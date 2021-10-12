AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenSymmetry, a global consulting company specializing in the planning, implementation, and optimization of industry leading technology suppliers of sales performance management solutions, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation provides evidence that OpenSymmetry has a strong commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating that they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.
A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. During the audit, a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of OpenSymmetry's controls to meet the standards for these criteria.
"Our continued success in renewing our SOC 2 Type II compliance reinforces OpenSymmetry's commitment to providing high quality, secure services to our clients across all industries," said Jon Gingell, Chief Information Officer. "Our SOC 2 Type II report provides clients with the assurance they need that our controls and processes are designed to facilitate success across multiple important trust services criteria. Since establishing our SOC 2 Type I for 2018-2019 and achieving SOC 2 Type II ever since, our ongoing partnership with KirkpatrickPrice has provided a solid basis for our continued dedication to providing services of the highest quality."
"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "OpenSymmetry delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on OpenSymmetry's controls."
About OpenSymmetry
OpenSymmetry enables clients to achieve greater operational efficiency and get better sales results. OpenSymmetry is a global consulting company specializing in the planning, implementation, and optimization of industry leading technology suppliers of sales performance management solutions. OpenSymmetry has completed projects for more than 2,500 companies around the world. OpenSymmetry's global headquarters is in Austin, Texas, with offices in the United Kingdom and India.
About KirkpatrickPrice
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit http://www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
