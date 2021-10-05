AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenSymmetry is proud to announce their Thought Leader sponsorship of the 2021 U.S. Fintech Symposium, on a virtual platform, October 4-22, 2021. The U.S. Fintech Symposium is a virtual conference that will focus on the practical uses of advanced enterprise technologies within the finance and financial services industries. Attendees will have access to presentations and panel discussions with industry experts discussing a wide variety of technologies available and how they can leverage these systems with their organization. Sessions stretch across 3 weeks giving flexibility to all attendees to attend sessions without the pressures of other condensed virtual events.
To learn more about the event, please visit: https://www.fintechsymposium.com
"One of our goals for the U.S. Fintech Symposium is to foster meaningful fintech conversations that drive industry innovation," said Dan Carmody, President of TreaSolution. "Sales Performance Management is a strategic function within many fintech and financial services organizations. Therefore I am really looking forward to OpenSymmetry's involvement and Robert Blohm's presentation at this year's conference."
During the virtual conference, Robert Blohm, a Senior Partner at OpenSymmetry will present "Common Mistakes and Pitfalls When Automating Incentive Compensation Programs for Fintechs and Financial Services." Robert brings over 20 years of experience in sales effectiveness, performance management, and technology, and he has managed consulting projects for SMBs to Fortune 100 companies. Robert is a recognized as a Thought Leader in Sales Performance Management (SPM) and Incentive Compensation Management (ICM) and has been a featured speaker or panelist on 200+ topics including SPM best practices, emerging trends, changes in the vendor landscape, and customer success stories.
On October 20, 2021, Robert's thought leader session will take a closer look at the more frequent, or common, missteps companies make when selecting and deploying sales performance management solutions. Firms considering SPM platforms often find it difficult to understand the features, capabilities, and usefulness of these packages, which are sometimes marketed with vague descriptions and confusing jargon.
"We've provided direction to a number of different financial services organizations as they've worked to select, configure, and deploy their SPM systems to help manage their sales compensation programs," said Robert Blohm, Senior Partner at OpenSymmetry. "During our discussion we will review specific challenges that often occur during these efforts that are specific to these industries. We understand that this can be a significant investment for any organization, we look forward to sharing feedback and lessons learned from our clients."
Key take-a-ways from OpenSymmetry's Thought Leader session include:
- How are companies defining Sales Performance Management (SPM)
- Overview of SPM Solution providers (and their capabilities) supporting the FinServ and FinTech industries
- SPM selection/deployment missteps and strategies to avoid making them
- Financial Services SPM case study of U.S. Bank
About OpenSymmetry OpenSymmetry enables clients to achieve greater operational efficiency and get better sales results. OpenSymmetry is a global consulting company specializing in the planning, implementation, and optimization of industry leading technology suppliers of sales performance management solutions. OpenSymmetry has completed projects for more than 2,500 companies around the world. OpenSymmetry's global headquarters is in Austin, Texas, with offices in the United Kingdom and India.
Media Contact
Christina Mennen
Marketing Director
christina.mennen@opensymmetry.com
About TreaSolution, Inc.
TreaSolution, Inc. is an event production and treasury management consulting company. TreaSolution produces the semi-annual U.S. Fintech Symposium and a treasury management training course titled the Treasury Boot Camp. TreaSolution's consulting services assists organizations in developing world-class treasury management strategies, processes and services.
Media Contact
Dan Carmody
President
Media Contact
Christina Mennen, OpenSymmetry, 1 877-261-2667, os_marketing@opensymmetry.com
SOURCE OpenSymmetry