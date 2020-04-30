Collaboration will expand workload migration options for OpenText customers and bring market-leading information management applications to Amazon Web Services
WATERLOO, Ontario, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) today announced a new global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through this agreement OpenText will provide customers greater choice in deploying their business-critical information management solutions.
"This agreement with AWS will simplify and accelerate our customers' transition to the cloud and fulfill our commitment to deliver OpenText anywhere, regardless of our customers' infrastructure choice," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "The combination of OpenText applications and expert managed services, together with the scalability and reach of AWS bring secure, resilient, and compliant solutions to an expanding set of new and shared customers."
OpenText's portfolio of Information Management solutions will now be available as fully managed services on AWS. This deployment option will accelerate the pace of innovation within organizations and drive new operating efficiencies like those experienced by customers of OpenText cloud-native applications already running on AWS, including: Hightail, Covisint, Axcelerate, CatalystSecure, and the Carbonite and Webroot Cyber Resilience solutions.
"We chose OpenText to deliver compelling digital experiences for our customers and employees and AWS is a central plank of our cloud infrastructure. It is great to see these companies working together to build strong managed services and support options for their joint customers," said Patrick Chiu, Director, Enterprise Content Services, Digital Workplace Solutions, Corporate Systems at RBC.
This collaboration spans the OpenText portfolio, initially focusing on verticals where the two companies share strong positions, including media & entertainment, financial services, and manufacturing. OpenText and AWS will also collaborate on joint go-to-market activities that aim to support and grow the two companies' shared customer base.
"We are thrilled to grow our relationship with OpenText, who work with hundreds of thousands of customers around the world, many of whom already run on AWS," said Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channel and Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "With this new agreement we can help our shared customers find more cost savings, increase performance, and leverage the scalability and security of AWS."
For more information on how OpenText is working with AWS, visit: https://www.opentext.com/products-and-solutions/partners-and-alliances/strategic-partners/amazon-web-sevices-and-opentext.
