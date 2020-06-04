OpenText is shaping the CCM market with strong cloud vision, focus on AI, and product innovations
WATERLOO, Ontario, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced it has been recognized as an overall Leader in the 2020 Aspire Customer Communications Management (CCM) Leaderboard™ for the third year in a row. Positioned as an overall leader in the CCM market, OpenText™ Exstream is also recognized as a leader in Communications Composition, Business Automation and Omni-Channel Orchestration.
The Aspire Leaderboard is an interactive tool that visualizes and ranks vendors in the CCM market. Vendors are analyzed based on product capabilities, strengths, and strategic direction, including solution vision and roadmap.
According to Aspire, "OpenText is an excellent fit for enterprises who want to buy from a large enterprise IT provider with best-in-class products such as Exstream, as well as structured support and professional services capabilities. With its accelerated shift to the cloud, redesigned interfaces for the majority of its CCM products, deeper integration, and an increasing focus on AI, we believe OpenText is very well placed to continue to shape the CCM market in the years ahead."
Exstream Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2 is a cloud-native version of the market-leading CCM software, providing customers with flexible, cost-effective deployment options and easy to implement, update and maintain. OpenText Exstream CE delivers innovative features, including the ability to author, personalize and orchestrate multi-channel communications directly from the browser and new collaborative review with visual compare capabilities.
"From the time we replaced our legacy system with Exstream, our processes have turned out to be tremendously efficient and simple for creating legally compliant, consistent and highly customizable content across all LOBs," said Nidhi Ramakant, Technical Analyst at MedPro Group, a leading provider of healthcare liability insurance in the United States.
"The Exstream CE release introduced a containerized, serverless, micro-services architecture that can run on-prem, hybrid, or in multi-cloud mode," said Kaspar Roos, founder and CEO of Aspire. "Powered by acquisitions such as AppWorks for low-code, no-code business process management, Covisint for cloud-to-cloud connectivity, identity management and automation, Magellan for AI/ML-based analytics, and recently Carbonite for cloud security, OpenText's vision allows for drag-and-drop type application development that can be rapidly deployed in the cloud. It's an extremely compelling vision for a world in which CCM is increasingly becoming part of a wider, digital customer experience ecosystem."
"Companies must be able to quickly adapt and maintain strong, ongoing and omni-channel communications with their customers, especially in times of social distancing. OpenText continues to invest in developing OpenText Exstream as a powerful platform that further extends our leading position in the CCM market," said Lou Blatt, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText.
Access the 2020 Aspire Leaderboard for CCM here.
About Aspire
Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Digital Customer Experience (DCX) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with technology providers, service providers, enterprises and investors to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.
The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire's consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard. For tailored RFP support please contact the Aspire team here.
About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.
