NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advantage Technologies today announced it has won the OpenText Global Reseller Partner of the Year Award, presented during OpenText World 2021.
The OpenText Navigator Partner Awards recognize the technology vendors, resellers, and systems integrators who have developed and delivered exceptional OpenText-based solutions during the past year. Advantage Technologies was honored among a select group of global partners for delivering solutions that enabled unparalleled customer value to intelligent and connected enterprises worldwide.
"We are proud to be recognized as the recipients of the 2021 OpenText Global Reseller Partner of the Year award," said Barry Malter, President of Advantage Technologies, "This award highlights the continued efforts of our Sales and Support teams who work to solve complex challenges and deliver innovative solutions that help create exceptional value for our customers and partners."
"The 2021 OpenText Navigator Partner Awards recognizes the ingenuity and excellence our partners deliver to customers to help them solve complex business challenges and create sustainable growth in today's digital economy," said Lou Blatt, SVP & CMO, OpenText. "We are proud to honor Advantage Technologies for the outstanding work they've achieved this past year."
About Advantage Technologies
Advantage Technologies has been providing on-premises and Cloud-based enterprise fax and document workflow solutions for over 24 years. Our team has completed thousands of successful system deployments worldwide in such industries as healthcare, finance, insurance, banking, government, and manufacturing. Our North American helpdesk and sales team are certified on OpenText RightFax, RightFax Connect and OpenText Fax2Mail. Advantage Technologies is the manufacturer of FaxPulse, a suite of premiere add-ons enabling advanced analytics, system monitoring and alerting for RightFax.
Advantage Technologies is a leading OpenText™ Platinum Sales Partner, Distributor and Authorized Support Provider (ASP) as well as the 2020 OpenText Voyager Reseller Partner of the Year – Americas award winner.
For more information, please call Advantage Technologies at 1-866-730-1700 or email us at info@atechnologies.com.
