WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the proposals submitted to a vote by shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today was approved, including the election of the eleven nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 5, 2020. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 219,625,895 common shares representing 80.78% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
P. Thomas Jenkins
205,692,087
95.04
%
10,726,091
4.96
%
Mark J. Barrenechea
209,255,032
96.69
%
7,163,146
3.31
%
Randy Fowlie
205,554,375
94.98
%
10,863,803
5.02
%
David Fraser
214,393,690
99.06
%
2,024,488
0.94
%
Gail E. Hamilton
204,947,622
94.70
%
11,470,556
5.30
%
Robert Hau
215,714,931
99.68
%
703,247
0.32
%
Stephen J. Sadler
208,385,923
96.29
%
8,032,255
3.71
%
Harmit Singh
215,707,800
99.67
%
710,378
0.33
%
Michael Slaunwhite
200,537,240
92.66
%
15,880,938
7.34
%
Katharine B. Stevenson
214,712,848
99.21
%
1,705,330
0.79
%
Deborah Weinstein
208,328,017
96.26
%
8,090,161
3.74
%
The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (https://www.sedar.com) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), each of which filed on September 14, 2020.
