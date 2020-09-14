WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the proposals submitted to a vote by shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today was approved, including the election of the eleven nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 5, 2020. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 219,625,895 common shares representing 80.78% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:


Votes For


Votes Withheld


P. Thomas Jenkins

205,692,087


95.04

%

10,726,091


4.96

%

Mark J. Barrenechea

209,255,032


96.69

%

7,163,146


3.31

%

Randy Fowlie

205,554,375


94.98

%

10,863,803


5.02

%

David Fraser

214,393,690


99.06

%

2,024,488


0.94

%

Gail E. Hamilton

204,947,622


94.70

%

11,470,556


5.30

%

Robert Hau

215,714,931


99.68

%

703,247


0.32

%

Stephen J. Sadler

208,385,923


96.29

%

8,032,255


3.71

%

Harmit Singh

215,707,800


99.67

%

710,378


0.33

%

Michael Slaunwhite

200,537,240


92.66

%

15,880,938


7.34

%

Katharine B. Stevenson

214,712,848


99.21

%

1,705,330


0.79

%

Deborah Weinstein

208,328,017


96.26

%

8,090,161


3.74

%

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (https://www.sedar.com) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), each of which filed on September 14, 2020.



