Completes Carbonite Acquisition
Strong Results Include Record Cloud and Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR)
WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Second Quarter Highlights
Total Revenues
(in millions)
Annual Recurring Revenues
(in millions)
Cloud Revenues
(in millions)
Reported
Constant
Reported
Constant
Reported
Constant
$771.6
$781.8
$563.8
$570.8
$248.3
$250.2
+4.9%
+6.3%
+6.5%
+7.8%
+13.3%
+14.1%
Annual Recurring Revenues represents 73% of Total Revenues
- GAAP net income of $107.5 million, up 2.9% Y/Y
- Adjusted EBITDA of $317.0 million, up 2.8%, margin of 41.1%, down 80 basis points Y/Y
- GAAP diluted EPS of $0.40, up 2.6% Y/Y
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.84, up 5.0%, and $0.86 in constant currency, up 7.5% Y/Y
- Operating Cash Flows were $860.5 million during the trailing twelve months
- Declares cash dividend of $0.1746 per common share
Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), "The Information Company," today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2019.
"With the addition of Carbonite, we have a strategic market-opportunity to bring Information Management (IM) to all sizes of customers, from the largest of enterprises, governments, mid-size companies, small companies, and consumers. We are excited and energized to write the next chapter for OpenText as our vision expands and advances to Information Management, helping customers to migrate into the cloud and reinvent their businesses processes", said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "We are a partner-oriented company with the talent and culture to make an SMB channel wildly successful. With Carbonite this partner opportunity gets significantly stronger and deeper as we leverage OpenText's proven expertise and successful track record of building powerful global partner programs."
"Our Q2 results reflect an increasing demand for OpenText products as we delivered strong top-line growth. In constant currency, total revenues grew to $781.8 million, up 6.3% year-over-year, Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) grew to a record $570.8 million, up 7.8% year-over-year, representing 73% of total revenues, driven by Cloud Services and Subscriptions revenues of $250.2 million, which increased significantly by 14.1% year-over-year," said Barrenechea.
"OpenText demonstrated solid operational performance during the second quarter, delivering to our Total Growth Strategy. We put our capital to work, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of 2.3x, and generated solid operating cash flows of $207.2 million, supported by equally strong A-EBITDA results", said OpenText EVP, CFO, Madhu Ranganathan. "The Carbonite transaction closed efficiently, financed by our internal cash and existing revolver. The integration has kicked off with strength and we remain on target to complete the Carbonite integration by the end of Fiscal 2021."
Integration of Carbonite and Restructuring Plan
As OpenText integrates the acquisition, we anticipate a one-time deferred revenue adjustment that will result in a reduction in Carbonite revenue. In addition to this deferred revenue adjustment impact, we expect Carbonite revenue contribution to be down for the next few quarters due to typical integration activities, and then normalize to historical levels thereafter.
OpenText is also announcing a restructuring plan that will impact our global workforce and consolidate certain real estate facilities to further streamline our operations, inclusive of Carbonite. The anticipated cost is expected to be approximately $26 million to $34 million. These restructuring activities are anticipated to be completed by the end of Fiscal 2021, and once completed, OpenText anticipates annualized cost savings of approximately $37 million to $41 million. We expect any savings realized during the remainder of Fiscal 2020 to be largely offset by one-time Carbonite integration costs.
Financial Highlights for Q2 Fiscal 2020 with Year Over Year Comparisons
Summary of Quarterly Results
(in millions except per share data)
Q2 FY20
Q2 FY19
$ Change
% Change
(Y/Y)
Q2 FY20
% Change
Revenues:
Cloud services and subscriptions
$248.3
$219.2
$29.1
13.3
%
$250.2
14.1
%
Customer support
315.5
310.4
5.2
1.7
%
320.6
3.3
%
Total annual recurring revenues**
$563.8
$529.6
$34.3
6.5
%
$570.8
7.8
%
License
138.1
132.8
5.3
4.0
%
140.2
5.6
%
Professional service and other
69.6
72.9
(3.3)
(4.5)
%
70.8
(2.9)
%
Total revenues
$771.6
$735.2
$36.3
4.9
%
$781.8
6.3
%
GAAP-based operating income
$184.7
$173.9
$10.8
6.2
%
N/A
N/A
Non-GAAP-based operating income (1)
$296.4
$284.5
$11.9
4.2
%
$303.0
6.5
%
GAAP-based EPS, diluted
$0.40
$0.39
$0.01
2.6
%
N/A
N/A
Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)
$0.84
$0.80
$0.04
5.0
%
$0.86
7.5
%
GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText
$107.5
$104.4
$3.0
2.9
%
N/A
N/A
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$317.0
$308.3
$8.7
2.8
%
$323.4
4.9
%
Operating cash flows
$207.2
$189.1
$18.1
9.6
%
N/A
N/A
Summary of YTD Results
(in millions except per share data)
FY20 YTD
FY19 YTD
$ Change
% Change
FY20 YTD
% Change
Revenues:
Cloud services and subscriptions
$485.6
$427.3
$58.3
13.6
%
$489.5
14.5
%
Customer support
627.8
621.9
5.9
0.9
%
637.9
2.6
%
Total annual recurring revenues**
$1,113.4
$1,049.2
$64.2
6.1
%
$1,127.4
7.4
%
License
216.0
209.6
6.4
3.0
%
219.4
4.6
%
Professional service and other
139.0
143.5
(4.5)
(3.1)
%
141.6
(1.4)
%
Total revenues
$1,468.4
$1,402.4
$66.1
4.7
%
$1,488.3
6.1
%
GAAP-based operating income
$317.3
$273.2
$44.1
16.1
%
N/A
N/A
Non-GAAP-based operating income (1)
$530.3
$506.9
$23.4
4.6
%
$541.4
6.8
%
GAAP-based EPS, diluted
$0.67
$0.52
$0.15
28.8
%
N/A
N/A
Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)
$1.48
$1.40
$0.08
5.7
%
$1.51
7.9
%
GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText
$181.9
$140.8
$41.1
29.2
%
N/A
N/A
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$571.2
$554.5
$16.7
3.0
%
$582.1
4.9
%
Operating cash flows
$344.7
$360.5
($15.8)
(4.4)
%
N/A
N/A
(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
(2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.
Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.
*CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate.
**Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.
Dividend Program
As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on January 29, 2020 a cash dividend of $0.1746 per common share. The record date for this dividend is February 28, 2020 and the payment date is March 20, 2020. Future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.
Quarterly Business Highlights
- Key customer wins in the quarter included PFU Limited, the Ministry of Justice Rhineland-Palatinate, thyssenkrupp AG, the Netherlands Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Lewis Rice, Kodak Alaris, Shinkai Transport Systems, Ltd. and Morneau Shepell
- OpenText buys Carbonite, Inc., provider of cloud-based subscription data protection, backup, disaster recovery and endpoint security to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers
- OpenText named a leader in Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience
- OpenText named a leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms
- OpenText expands cloud infrastructure in Japan to support enterprise solutions
- OpenText delivers a flexible path to the Cloud, enhanced security and compliance visibility into Supply Chain Risk
- Cybersecurity, Legal, Digital Forensics experts gather at OpenText Enfuse 2019 to discuss security in a zero-trust world
- OpenText wins excellence in Prevention and Investigation of Cybercrime (EPIC) Innovation Award
Summary of Quarterly Results
Q2 FY20
Q1 FY20
Q2 FY19
% Change
% Change
Revenue (million)
$771.6
$696.9
$735.2
10.7
%
4.9
%
GAAP-based gross margin
69.9
%
67.2
%
69.0
%
270
bps
90
bps
GAAP-based EPS, diluted
$0.40
$0.27
$0.39
48.1
%
2.6
%
Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1)
75.5
%
73.1
%
75.7
%
240
bps
(20)
bps
Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)
$0.84
$0.64
$0.80
31.3
%
5.0
%
(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
(2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.
Conference Call Information
The public is invited to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.
A replay of the call will be available beginning January 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 13, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 3949 followed by the number sign.
Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release, to non-U.S. GAAP-based financial measures. Additionally, "off-cloud" is a term we use to describe license transactions.
About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 (Fiscal 2020) on growth, anticipated benefits of our partnerships and next generation product lines, the strength of our operating framework and balance sheet flexibility, continued investments in product innovation, go-to-market and strategic acquisitions, M&A continuing to be our leading growth contributor, our capital allocation strategy, creating value through investments in broader Information Management (IM) capabilities, the Company's presence in the cloud and in growth markets, expected growth in our revenue lines, total growth from acquisitions, innovation and organic initiatives, the focus on recurring revenues, improving operational efficiency, expanding cash flow and strengthening the business, adjusted operating income and cash flow, its financial condition, the adjusted operating margin target range, results of operations and earnings, announced acquisitions, ongoing tax matters, the integration of the acquired businesses, declaration of quarterly dividends, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings, scaling OpenText to new levels in Fiscal 2020 and beyond, and other matters, may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and assumptions that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of OpenText; (ii) the ability of OpenText to bring new products and services to market and to increase sales; (iii) the strength of the Company's product development pipeline; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the IM market including expected growth in the Artificial Intelligence market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the IM market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the benefits of the Company's products and services to be realized by customers; (viii) the demand for the Company's products and services and the extent of deployment of the Company's products and services in the IM marketplace; (ix) downward pressure on our share price and dilutive effect of future sales or issuances of equity securities (including in connection with future acquisitions); (x) the Company's financial condition and capital requirements; and (xi) statements about the impact of product releases. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) integration of acquisitions and related restructuring efforts, including the quantum of restructuring charges and the timing thereof; (ii) the potential for the incurrence of or assumption of debt in connection with acquisitions and the impact on the ratings or outlooks of rating agencies on the Company's outstanding debt securities; (iii) the possibility that the Company may be unable to meet its future reporting requirements under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules promulgated thereunder, or applicable Canadian securities regulation; (iv) the risks associated with bringing new products and services to market; (v) failure to comply with privacy laws and regulations that are extensive, open to various interpretations and complex to implement including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Country by Country Reporting (CBCR); (vi) fluctuations in currency exchange rates; (vii) delays in the purchasing decisions of the Company's customers; (viii) the competition the Company faces in its industry and/or marketplace; (ix) the final determination of litigation, tax audits (including tax examinations in the United States and elsewhere) and other legal proceedings; (x) potential exposure to greater than anticipated tax liabilities or expenses, including with respect to changes in Canadian, U.S. or international tax regimes including tax reform legislation enacted through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States; (xi) the possibility of technical, logistical or planning issues in connection with the deployment of the Company's products or services; (xii) the continuous commitment of the Company's customers; and (xiii) demand for the Company's products and services. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
OTEX-F
For more information, please contact:
Harry E. Blount
Senior Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations
Open Text Corporation
415-963-0825
investors@opentext.com
Copyright ©2020 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
675,403
$
941,009
Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $17,937 as of December 31, 2019 and $17,011 as of June 30, 2019
526,020
463,785
Contract assets
22,794
20,956
Income taxes recoverable
24,615
38,340
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
104,962
97,238
Total current assets
1,353,794
1,561,328
Property and equipment
273,448
249,453
Operating lease right of use assets
253,387
—
Long-term contract assets
17,975
15,386
Goodwill
4,656,492
3,769,908
Acquired intangible assets
1,808,072
1,146,504
Deferred tax assets
930,856
1,004,450
Other assets
158,058
148,977
Long-term income taxes recoverable
46,151
37,969
Total assets
$
9,498,233
$
7,933,975
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
417,611
$
329,903
Current portion of long-term debt
913,631
10,000
Operating lease liability
66,579
—
Deferred revenues
718,861
641,656
Income taxes payable
51,298
33,158
Total current liabilities
2,167,980
1,014,717
Long-term liabilities:
Accrued liabilities
14,977
49,441
Pension liability
73,678
75,239
Long-term debt
2,600,386
2,604,878
Long-term operating lease liability
218,681
—
Deferred revenues
77,335
46,974
Long-term income taxes payable
180,507
202,184
Deferred tax liabilities
165,457
55,872
Total long-term liabilities
3,331,021
3,034,588
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital and additional paid-in capital
270,608,627 and 269,834,442 Common Shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited
1,803,663
1,774,214
Accumulated other comprehensive income
24,690
24,124
Retained earnings
2,201,653
2,113,883
Treasury stock, at cost (847,369 shares at December 31, 2019 and 802,871 shares at June 30, 2019, respectively)
(32,066)
(28,766)
Total OpenText shareholders' equity
3,997,940
3,883,455
Non-controlling interests
1,292
1,215
Total shareholders' equity
3,999,232
3,884,670
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
9,498,233
$
7,933,975
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues:
License
$
138,095
$
132,756
$
215,993
$
209,643
Cloud services and subscriptions
248,340
219,233
485,605
427,316
Customer support
315,508
310,354
627,806
621,905
Professional service and other
69,614
72,888
139,041
143,524
Total revenues
771,557
735,231
1,468,445
1,402,388
Cost of revenues:
License
3,050
3,655
5,373
7,527
Cloud services and subscriptions
103,644
88,698
205,806
176,401
Customer support
29,788
31,273
59,175
61,738
Professional service and other
53,604
56,030
107,942
112,826
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
42,299
48,366
82,597
95,843
Total cost of revenues
232,385
228,022
460,893
454,335
Gross profit
539,172
507,209
1,007,552
948,053
Operating expenses:
Research and development
80,283
75,753
161,461
153,223
Sales and marketing
137,310
126,193
265,928
246,375
General and administrative
54,595
52,198
106,130
103,122
Depreciation
20,712
23,834
40,989
47,688
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
51,460
45,919
100,618
91,795
Special charges
10,072
9,380
15,173
32,691
Total operating expenses
354,432
333,277
690,299
674,894
Income from operations
184,740
173,932
317,253
273,159
Other income (expense), net
1,972
378
(813)
1,900
Interest and other related expense, net
(32,376)
(33,613)
(64,586)
(68,144)
Income before income taxes
154,336
140,697
251,854
206,915
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
46,818
36,236
69,909
66,086
Net income for the period
$
107,518
$
104,461
$
181,945
$
140,829
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(51)
(29)
(77)
(73)
Net income attributable to OpenText
$
107,467
$
104,432
$
181,868
$
140,756
Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText
$
0.40
$
0.39
$
0.67
$
0.52
Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText
$
0.40
$
0.39
$
0.67
$
0.52
Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic
270,450
268,524
270,232
268,276
Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted
271,590
269,400
271,328
269,396
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income for the period
$
107,518
$
104,461
$
181,945
$
140,829
Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:
Net foreign currency translation adjustments
4,875
(3,418)
(736)
(6,938)
Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:
Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $301 and ($677) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; $95 and ($496) for the six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
833
(1,877)
261
(1,375)
(Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of ($26) and $169 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively;($23) and $301 for the six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
(72)
467
(64)
833
Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:
Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $1,308 and ($519) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; $59 and ($213) for the six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
3,698
(1,521)
614
(324)
Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $97 and $72 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; $243 and $145 for the six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
260
64
491
130
Total other comprehensive income (loss) net, for the period
9,594
(6,285)
566
(7,674)
Total comprehensive income
117,112
98,176
182,511
133,155
Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(51)
(29)
(77)
(73)
Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText
$
117,061
$
98,147
$
182,434
$
133,082
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Common Shares and
Treasury Stock
Retained
Accumulated
Other
Non-
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Balance as of September 30, 2019
270,190
$
1,791,689
(1,103)
$
(41,190)
$
2,141,278
$
15,096
$
1,241
$
3,908,114
Issuance of Common Shares
Under employee stock option plans
231
6,783
—
—
—
—
—
6,783
Under employee stock purchase plans
188
6,532
—
—
—
—
—
6,532
Share-based compensation
—
7,783
—
—
—
—
—
7,783
Issuance of treasury stock
—
(9,124)
256
9,124
—
—
—
—
Dividends declared
—
—
—
—
(47,092)
—
—
(47,092)
Other comprehensive income (loss) - net
—
—
—
—
—
9,594
—
9,594
Net income for the quarter
—
—
—
—
107,467
—
51
107,518
Balance as of December 31, 2019
270,609
$
1,803,663
(847)
$
(32,066)
$
2,201,653
$
24,690
$
1,292
$
3,999,232
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Common Shares and
Treasury Stock
Retained
Earnings
Accumulated
Comprehensive
Income
Non-
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Balance as of September 30, 2018
268,332
$
1,730,933
(992)
$
(30,381)
$
1,993,099
$
32,256
$
1,123
$
3,727,030
Issuance of Common Shares
Under employee stock option plans
62
1,740
—
—
—
—
—
1,740
Under employee stock purchase plans
175
5,696
—
—
—
—
—
5,696
Share-based compensation
—
6,885
—
—
—
—
—
6,885
Purchase of treasury stock
—
—
(370)
(12,815)
—
—
—
(12,815)
Issuance of treasury stock
—
(13,955)
545
13,955
—
—
—
—
Dividends
—
—
—
—
(40,700)
—
—
(40,700)
Other comprehensive income (loss) - net
—
—
—
—
—
(6,285)
—
(6,285)
Net income for the quarter
—
—
—
—
104,432
—
29
104,461
Balance as of December 31, 2018
268,569
$
1,731,299
(817)
$
(29,241)
$
2,056,831
$
25,971
$
1,152
$
3,786,012
Six Months Ended December 31, 2019
Common Shares and
Treasury Stock
Retained
Accumulated Other
Non-Controlling Interests
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Balance as of June 30, 2019
269,834
$
1,774,214
(803)
$
(28,766)
$
2,113,883
$
24,124
$
1,215
$
3,884,670
Issuance of Common Shares
Under employee stock option plans
415
11,359
—
—
—
—
—
11,359
Under employee stock purchase plans
360
12,540
—
—
—
—
—
12,540
Share-based compensation
—
14,674
—
—
—
—
—
14,674
Purchase of treasury stock
—
—
(300)
(12,424)
—
—
—
(12,424)
Issuance of treasury stock
—
(9,124)
256
9,124
—
—
—
—
Dividends declared ($0.3492 per Common Share)
—
—
—
—
(94,098)
—
—
(94,098)
Other comprehensive income (loss) - net
—
—
—
—
—
566
—
566
Net income for the quarter
—
—
—
—
181,868
—
77
181,945
Balance as of December 31, 2019
270,609
$
1,803,663
(847)
$
(32,066)
$
2,201,653
$
24,690
$
1,292
$
3,999,232
Six Months Ended December 31, 2018
Common Shares and
Treasury Stock
Retained
Earnings
Accumulated
Comprehensive
Income
Non-
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Balance as of June 30, 2018
267,651
$
1,707,073
(691)
$
(18,732)
$
1,994,235
$
33,645
$
1,037
$
3,717,258
Adoption of ASU 2016-16 - cumulative effect
—
—
—
—
(26,780)
—
—
(26,780)
Adoption of Topic 606 - cumulative effect
—
—
—
—
29,786
—
—
29,786
Issuance of Common Shares
Under employee stock option plans
556
14,171
—
—
—
—
—
14,171
Under employee stock purchase plans
362
11,265
—
—
—
—
—
11,265
Share-based compensation
—
13,440
—
—
—
—
—
13,440
Purchase of treasury stock
—
—
(674)
(24,534)
—
—
—
(24,534)
Issuance of treasury stock
—
(14,025)
548
14,025
—
—
—
—
Dividends declared
—
—
—
—
(81,166)
—
—
(81,166)
Other comprehensive income - net
—
—
—
—
—
(7,674)
—
(7,674)
Non-controlling interest
—
(625)
—
—
—
—
42
(583)
Net income for the year
—
—
—
—
140,756
—
73
140,829
Balance as of December 31, 2018
268,569
$
1,731,299
(817)
$
(29,241)
$
2,056,831
$
25,971
$
1,152
$
3,786,012
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income for the period
$
107,518
$
104,461
$
181,945
$
140,829
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
114,471
118,119
224,204
235,326
Share-based compensation expense
7,783
6,885
14,674
13,440
Pension expense
1,459
1,109
2,895
2,254
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,149
1,079
2,276
2,157
Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment
—
1,639
—
9,428
Deferred taxes
27,924
1,140
34,168
8,909
Share in net (income) loss of equity investees
(1,266)
(5,491)
(1,948)
(7,863)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(55,833)
(40,327)
2,598
33,548
Contract assets
(10,458)
(8,054)
(17,659)
(13,400)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,111
2,800
(501)
12,532
Income taxes and deferred charges and credits
(7,944)
4,763
(891)
17,324
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
29,744
10,253
(33,235)
(29,748)
Deferred revenue
(2,924)
(11,748)
(64,093)
(69,151)
Other assets
(3,327)
2,475
2,357
4,919
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
(2,169)
—
(2,105)
—
Net cash provided by operating activities
207,238
189,103
344,685
360,504
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions of property and equipment
(19,598)
(8,969)
(38,212)
(33,464)
Purchase of Carbonite, Inc., net of cash and restricted cash acquired
(1,216,639)
—
(1,216,639)
—
Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc.
(4,149)
—
(4,149)
—
Purchase of Liaison Technologies, Inc.
—
(311,285)
—
(311,285)
Purchase of Guidance Software, Inc., net of cash acquired
—
—
—
(2,279)
Other investing activities
(3,505)
(5,369)
(5,541)
(6,373)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,243,891)
(325,623)
(1,264,541)
(353,401)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver
750,000
—
750,000
—
Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP
12,000
6,159
23,117
24,286
Repayment of long-term debt and revolver
(2,500)
(2,500)
(5,000)
(5,000)
Debt issuance costs
(979)
—
(979)
(322)
Purchase of Treasury Stock
—
(12,815)
(12,424)
(24,534)
Purchase of non-controlling interest
—
—
—
(583)
Payments of dividends to shareholders
(47,092)
(40,700)
(94,098)
(81,166)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
711,429
(49,856)
660,616
(87,319)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies
3,640
(6,329)
(4,071)
(5,901)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period
(321,584)
(192,705)
(263,311)
(86,117)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
1,001,816
790,579
943,543
683,991
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
$
680,232
$
597,874
$
680,232
$
597,874
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Cash and cash equivalents
675,403
595,069
Restricted cash included in Other assets
4,829
2,805
Total Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
680,232
$
597,874
Notes
(1)
All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.
(2)
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.
The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.
Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income or earnings per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and Special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, Special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.
Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and Special charges (recoveries).
The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.
The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special Charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.
In summary the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results.
The following charts provide (unaudited) reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-U.S. GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented.
Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures
for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
(In thousands except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
GAAP-based
Measures
GAAP-based
Adjustments
Note
Non-GAAP-
Measures
Non-GAAP-
% of Total
Cost of revenues
Cloud services and subscriptions
$
103,644
$
(371)
(1)
$
103,273
Customer support
29,788
(297)
(1)
29,491
Professional service and other
53,604
(346)
(1)
53,258
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
42,299
(42,299)
(2)
—
GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /
539,172
69.9
%
43,313
(3)
582,485
75.5
%
Operating expenses
Research and development
80,283
(1,255)
(1)
79,028
Sales and marketing
137,310
(2,383)
(1)
134,927
General and administrative
54,595
(3,131)
(1)
51,464
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
51,460
(51,460)
(2)
—
Special charges (recoveries)
10,072
(10,072)
(4)
—
GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations
184,740
111,614
(5)
296,354
Other income (expense), net
1,972
(1,972)
(6)
—
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
46,818
(9,861)
(7)
36,957
GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
107,467
119,503
(8)
226,970
GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText
$
0.40
$
0.44
(8)
$
0.84
(1)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(2)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(3)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars, and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.
(4)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(5)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.
(6)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in non-marketable securities investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.
(7)
Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 30% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, Special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.
(8)
Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Per share diluted
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
107,467
$
0.40
Add:
Amortization
93,759
0.35
Share-based compensation
7,783
0.03
Special charges (recoveries)
10,072
0.04
Other (income) expense, net
(1,972)
(0.01)
GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes
46,818
0.17
Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes
(36,957)
(0.14)
Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
226,970
$
0.84
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
107,467
Add:
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
46,818
Interest and other related expense, net
32,376
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
42,299
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
51,460
Depreciation
20,712
Share-based compensation
7,783
Special charges (recoveries)
10,072
Other (income) expense, net
(1,972)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
317,015
Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures
Six Months Ended December 31, 2019
GAAP-based
GAAP-based
Adjustments
Note
Non-GAAP-
Non-GAAP-
Cost of revenues
Cloud services and subscriptions
$
205,806
$
(754)
(1)
$
205,052
Customer support
59,175
(613)
(1)
58,562
Professional service and other
107,942
(589)
(1)
107,353
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
82,597
(82,597)
(2)
—
GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /
1,007,552
68.6
%
84,553
(3)
1,092,105
74.4
%
Operating expenses
Research and development
161,461
(2,476)
(1)
158,985
Sales and marketing
265,928
(4,499)
(1)
261,429
General and administrative
106,130
(5,743)
(1)
100,387
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
100,618
(100,618)
(2)
—
Special charges (recoveries)
15,173
(15,173)
(4)
—
GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations
317,253
213,062
(5)
530,315
Other income (expense), net
(813)
813
(6)
—
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
69,909
(4,707)
(7)
65,202
GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
181,868
218,582
(8)
400,450
GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText
$
0.67
$
0.81
(8)
$
1.48
(1)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(2)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(3)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars, and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.
(4)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(5)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.
(6)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in non-marketable securities investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.
(7)
Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 28% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, Special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.
(8)
Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:
Six Months Ended December 31, 2019
Per share diluted
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
181,868
$
0.67
Add:
Amortization
183,215
0.68
Share-based compensation
14,674
0.05
Special charges (recoveries)
15,173
0.06
Other (income) expense, net
813
—
GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes
69,909
0.26
Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes
(65,202)
(0.24)
Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
400,450
$
1.48
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Six Months Ended December 31, 2019
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
181,868
Add:
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
69,909
Interest and other related expense, net
64,586
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
82,597
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
100,618
Depreciation
40,989
Share-based compensation
14,674
Special charges (recoveries)
15,173
Other (income) expense, net
813
Adjusted EBITDA
$
571,227
Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures
for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
(In thousands except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
GAAP-based
Measures
GAAP-based
Adjustments
Note
Non-GAAP-
Measures
Non-GAAP-
% of Total
Cost of revenues
Cloud services and subscriptions
$
102,162
$
(383)
(1)
$
101,779
Customer support
29,387
(316)
(1)
29,071
Professional service and other
54,338
(243)
(1)
54,095
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
40,298
(40,298)
(2)
—
GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /
468,380
67.2
%
41,240
(3)
509,620
73.1
%
Operating expenses
Research and development
81,178
(1,221)
(1)
79,957
Sales and marketing
128,618
(2,116)
(1)
126,502
General and administrative
51,535
(2,612)
(1)
48,923
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
49,158
(49,158)
(2)
—
Special charges (recoveries)
5,101
(5,101)
(4)
—
GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations
132,513
101,448
(5)
233,961
Other income (expense), net
(2,785)
2,785
(6)
—
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
23,091
5,154
(7)
28,245
GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
74,401
99,079
(8)
173,480
GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText
$
0.27
$
0.37
(8)
$
0.64
(1)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(2)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(3)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars, and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.
(4)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(5)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.
(6)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in non-marketable securities investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.
(7)
Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 24% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, Special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.
(8)
Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Per share diluted
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
74,401
$
0.27
Add:
Amortization
89,456
0.33
Share-based compensation
6,891
0.03
Special charges (recoveries)
5,101
0.02
Other (income) expense, net
2,785
0.01
GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes
23,091
0.09
Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes
(28,245)
(0.11)
Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
173,480
$
0.64
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
74,401
Add:
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
23,091
Interest and other related expense, net
32,210
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
40,298
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
49,158
Depreciation
20,277
Share-based compensation
6,891
Special charges (recoveries)
5,101
Other (income) expense, net
2,785
Adjusted EBITDA
$
254,212
Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures
for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
(In thousands except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
GAAP-based
Measures
GAAP-based
Adjustments
Note
Non-GAAP-
Measures
Non-GAAP-
% of Total
Cost of revenues
Cloud services and subscriptions
$
88,698
$
(265)
(1)
$
88,433
Customer support
31,273
(271)
(1)
31,002
Professional service and other
56,030
(358)
(1)
55,672
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
48,366
(48,366)
(2)
—
GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /
507,209
69.0
%
49,260
(3)
556,469
75.7
%
Operating expenses
Research and development
75,753
(994)
(1)
74,759
Sales and marketing
126,193
(1,615)
(1)
124,578
General and administrative
52,198
(3,382)
(1)
48,816
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
45,919
(45,919)
(2)
—
Special charges (recoveries)
9,380
(9,380)
(4)
—
GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations
173,932
110,550
(5)
284,482
Other income (expense), net
378
(378)
(6)
—
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
36,236
(1,114)
(7)
35,122
GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
104,432
111,286
(8)
215,718
GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText
$
0.39
$
0.41
(8)
$
0.80
(1)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(2)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(3)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars, and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.
(4)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(5)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.
(6)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in non-marketable securities investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.
(7)
Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 26% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, Special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.
(8)
Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Per share diluted
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
104,432
$
0.39
Add:
Amortization
94,285
0.35
Share-based compensation
6,885
0.03
Special charges (recoveries)
9,380
0.03
Other (income) expense, net
(378)
—
GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes
36,236
0.13
Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes
(35,122)
(0.13)
Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
215,718
$
0.80
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
104,432
Add:
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
36,236
Interest and other related expense, net
33,613
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
48,366
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
45,919
Depreciation
23,834
Share-based compensation
6,885
Special charges (recoveries)
9,380
Other (income) expense, net
(378)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
308,287
Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures
Six Months Ended December 31, 2018
GAAP-based
GAAP-based
Adjustments
Note
Non-GAAP-
Non-GAAP-
Cost of revenues
Cloud services and subscriptions
$
176,401
$
(582)
(1)
$
175,819
Customer support
61,738
(571)
(1)
61,167
Professional service and other
112,826
(882)
(1)
111,944
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
95,843
(95,843)
(2)
—
GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /
948,053
67.6
%
97,878
(3)
1,045,931
74.6
%
Operating expenses
Research and development
153,223
(2,353)
(1)
150,870
Sales and marketing
246,375
(3,416)
(1)
242,959
General and administrative
103,122
(5,636)
(1)
97,486
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
91,795
(91,795)
(2)
—
Special charges (recoveries)
32,691
(32,691)
(4)
—
GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations
273,159
233,769
(5)
506,928
Other income (expense), net
1,900
(1,900)
(6)
—
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
66,086
(4,656)
(7)
61,430
GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
140,756
236,525
(8)
377,281
GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText
$
0.52
$
0.88
(8)
$
1.40
(1)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(2)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(3)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars, and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.
(4)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(5)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.
(6)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in non-marketable securities investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.
(7)
Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 32% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, Special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.
(8)
Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:
Six Months Ended December 31, 2018
Per share diluted
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
140,756
$
0.52
Add:
Amortization
187,638
0.70
Share-based compensation
13,440
0.05
Special charges (recoveries)
32,691
0.12
Other (income) expense, net
(1,900)
(0.01)
GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes
66,086
0.25
Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes
(61,430)
(0.23)
Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
377,281
$
1.40
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Six Months Ended December 31, 2018
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
140,756
Add:
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
66,086
Interest and other related expense, net
68,144
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
95,843
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
91,795
Depreciation
47,688
Share-based compensation
13,440
Special charges (recoveries)
32,691
Other (income) expense, net
(1,900)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
554,543
(3)
The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Currencies
% of Revenue
% of Expenses*
% of Revenue
% of Expenses*
EURO
25
%
15
%
25
%
15
%
GBP
5
%
6
%
6
%
6
%
CAD
3
%
10
%
4
%
10
%
USD
58
%
51
%
57
%
51
%
Other
9
%
18
%
8
%
18
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Six Months Ended December 31, 2019
Six Months Ended December 31, 2018
Currencies
% of Revenue
% of Expenses*
% of Revenue
% of Expenses*
EURO
23
%
14
%
24
%
15
%
GBP
5
%
6
%
6
%
6
%
CAD
3
%
10
%
4
%
11
%
USD
59
%
52
%
57
%
51
%
Other
10
%
18
%
9
%
17
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
*Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and Special charges (recoveries).