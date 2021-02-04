Record Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR), Record Cloud Revenues

Second Quarter Highlights

Total Revenues

(in millions)



Annual Recurring Revenues

(in millions)



Cloud Revenues

(in millions)

Reported

Constant

Currency



Reported

Constant Currency



Reported

Constant

Currency

$855.6

$839.4



$684.9

$673.6



$350.5

$346.7

+10.9%

+8.8%



+21.5%

+19.5%



+41.1%

+39.6%

Annual Recurring Revenues represents 80% of Total Revenues

  • Operating Cash Flows of $282.5 million in the quarter, up 36.3% Y/Y
  • Free Cash Flows of $274.8 million in the quarter, up 46.5% Y/Y
  • GAAP-based net income (loss) of ($65.5) million, down 160.9% Y/Y, margin of (7.7)% down 2,160 basis points Y/Y, primarily due to one-time IRS settlement charge of $299 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $360.8 million, up 13.8%, margin of 42.2%, up 110 basis points Y/Y
  • GAAP-based diluted earnings (loss) per share of ($0.24), down 160.0% Y/Y
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.95, up 13.1%, and $0.92 in constant currency, up 9.5% Y/Y

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), "The Information Company," today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2020.

"OpenText delivered another quarter of strong growth, reflecting the power of our business model and exceptional performance in all of our key metrics," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Total revenues grew to $855.6 million, up 10.9% year-over-year, and Cloud Services and Subscriptions revenues grew to $350.5 million, up 41.1% year-over-year. Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) grew to a record $684.9 million, up 21.5% year-over-year, now representing 80% of total revenues."

"Increasing demand for OpenText's Information Management cloud offerings strongly positions us to achieve market share gains through continued alignment with our customers' digital transformation and business needs," said Mr. Barrenechea.

"OpenText demonstrated strong operational excellence in our second quarter, generating free cash flows of $274.8 million, with a record Adjusted EBITDA of $360.8 million", said OpenText EVP, CFO, Madhu Ranganathan.  "Our balance sheet and liquidity position of approximately $1.5 billion of cash at the end of the quarter and a 1.6x net leverage ratio, supports our goals to grow, generate cash and pursue our Total Growth strategy."

Financial Highlights for Q2 Fiscal 2021 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results

(In millions, except per share data)

Q2 FY'21

Q2 FY'20

$ Change 

% Change 

(Y/Y)



Q2 FY'21

in CC*

% Change

in CC*



Revenues:

















Cloud services and subscriptions

$350.5



$248.3



$102.1



41.1

%



$346.7



39.6

%



Customer support

334.5



315.5



19.0



6.0

%



326.9



3.6

%



Total annual recurring revenues**

$684.9



$563.8



$121.1



21.5

%



$673.6



19.5

%



License

107.3



138.1



(30.7)



(22.3)

%



104.1



(24.6)

%



Professional service and other

63.4



69.6



(6.3)



(9.0)

%



61.6



(11.4)

%



Total revenues

$855.6



$771.6



$84.1



10.9

%



$839.4



8.8

%



GAAP-based operating income

$234.5



$184.7



$49.7



26.9

%



N/A



N/A





Non-GAAP-based operating income (1)

$340.5



$296.4



$44.2



14.9

%



$330.9



11.6

%



GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share, diluted

($0.24)



$0.40



($0.64)



(160.0)

%



N/A



N/A





Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)

$0.95



$0.84



$0.11



13.1

%



$0.92



9.5

%



GAAP-based net income (loss) attributable to OpenText

($65.5)



$107.5



($172.9)



(160.9)

%



N/A



N/A





Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$360.8



$317.0



$43.7



13.8

%



$351.0



10.7

%



Operating cash flows

$282.5



$207.2



$75.2



36.3

%



N/A



N/A





Free cash flows (1)

$274.8



$187.6



$87.2



46.5

%



N/A



N/A





 

Summary of YTD Results

(In millions, except per share data)

FY'21 YTD

FY'20 YTD

$ Change 

% Change 

(Y/Y)



FY'21 YTD

in CC*

% Change

in CC*



Revenues:

















Cloud services and subscriptions

$691.4



$485.6



$205.8



42.4

%



$686.9



41.5

%



Customer support

663.9



627.8



36.1



5.7

%



654.0



4.2

%



Total annual recurring revenues**

$1,355.3



$1,113.4



$241.9



21.7

%



$1,341.0



20.4

%



License

175.9



216.0



(40.1)



(18.6)

%



171.3



(20.7)

%



Professional service and other

128.5



139.0



(10.6)



(7.6)

%



125.2



(10.0)

%



Total revenues

$1,659.7



$1,468.4



$191.2



13.0

%



$1,637.4



11.5

%



GAAP-based operating income

$416.8



$317.3



$99.6



31.4

%



N/A



N/A





Non-GAAP-based operating income (1)

$660.9



$530.3



$130.6



24.6

%



$644.8



21.6

%



GAAP-based EPS, diluted

$0.14



$0.67



($0.53)



(79.1)

%



N/A



N/A





Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)

$1.84



$1.48



$0.36



24.3

%



$1.79



20.9

%



GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText

$37.9



$181.9



($144.0)



(79.2)

%



N/A



N/A





Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$703.1



$571.2



$131.9



23.1

%



$686.7



20.2

%



Operating cash flows

$516.4



$344.7



$171.7



49.8

%



N/A



N/A





Free cash flows (1)

$493.4



$306.5



$186.9



61.0

%



N/A



N/A





(1)

Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2)

Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Note:

Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.





*CC:

Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate.

**

Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend Program

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on February 3, 2021 a cash dividend of $0.2008 per common share. The record date for this dividend is March 5, 2021 and the payment date is March 26, 2021. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Business Highlights

  • Key customer wins in the quarter included Auto Club Group, Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens, City of San Diego, UK Department for Work and Pensions, Evonik Industries AG, Froneri, Heraeus, McCain Foods, MedPro Group, Nestlé, Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration, Region Skane, Revo Health, SaskPower
  • OpenText Launches BrightCloud® Cloud Service Intelligence
  • OpenText named a leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms
  • Launched OpenText™ Cloud Editions 20.4, designed to help customers get to the cloud, accelerate digital transformation, and rethink the future of work
  • OpenText brings Digital Investigation to the Cloud with Microsoft Azure
  • OpenText announced $1M USD donation to support food security

Summary of Quarterly Results

















Q2 FY'21

Q1 FY'21

Q2 FY'20

% Change 

(Q2 FY'21 vs

Q1 FY'21)



% Change

(Q2 FY'21 vs

Q2 FY'20)



Revenue (millions)

$855.6



$804.0



$771.6



6.4

%



10.9

%



GAAP-based gross margin

70.5

%

69.0

%

69.9

%

150



bps

60



bps

GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share, diluted

($0.24)



$0.38



$0.40



(163.2)

%



(160.0)

%



Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1)

77.1

%

76.5

%

75.5

%

60



bps

160



bps

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)

$0.95



$0.89



$0.84



6.7

%



13.1

%



(1)

Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2)

Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Conference Call Information

The public is invited to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available beginning February 4, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 18, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 5838 followed by the number sign.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release, to Non-GAAP-based financial measures. Additionally, "off-cloud" is a term we use to describe license transactions.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 (Fiscal 2021) on growth, future cloud growth and market share gains, generating substantial long-term value for shareholders, the financial and operational impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, anticipated benefits of our partnerships and next generation product lines, the strength of our operating framework and balance sheet flexibility, continued investments in product innovation, go-to-market and strategic acquisitions, M&A continuing to be our leading growth contributor, our capital allocation strategy, creating value through investments in broader Information Management capabilities, the Company's presence in the cloud and in growth markets, expected growth in our revenue lines, total growth from acquisitions, innovation and organic initiatives, the focus on recurring revenues, improving operational efficiency, expanding cash flow and strengthening the business, adjusted operating income and cash flow, its financial condition, the adjusted operating margin target range, results of operations and earnings, announced acquisitions, ongoing tax matters, the integration of the acquired businesses, declaration of quarterly dividends, potential share repurchases pursuant to its Repurchase Plan, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings, scaling OpenText to new levels in Fiscal 2021 and beyond, and other matters, may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and assumptions that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially which include, but are not limited to, actual and potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate spread of COVID-19, the severity of the disease and the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)





December 31, 2020



June 30, 2020

ASSETS

(unaudited)





Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,500,561





$

1,692,850



Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $22,845 as of December 31, 2020 and $20,906 as of June 30, 2020

445,841





466,357



Contract assets

27,460





29,570



Income taxes recoverable

24,517





61,186



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

130,177





136,436



Total current assets

2,128,556





2,386,399



Property and equipment

227,434





244,555



Operating lease right of use assets

235,142





207,869



Long-term contract assets

18,175





15,427



Goodwill

4,696,349





4,672,356



Acquired intangible assets

1,402,928





1,612,564



Deferred tax assets

866,788





911,565



Other assets

164,238





154,467



Long-term income taxes recoverable

29,488





29,620



Total assets

$

9,769,098





$

10,234,822



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

348,080





$

373,314



Current portion of long-term debt

10,000





610,000



Operating lease liabilities

59,874





64,071



Deferred revenues

798,340





812,218



Income taxes payable

320,084





44,630



Total current liabilities

1,536,378





1,904,233



Long-term liabilities:







Accrued liabilities

28,334





34,955



Pension liability

83,271





73,129



Long-term debt

3,581,565





3,584,311



Long-term operating lease liabilities

227,265





217,165



Long-term deferred revenues

97,083





94,382



Long-term income taxes payable

32,794





171,200



Deferred tax liabilities

179,161





148,738



Total long-term liabilities

4,229,473





4,323,880



Shareholders' equity:







Share capital and additional paid-in capital







272,588,542 and 271,863,354 Common Shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited

1,889,857





1,851,777



Accumulated other comprehensive income

66,476





17,825



Retained earnings

2,093,076





2,159,396



Treasury stock, at cost (1,101,370 and 622,297 shares at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively)

(47,555)





(23,608)



Total OpenText shareholders' equity

4,001,854





4,005,390



Non-controlling interests

1,393





1,319



Total shareholders' equity

4,003,247





4,006,709



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,769,098





$

10,234,822



 

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions

$

350,454





$

248,340





$

691,440





$

485,605



Customer support

334,492





315,508





663,891





627,806



License

107,348





138,095





175,871





215,993



Professional service and other

63,350





69,614





128,455





139,041



Total revenues

855,644





771,557





1,659,657





1,468,445



Cost of revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions

117,882





103,644





230,506





205,806



Customer support

29,668





29,788





58,862





59,175



License

4,302





3,050





6,791





5,373



Professional service and other

46,619





53,604





93,200





107,942



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets

54,091





42,299





112,128





82,597



Total cost of revenues

252,562





232,385





501,487





460,893



Gross profit

603,082





539,172





1,158,170





1,007,552



Operating expenses:















Research and development

100,238





80,283





194,141





161,461



Sales and marketing

147,897





137,310





280,297





265,928



General and administrative

62,765





54,595





118,954





106,130



Depreciation

20,280





20,712





42,283





40,989



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets

54,926





51,460





109,919





100,618



Special charges (recoveries)

(17,494)





10,072





(4,250)





15,173



Total operating expenses

368,612





354,432





741,344





690,299



Income from operations

234,470





184,740





416,826





317,253



Other income (expense), net

5,251





1,972





8,134





(813)



Interest and other related expense, net

(37,595)





(32,376)





(76,684)





(64,586)



Income before income taxes

202,126





154,336





348,276





251,854



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

267,559





46,818





310,303





69,909



Net income (loss) for the period

$

(65,433)





$

107,518





$

37,973





$

181,945



Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(44)





(51)





(74)





(77)



Net income (loss) attributable to OpenText

$

(65,477)





$

107,467





$

37,899





$

181,868



Earnings (loss) per share—basic attributable to OpenText

$

(0.24)





$

0.40





$

0.14





$

0.67



Earnings (loss) per share—diluted attributable to OpenText

$

(0.24)





$

0.40





$

0.14





$

0.67



Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's)

272,433





270,450





272,210





270,232



Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's)

272,433





271,590





273,019





271,328



 

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income (loss) for the period

$

(65,433)





$

107,518





$

37,973





$

181,945



Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:















Net foreign currency translation adjustments

26,065





4,875





48,710





(736)



Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:















Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $751 and $301 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; $1,056 and $95 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

2,082





833





2,927





261



(Gain) loss reclassified into net income (loss) - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of ($227) and ($26) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; ($283) and ($23) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

(628)





(72)





(784)





(64)



Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:















Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of ($441) and $1,308 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; ($1,357) and $59 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

(981)





3,698





(2,686)





614



Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income (loss) - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $93 and $97 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; $180 and $243 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

243





260





484





491



Total other comprehensive income (loss) net, for the period

26,781





9,594





48,651





566



Total comprehensive income (loss)

(38,652)





117,112





86,624





182,511



Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(44)





(51)





(74)





(77)



Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to OpenText

$

(38,696)





$

117,061





$

86,550





$

182,434



 

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital



Treasury Stock



Retained

Earnings



Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Income



Non-

Controlling

Interests



Total



Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



Balance as of September 30, 2020

272,174





$

1,872,411





(1,394)





$

(58,788)





$

2,213,053





$

39,695





$

1,349





$

4,067,720



Issuance of Common Shares































Under employee stock option plans

213





6,893

























6,893



Under employee stock purchase plans

202





7,260

























7,260



Share-based compensation





14,526

























14,526



Issuance of treasury stock





(11,233)





293





11,233



















Dividends declared

($0.2008 per Common Share)

















(54,500)













(54,500)



Other comprehensive income - net





















26,781









26,781



Net income (loss) for the quarter

















(65,477)









44





(65,433)



Balance as of December 31, 2020

272,589





$

1,889,857





(1,101)





$

(47,555)





$

2,093,076





$

66,476





$

1,393





$

4,003,247













Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital



Treasury Stock



Retained

Earnings



Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Income



Non-

Controlling

Interests



Total



Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



Balance as of September 30, 2019

270,190





$

1,791,689





(1,103)





$

(41,190)





$

2,141,278





$

15,096





$

1,241





$

3,908,114



Issuance of Common Shares































Under employee stock option plans

231





6,783

























6,783



Under employee stock purchase plans

188





6,532

























6,532



Share-based compensation





7,783

























7,783



Issuance of treasury stock





(9,124)





256





9,124



















Dividends declared

($0.1746 per Common Share)

















(47,092)













(47,092)



Other comprehensive income - net





















9,594









9,594



Net income for the quarter

















107,467









51





107,518



Balance as of December 31, 2019

270,609





$

1,803,663





(847)





$

(32,066)





$

2,201,653





$

24,690





$

1,292





$

3,999,232













Six Months Ended December 31, 2020



Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital



Treasury Stock



Retained

Earnings



Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Income



Non-

Controlling

Interests



Total



Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



Balance as of June 30, 2020

271,863





$

1,851,777





(622)





$

(23,608)





$

2,159,396





$

17,825





$

1,319





$

4,006,709



Adoption of ASU 2016-13 - cumulative effect, net

















(2,450)













(2,450)



Issuance of Common Shares































Under employee stock option plans

524





15,498

























15,498



Under employee stock purchase plans

202





7,553





193





6,690

















14,243



Share-based compensation





26,262

























26,262



Purchase of treasury stock









(965)





(41,870)

















(41,870)



Issuance of treasury stock





(11,233)





293





11,233



















Dividends declared

($0.3754 per Common Share)

















(101,769)













(101,769)



Other comprehensive income - net





















48,651









48,651



Net income for the period

















37,899









74





37,973



Balance as of December 31, 2020

272,589





$

1,889,857





(1,101)





$

(47,555)





$

2,093,076





$

66,476





$

1,393





$

4,003,247













Six Months Ended December 31, 2019



Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital



Treasury Stock



Retained

Earnings



Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Income



Non-

Controlling

Interests



Total



Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



Balance as of June 30, 2019

269,834





$

1,774,214





(803)





$

(28,766)





$

2,113,883





$

24,124





$

1,215





$

3,884,670



Issuance of Common Shares































Under employee stock option plans

415





11,359

























11,359



Under employee stock purchase plans

360





12,540

























12,540



Share-based compensation





14,674

























14,674



Purchase of treasury stock









(300)





(12,424)

















(12,424)



Issuance of treasury stock





(9,124)





256





9,124



















Dividends declared

($0.3492 per Common Share)

















(94,098)













(94,098)



Other comprehensive income - net





















566









566



Net income for the period

















181,868









77





181,945



Balance as of December 31, 2019

270,609





$

1,803,663





(847)





$

(32,066)





$

2,201,653





$

24,690





$

1,292





$

3,999,232



 

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) 

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss) for the period

$

(65,433)





$

107,518





$

37,973





$

181,945



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

129,297





114,471





264,330





224,204



Share-based compensation expense

14,526





7,783





26,262





14,674



Pension expense

1,615





1,459





3,120





2,895



Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,142





1,149





2,254





2,276



Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment

380









953







Deferred taxes

81,577





27,924





80,397





34,168



Share in net (income) loss of equity investees

(2,034)





(1,266)





(8,255)





(1,948)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(42,115)





(55,833)





32,727





2,598



Contract assets

(10,355)





(10,458)





(20,193)





(17,659)



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,457





1,111





7,966





(501)



Income taxes

147,809





(7,944)





168,841





(891)



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

14,891





29,744





(36,538)





(33,235)



Deferred revenue

22,621





(2,924)





(18,647)





(64,093)



Other assets

(2,016)





(3,327)





(1,467)





2,357



Operating lease assets and liabilities, net

(20,907)





(2,169)





(23,364)





(2,105)



Net cash provided by operating activities

282,455





207,238





516,359





344,685



Cash flows from investing activities:















Additions of property and equipment

(7,651)





(19,598)





(22,956)





(38,212)



Purchase of XMedius

444









444







Purchase of Carbonite, Inc., net of cash and restricted cash acquired





(1,216,639)









(1,216,639)



Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc.

(371)





(4,149)





(371)





(4,149)



Other investing activities

867





(3,505)





(1,370)





(5,541)



Net cash used in investing activities

(6,711)





(1,243,891)





(24,253)





(1,264,541)



Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP

13,338





12,000





29,177





23,117



Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver





750,000









750,000



Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver

(602,500)





(2,500)





(605,000)





(5,000)



Debt issuance costs





(979)









(979)



Purchase of treasury stock









(41,870)





(12,424)



Payments of dividends to shareholders

(54,500)





(47,092)





(101,769)





(94,098)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(643,662)





711,429





(719,462)





660,616



Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies

22,979





3,640





33,771





(4,071)



Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period

(344,939)





(321,584)





(193,585)





(263,311)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period

1,848,617





1,001,816





1,697,263





943,543



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period

$

1,503,678





$

680,232





$

1,503,678





$

680,232



 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,500,561





$

675,403



Restricted cash (1)

3,117





4,829



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

1,503,678





$

680,232



(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.

 

Notes







(1)

All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.





(2)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.







The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.







Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.







Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.







The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.







The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss). Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.







In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results.







The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented.

 

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures

for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

(In thousands, except for per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



GAAP-based

Measures 

GAAP-based

Measures

% of Total

Revenue

Adjustments 

Note

Non-GAAP-

based

Measures 

Non-GAAP-

based

Measures

% of Total

Revenue

Cost of revenues













Cloud services and subscriptions

$

117,882





$

(1,143)



(1)

$

116,739





Customer support

29,668





(499)



(1)

29,169





Professional service and other

46,619





(666)



(1)

45,953





Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets

54,091





(54,091)



(2)





GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /

Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%)

603,082



70.5%

56,399



(3)

659,481



77.1%

Operating expenses













Research and development

100,238





(2,707)



(1)

97,531





Sales and marketing

147,897





(4,957)



(1)

142,940





General and administrative

62,765





(4,554)



(1)

58,211





Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets

54,926





(54,926)



(2)





Special charges (recoveries)

(17,494)





17,494



(4)





GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations

234,470





106,049



(5)

340,519





Other income (expense), net

5,251





(5,251)



(6)





Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

267,559





(225,150)



(7)

42,409





GAAP-based net income (loss) / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

(65,477)





325,948



(8)

260,471





GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText

$

(0.24)





$

1.19



(8)

$

0.95





(1)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(2)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(3)

GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.

(4)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(5)

GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.

(6)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.

(7)

Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 132% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. The GAAP-based tax provision rate for the three months ended December 31, 2020 includes an income tax provision charge from the IRS Settlement partially offset by a tax benefit from the release of unrecognized tax benefits due to the conclusion of relevant tax audits.

(8)

Reconciliation of GAAP-based net loss to Non-GAAP-based net income:

 



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020





Per share diluted*

GAAP-based net loss, attributable to OpenText

$

(65,477)



$

(0.24)



Add:





Amortization

109,017



0.40



Share-based compensation

14,526



0.05



Special charges (recoveries)

(17,494)



(0.06)



Other (income) expense, net

(5,251)



(0.02)



GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes

267,559



0.98



Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes

(42,409)



(0.16)



Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

$

260,471



$

0.95



 *Weighted average number of Common Shares - diluted (in thousands) used in the calculation of Non-GAAP-based earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were 273,183.

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP-based net loss, attributable to OpenText

$

(65,477)



Add:



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

267,559



Interest and other related expense, net

37,595



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets

54,091



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets

54,926



Depreciation

20,280



Share-based compensation

14,526



Special charges (recoveries)

(17,494)



Other (income) expense, net

(5,251)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

360,755







GAAP-based net loss margin

(7.7)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

42.2

%

 

Reconciliation of Free cash flows







Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities

$

282,455



Add:



Capital expenditures (1)



(7,651)



Free cash flows

$

274,804







(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

 

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures

for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

(In thousands, except for per share data)



Six Months Ended December 31, 2020



GAAP-based

Measures 

GAAP-based

Measures

% of Total

Revenue

Adjustments 

Note

Non-GAAP-

based

Measures 

Non-GAAP-

based 

Measures

% of Total

Revenue

Cost of revenues













Cloud services and subscriptions

$

230,506





$

(1,979)



(1)

$

228,527





Customer support

58,862





(941)



(1)

57,921





Professional service and other

93,200





(1,183)



(1)

92,017





Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets

112,128





(112,128)



(2)





GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /

Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%)

1,158,170



69.8%

116,231



(3)

1,274,401



76.8%

Operating expenses













Research and development

194,141





(5,049)



(1)

189,092





Sales and marketing

280,297





(9,014)



(1)

271,283





General and administrative

118,954





(8,096)



(1)

110,858





Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets

109,919





(109,919)



(2)





Special charges (recoveries)

(4,250)





4,250



(4)





GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations

416,826





244,059



(5)

660,885





Other income (expense), net

8,134





(8,134)



(6)





Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

310,303





(228,515)



(7)

81,788





GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

37,899





464,440



(8)

502,339





GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText

$

0.14





$

1.70



(8)

$

1.84





(1)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(2)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(3)

GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.

(4)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(5)

GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.

(6)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.

(7)

Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 89% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. The GAAP-based tax provision rate for the six months ended December 31, 2020 includes an income tax provision charge from the IRS Settlement partially offset by a tax benefit from the release of unrecognized tax benefits due to the conclusion of relevant tax audits.

(8)

Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:

 



Six Months Ended December 31, 2020





Per share diluted

GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

$

37,899



$

0.14



Add:





Amortization

222,047



0.81



Share-based compensation

26,262



0.10



Special charges (recoveries)

(4,250)



(0.02)



Other (income) expense, net

(8,134)



(0.03)



GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes

310,303



1.14



Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes

(81,788)



(0.30)



Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

$

502,339



$

1.84



 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Six Months Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

$

37,899



Add:



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

310,303



Interest and other related expense, net

76,684



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets

112,128



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets

109,919



Depreciation

42,283



Share-based compensation

26,262



Special charges (recoveries)

(4,250)



Other (income) expense, net

(8,134)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

703,094







GAAP-based net income margin

2.3

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

42.4

%

 

Reconciliation of Free cash flows





Six Months Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities

$

516,359



Add:



Capital expenditures (1)

(22,956)



Free cash flows

$

493,403



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

 

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures

for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

(In thousands, except for per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



GAAP-based

Measures 

GAAP-based

Measures

% of Total

Revenue

Adjustments 

Note

Non-GAAP-

based

Measures 

Non-GAAP-

based

Measures

% of Total

Revenue

Cost of revenues













Cloud services and subscriptions

$

112,624





$

(836)



(1)

$

111,788





Customer support

29,194





(442)



(1)

28,752





Professional service and other

46,581





(517)



(1)

46,064





Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets

58,037





(58,037)



(2)





GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /

Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%)

555,088



69.0%

59,832



(3)

614,920



76.5%

Operating expenses













Research and development

93,903





(2,342)



(1)

91,561





Sales and marketing

132,400





(4,057)



(1)

128,343





General and administrative

56,189





(3,542)



(1)

52,647





Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets

54,993





(54,993)



(2)





Special charges (recoveries)

13,244





(13,244)



(4)





GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations

182,356





138,010



(5)

320,366





Other income (expense), net

2,883





(2,883)



(6)





Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

42,744





(3,365)



(7)

39,379





GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

103,376





138,492



(8)

241,868





GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText

$

0.38





$

0.51



(8)

$

0.89





(1)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(2)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(3)

GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.

(4)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(5)

GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.

(6)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.

(7)

Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 29% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.

(8)

Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:

 



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020





Per share diluted

GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

$

103,376



$

0.38



Add:





Amortization

113,030



0.41



Share-based compensation

11,736



0.04



Special charges (recoveries)

13,244



0.05



Other (income) expense, net

(2,883)



(0.01)



GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes

42,744



0.16



Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes

(39,379)



(0.14)



Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

$

241,868



$

0.89



 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

$

103,376



Add:



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

42,744



Interest and other related expense, net

39,089



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets

58,037



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets

54,993



Depreciation

22,003



Share-based compensation

11,736



Special charges (recoveries)

13,244



Other (income) expense, net

(2,883)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

342,339







GAAP-based net income margin

12.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

42.6

%

 

Reconciliation of Free cash flows





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities

$

233,904



Add:



Capital expenditures (1)

(15,305)



Free cash flows

$

218,599



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

 

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures

for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

(In thousands, except for per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



GAAP-based

Measures 

GAAP-based

Measures

% of Total

Revenue

Adjustments 

Note

Non-GAAP-

based

Measures 

Non-GAAP-

based Measures

% of Total

Revenue

Cost of revenues













Cloud services and subscriptions

$

103,644





$

(371)



(1)

$

103,273





Customer support

29,788





(297)



(1)

29,491





Professional service and other

53,604





(346)



(1)

53,258





Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets

42,299





(42,299)



(2)





GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /

Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%)

539,172



69.9

%

43,313



(3)

582,485



75.5

%

Operating expenses













Research and development

80,283





(1,255)



(1)

79,028





Sales and marketing

137,310





(2,383)



(1)

134,927





General and administrative

54,595





(3,131)



(1)

51,464





Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets

51,460





(51,460)



(2)





Special charges (recoveries)

10,072





(10,072)



(4)





GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations

184,740





111,614



(5)

296,354





Other income (expense), net

1,972





(1,972)



(6)





Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

46,818





(9,861)



(7)

36,957





GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

107,467





119,503



(8)

226,970





GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText

$

0.40





$

0.44



(8)

$

0.84





(1)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(2)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(3)

GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.

(4)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(5)

GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.

(6)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.

(7)

Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 30% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.

(8)

Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:

 



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019





Per share diluted

GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

$

107,467



$

0.40



Add:





Amortization

93,759



0.35



Share-based compensation

7,783



0.03



Special charges (recoveries)

10,072



0.04



Other (income) expense, net

(1,972)



(0.01)



GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes

46,818



0.17



Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes

(36,957)



(0.14)



Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

$

226,970



$

0.84



 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

$

107,467



Add:



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

46,818



Interest and other related expense, net

32,376



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets

42,299



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets

51,460



Depreciation

20,712



Share-based compensation

7,783



Special charges (recoveries)

10,072



Other (income) expense, net

(1,972)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

317,015







GAAP-based net income margin

13.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

41.1

%

 

Reconciliation of Free cash flows





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities

$

207,238



Add:



Capital expenditures (1)



(19,598)



Free cash flows

$

187,640



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

 

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures

for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

(In thousands, except for per share data)



Six Months Ended December 31, 2019



GAAP-based

Measures 

GAAP-based

Measures

% of Total

Revenue

Adjustments 

Note

Non-GAAP-

based

Measures 

Non-GAAP-

based Measures

% of Total

Revenue

Cost of revenues













Cloud services and subscriptions

$

205,806





$

(754)



(1)

$

205,052





Customer support

59,175





(613)



(1)

58,562





Professional service and other

107,942





(589)



(1)

107,353





Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets

82,597





(82,597)



(2)





GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /

Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%)

1,007,552



68.6

%

84,553



(3)

1,092,105



74.4

%

Operating expenses













Research and development

161,461





(2,476)



(1)

158,985





Sales and marketing

265,928





(4,499)



(1)

261,429





General and administrative

106,130





(5,743)



(1)

100,387





Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets

100,618





(100,618)



(2)





Special charges (recoveries)

15,173





(15,173)



(4)





GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations

317,253





213,062



(5)

530,315





Other income (expense), net

(813)





813



(6)





Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

69,909





(4,707)



(7)

65,202





GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

181,868





218,582



(8)

400,450





GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText

$

0.67





$

0.81



(8)

$

1.48





(1)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(2)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(3)

GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.

(4)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(5)

GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.

(6)

Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.

(7)

Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 28% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.

(8)

Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:

 



Six Months Ended December 31, 2019





Per share diluted

GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

$

181,868



$

0.67



Add:





Amortization

183,215



0.68



Share-based compensation

14,674



0.05



Special charges (recoveries)

15,173



0.06



Other (income) expense, net

813





GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes

69,909



0.26



Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes

(65,202)



(0.24)



Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

$

400,450



$

1.48



 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Six Months Ended December 31, 2019

GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText

$

181,868



Add:



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

69,909



Interest and other related expense, net

64,586



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets

82,597



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets

100,618



Depreciation

40,989



Share-based compensation

14,674



Special charges (recoveries)

15,173



Other (income) expense, net

813



Adjusted EBITDA

$

571,227







GAAP-based net income margin

12.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

38.9

%

 

Reconciliation of Free cash flows





Six Months Ended December 31, 2019

GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities

$

344,685



Add:



Capital expenditures (1)

(38,212)



Free cash flows

$

306,473



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

 

(3)

The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Currencies

% of Revenue

% of Expenses* 



% of Revenue

% of Expenses* 

EURO

24

%

14

%



25

%

15

%

GBP

5

%

5

%



5

%

6

%

CAD

3

%

10

%



3

%

10

%

USD

60

%

54

%



58

%

51

%

Other

8

%

17

%



9

%

18

%

Total

100

%

100

%



100

%

100

%



















Six Months Ended December 31, 2020



Six Months Ended December 31, 2019

Currencies

% of Revenue

% of Expenses* 



% of Revenue

% of Expenses* 

EURO

23

%

14

%



23

%

14

%

GBP

5

%

5

%



5

%

6

%

CAD

3

%

10

%



3

%

10

%

USD

61

%

55

%



59

%

52

%

Other

8

%

16

%



10

%

18

%

Total

100

%

100

%



100

%

100

%

*Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss), except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

 

