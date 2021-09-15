WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the proposals submitted to a vote by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today was approved, including the election of the twelve nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 6, 2021. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 221,756,497 common shares representing 81.60% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
P. Thomas Jenkins
207,585,163
94.79
%
11,403,636
5.21
%
Mark J. Barrenechea
211,148,769
96.42
%
7,840,030
3.58
%
Randy Fowlie
208,214,117
95.08
%
10,774,682
4.92
%
David Fraser
218,430,672
99.75
%
558,127
0.25
%
Gail E. Hamilton
208,281,129
95.11
%
10,707,670
4.89
%
Robert Hau
218,932,073
99.97
%
56,726
0.03
%
Ann M. Powell
216,529,011
98.88
%
2,459,788
1.12
%
Stephen J. Sadler
210,167,990
95.97
%
8,820,809
4.03
%
Harmit Singh
218,872,200
99.95
%
116,599
0.05
%
Michael Slaunwhite
196,017,060
89.51
%
22,971,739
10.49
%
Katharine B. Stevenson
215,147,687
98.25
%
3,841,112
1.75
%
Deborah Weinstein
212,293,276
96.94
%
6,695,523
3.06
%
The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (https://www.sedar.com) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), each of which were filed on September 15, 2021.
About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.
