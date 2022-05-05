Cologne, Vienna events to highlight current, next-gen products
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenVault, a market-leading source of SaaS-based revenue and network improvement solutions and data-driven insights for the broadband industry, will amplify the benefits of current and next-generation products for DOCSIS® and fiber networks at two major European industry events this month: ANGA COM May 10-12 in Cologne, Germany, and the FTTH Conference May 23-25 in Vienna, Austria.
At both events, OpenVault will show products that already are dramatically improving visibility into service provider networks and automating management functions to proactively handle congestion, forecast network requirements, monetize broadband growth, and communicate with subscribers. In addition, OpenVault will discuss new activities that are advancing the science of network monitoring and management, including:
- A partnership with a major industry organization that is intended to increase downstream and upstream capacity for cable broadband providers;
- Development of new solutions that are helping Tier 1 customers drive efficiency and subscriber satisfaction; and
- New capabilities that can provide broadband operators with more granular looks at the sources of broadband traffic, enabling better business and technology decisions.
"The closer we scrutinize traffic and usage data, the more ways we can help operators in Europe and around the world build their businesses," said Mark Trudeau, CEO and founder of OpenVault. "Our team's domain expertise is meeting the need of broadband providers for improved business results and consumer experiences today and powerful new solutions that will meet the growing need for bandwidth and optimization of available capacity in the future."
OpenVault will be in Hall 7, Stand A 9 at ANGA COM and at S19 at the FTTH Conference. To book a meeting, contact ltrudeau@openvault.com
About OpenVault
OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue, and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.
For more information, please visit openvault.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Kristen Nihamin at knihamin@openvault.com or +1-917-509-9028
Paul Schneider at paul@paulschneiderpr.com or +1-215-817-4384
Media Contact
Kristen Nihamin, OpenVault, 1 917-509-9028, knihamin@openvault.com
SOURCE OpenVault