore team with Okendo being selected as their preferred ratings and reviews provider," said Matthew Goodman, Co-Founder, and CEO of Okendo. "With the scale and velocity of innovation being produced from the thriving Miami tech scene, we are ecstatic to be working with OpenStore, which I believe is one of the best and brightest startups here locally."
Okendo is a customer marketing platform proven to help Shopify merchants transform shoppers into buyers. Trusted by 5,000+ of the world's fastest-growing consumer brands, Okendo helps businesses attract more customers, drive onsite conversions, and increase average order value. The Okendo integrated product suite is designed to produce, distribute, syndicate high-quality ratings and reviews, generate and aggregate rich customer data, and provide actionable insights to accelerate the buying process.
