Award-winning Solutions Featured in New OpenText Digital Zone for Businesses using SAP® solutions
WATERLOO, ON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTextTM (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that it has received an 2020 SAP® Pinnacle Award as the SAP Solution Extension Partner of the Year – Platforms and Technology (On Premise). SAP presents these awards annually to partners that have developed their partnership with SAP and excel in helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 34 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators.
"The OpenText partnership with SAP is more important than ever. Together, we are providing our customers with the technology and business solutions they need to build digital and resilient organizations that can operate with unprecedented speed and agility," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "On behalf of our joint customers, we are honored to receive the SAP Pinnacle Award. We remained focused on working with SAP to support our customers throughout the seminal moments of today, and to capture the promise or tomorrow."
The SAP Solution Extension Partner of the Year award recognizes an SAP partner that offers solution extensions for SAP software in the Platforms and Technology (On Premise). The winning partner is selected based on technology innovation, market impact, and demonstration of customer impact. OpenText is SAP's largest solution extension partner, delivering highly integrated solutions that provide an information advantage to businesses using SAP technology.
"Our industry has seen a lot of change over the past decade, but what hasn't changed is the strength and scale of our ecosystem," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP. "Partners are the heart and soul of our vision for the Intelligent Enterprise and play an important role in turning this vision into reality for our customers. We look forward to continuing to work with OpenText to help our customers succeed – now and in the future."
Sharn Gamman, Commercial Operations Process and Training Manager at Foodstuffs North Island, a grocery co-operative, commented, "Our stores are our stakeholders and we essentially provide a service to them. When we recognized an opportunity to improve accounts processing and positively impact store cash flow, we decided to take action to digitize processes using OpenText. There is now a very strong focus on efficiency and cost savings, and low-cost purchasing models in our support center. The integrated OpenText Suite for SAP solution has helped us do this and extract even more value from our SAP implementation."
Join OpenText in the new Digital Zone - Helping SAP Customers Run Resilient
OpenText has launched an interactive online resource, the OpenText Digital Zone, to help businesses using SAP technology understand the powerful solution extensions available to connect their digital business. The program features practical strategies to help customers run resilient, accelerate the path to SAP S/4HANA, digitize finance process for order to cash and procurement to pay, and deliver exceptional workplace experiences through SAP SuccessFactors solutions.
The next Digital Zone event, Digital isn't optional anymore: Accelerate the path to SAP S/4HANA and rapidly digitize processes with Extended ECM, will take place June 30 at 11am EDT / 5pm CEST. This event explores real-world examples of customers that are re-evaluating their business with SAP S/4HANA and intelligent content management from OpenText.
Registration for the OpenText Digital Zone is free and available online here.
About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.
