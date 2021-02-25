(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's largest internet consumer brands with over 380 million monthly active users, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020:

Fourth quarter 2020 financial highlights



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year-over-



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



Year-over-



[US$ thousands, except for margins

and per ADS amounts]

2019



2020



year %

change



2019



2020



year %

change



Revenue



48,763





50,446





3.5

%



177,078





165,274





-6.7

%







































Net income (loss)



21,973





25,404





15.6

%



57,899





176,052





204.1

%

Margin



45.1

%



50.4

%









32.7

%



106.5

%













































Adjusted EBITDA (1)



6,752





14,271





111.4

%



24,233





25,188





3.9

%

Margin



13.9

%



28.3

%









13.7

%



15.2

%













































Adjusted net income (1)



12,662





34,699





174.0

%



50,475





52,280





3.6

%

Margin



25.9

%



68.8

%









27.9

%



31.6

%













































Diluted net income per ADS, US$



0.18





0.22





20.2

%



0.51





1.48





188.0

%







































Diluted adjusted net income per ADS, US$ (1)



0.10





0.30





185.3

%



0.45





0.44





-1.9

%





(1)

Please see the separate section "About non-IFRS financial measures" for the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

 

"These results demonstrate the potential for Opera to generate significant growth thanks to Opera's two complementary strengths," noted co-CEO Song Lin. "First, our core businesses - the Opera Browser, and Opera News - are operating at greater scale, with higher user engagement, in our key markets. This is a direct reflection of how well we're executing, and increases our ability to monetize. Combined with continued COVID-19 recovery, our user driven search and advertising revenues increased 22% versus the prior quarter, and 14% versus the year-ago quarter, representing a solid foundation and allowing us to offer an even stronger outlook for 2021. Second, the strategic investments we have made in adjacent categories, including gaming and fintech, leverage our core strengths and are significantly accelerating our overall growth potential. We're going to keep making these investments given their clear promise, high growth, and ability to deliver new revenue streams."

Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

  • Opera's monthly active user base increased by 29 million in 2020.
  • The Company reached 79 million average monthly PC users in the fourth quarter, up 17% year-over-year (vs. up 10% year-over-year in the third quarter).
  • The Opera GX browser user base now exceeds 7 million users, up 350% year-over-year in December.
  • Opera News revenue grew over 150% year-over-year and 60% compared to the third quarter.
  • Opera achieved record revenue on mobile. Opera recently launched an in-browser messaging feature, Hype, in Africa, which is an example of a feature aimed at increasing engagement within our Opera Mini browser. Opera for Android, Opera's flagship mobile browser reached 79 million users, doubling in 2.5 years.
  • Investment in our strategic growth initiatives continued, including the recent acquisition of YoYo Games and creation of Opera Gaming, and the launch of the Dify digital wallet and in-browser cashback offering, broadening Opera's opportunities in gaming and ecommerce. In addition, the huge success of Opera News in Africa has led to a decision to test the product in several developed markets.

"In sum", continued Mr. Lin, "we are doing two things extremely well: operating our core businesses such that they continue to scale and create new paths to monetization, and simultaneously executing against our growth strategy. We're entering 2021 with good momentum and the possibility to generate what many had previously expected would be 2022 revenues. We believe we have all the elements in place to enjoy sustained, long-term growth."

Business Outlook

Mr. Frode Jacobsen, Opera's CFO, said, "Growth in our core business accelerated in the fourth quarter, leading us to raise our revenue growth expectations in 2021 from 25% to 39%, or $65 million above 2020, at the midpoint. We expect our core business to benefit from the additional economies of scale similar to what we experienced in the fourth quarter, but we are using this strength as an opportunity to accelerate growth through high return investments in our key initiatives -- European fintech, gaming and Opera News in developed markets -- which will impact near-term margins as we enter a new phase of accelerated growth."

For the full year 2021, Opera expects revenue of $220 million to $240 million, representing an increase of $30 million at the midpoint compared to prior guidance. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $10 million to $30 million.

For the first quarter 2021, Opera expects revenue of $47 million to $48 million, representing 18% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, roughly a 15 percentage point increase versus the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA will be around breakeven as Opera invests aggressively in growth.

Nanobank and other investments

On a pro forma basis in the fourth quarter, Nanobank posted revenue of $46.0 million, up 32% compared to the third quarter, and disbursed 3.2 million loans representing $239 million in total value. Adjusted EBITDA was $13.8 million and post-tax profit was $12.3 million. The growth was primarily driven by strength in Indonesia and Mexico.

In terms of other investments, OPay continues to grow and scale its payment offerings. In December, OPay processed a gross transaction value of $2.0 billion on its platform, more than four-times the level in January 2020, and is in the process of launching in a new African geography. StarMaker continues to experience strong growth. Daily active users doubled in 2020 and fourth quarter revenues were at an annual run rate of over $130 million, more than three times the year-ago period.

Opera owns 42% of Nanobank, 13.1% of OPay and 19.35% of StarMaker.

Fourth quarter 2020 consolidated financial results

All comparisons in this section are relative to the fourth quarter of 2019 unless otherwise stated. Our former emerging markets fintech and retail revenues are not included in comparisons as they are classified as discontinued operations.

Revenue increased 3% to $50.4 million

  • Search revenue increased 13%, or 21% versus the third quarter 2020, to $25.7 million due to strong PC user growth and as monetization recovered from COVID-19.
  • Advertising revenue increased 16%, or 23% versus the third quarter 2020, to $23.3 million due to strong Opera News monetization and ad monetization increases.
  • Technology licensing and other revenue was $1.5 million. This declined $4.5 million compared to the previous year as Opera has been phasing out low-margin professional services for an investee.

Operating expenses decreased 6% to $46.4 million.

  • Cost of revenue was $2.7 million, a decrease of 38%. Within this total, $1.9 million related to the browser and news business area and $0.8 million related to other revenue.
  • Personnel expenses, including share-based remuneration, were $15.6 million, an 8% decrease. This expense consists of cash-based compensation expense of $14.6 million, and $1.0 million of share-based remuneration expense.
  • Marketing and distribution expenses were $12.3 million, a decrease of 6%.
  • Depreciation and amortization expenses were $5.9 million, flat year-over-year.
  • Other operating expenses were $5.9 million, a 31% decrease driven by reduced travel and general reductions.
  • Non-recurring costs were $3.3 million and predominantly related to the dissolution of the Powerbets joint venture.

Operating profit was $8.0 million, representing an operating margin of 16%, compared to operating loss of $0.7 million and a negative 1% margin during the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to lower operating expenses and the shift away from "technology licensing and other" revenue.

Other items include share of net profit of associates and joint ventures of $5.2 million, predominantly related to Nanobank, and an $8.0 million increase in the fair value of preferred shares in Starmaker and OPay following year-end assessments. Further, net finance income was $6.6 million, primarily related to marketable securities held as part of our treasury function.

Income tax expense was $0.1 million in the quarter.

Net income was $25.4 million, comprising $27.7 million in profits from continued operations and $2.3 million loss from discontinued operations following an adjustment to the initial valuation of our shares in Nanobank. This compared to a net income of $22.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income per ADS was $0.22 in the quarter. Each ADS represents two shares in Opera Limited. In the quarter, the average number of shares outstanding was 229.5 million, corresponding to 114.8 million ADSs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.3 million, representing a 28% adjusted EBITDA margin, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 million in the fourth quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based remuneration and non-recurring expenses, as well as other income and discontinued operations.

Adjusted net income was $34.7 million in the quarter, compared to adjusted net income of $12.7 million in fourth quarter 2019. Adjusted net income excludes share-based remuneration, non-recurring expenses, discontinued operations and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Adjusted net income per ADS was $0.30 in the quarter.

Share repurchases were 0.9 million ADSs in the quarter for a total spend of $8.2 million. In 2020, we repurchased 5.9 million ADSs for a total spend of $49.0 million.

Discontinued operations include Opera's retail business, which was discontinued following a strategic assessment as it had not been profit generating, and Opera's former emerging markets fintech business, which was contributed to Nanobank on August 19, 2020. Opera owns 42% of Nanobank as of December 31, 2020.

We have posted unaudited supplemental information at https://investor.opera.com, including: 1) Opera's financial historical results by quarter over 2019 and 2020, reflecting microlending and retail as discontinued operations; and 2) Nanobank financial results by quarter over 2019 and 2020 (pro forma prior to August 19, 2020).

About non-IFRS financial measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented based on IFRS, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, both non-IFRS financial measures, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-IFRS financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding income tax expense (benefit), net finance expense (income), share of net loss (income) of associates and joint ventures, restructuring costs, depreciation and amortization, share-based remuneration, other income, non-recurring expenses and discontinued operations.

We define adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based remuneration, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-recurring expenses and discontinued operations, net of associated income tax adjustments.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. These non-IFRS financial measures adjust for the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of the operational performance of our business. While we believe that these non-IFRS financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to our financial statements at the end of this announcement for a table reconciling our non-IFRS financial measures to net income (loss), the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure.

Safe harbor statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including statements relating to the Company and its investees' future financial and operating results, are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, its investees, and the industry in which they operate. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to: the duration and development of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as changes in consumer behaviours as a result of such pandemic; the Company and its goals and strategies; expected development and launch, and market acceptance, of products and services; Company and its investees' expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of their brands, platforms and services; Company's expectations regarding growth in its user base, user retention and level of engagement; Company's ability to attract, retain and monetize users; Company's ability to continue to develop new technologies and/or upgrade its existing technologies; quarterly variations in Company's operating results caused by factors beyond its control; and global macroeconomic conditions and their potential impact in the markets in which Company or its investees have businesses.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million monthly active users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS







Three Months Ended

December 31,





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



[US$ thousands, except per share and ADS amounts]



2019





2020





2019





2020





































Revenue





48,763







50,446







177,078







165,274



Other income





-







3,910







-







9,479



Operating expenses

































Cost of revenue





(4,384)







(2,710)







(14,239)







(12,112)



Personnel expenses including share-based remuneration





(16,998)







(15,606)







(51,283)







(59,936)



Marketing and distribution expenses





(13,148)







(12,318)







(64,883)







(47,860)



Credit loss expense





(380)







(607)







(580)







(1,849)



Depreciation and amortization





(5,969)







(5,876)







(18,843)







(20,234)



Non-recurring expenses





-







(3,321)







-







(6,543)



Other expenses





(8,577)







(5,929)







(27,787)







(23,037)



Total operating expenses





(49,455)







(46,367)







(177,614)







(171,570)





































Operating profit (loss)





(692)







7,990







(537)







3,182





































Share of net income (loss) of associates and joint ventures





837







5,187







(3,818)







3,865



Change in fair value of preferred shares in associates





6,992







8,000







37,900







14,000





































Net finance income (expense)

































Finance income





6,561







5,166







10,532







13,633



Finance expense





(184)







(30)







(655)







(516)



Net foreign exchange gain (loss)





467







1,421







(25)







833



Net finance income (expense)





6,844







6,557







9,851







13,950





































Profit before income taxes





13,981







27,735







43,396







34,997



Income tax (expense) benefit





(3,793)







(56)







(2,658)







(689)



Profit from continuing operations





10,188







27,680







40,739







34,310





































Profit (loss) from discontinued operations





11,784







(2,276)







17,161







141,742





































Net income





21,973







25,404







57,899







176,052





































Net income attributable to:

































Equity holders of the parent





21,973







25,404







57,899







176,052



Non-controlling interests





-







-







-







-



Total net income attributed





21,973







25,404







57,899







176,052





































Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding

































Basic, millions(1)





237.44







229.54







224.63







234.57



Diluted, millions(2)





241.76







232.49







224.83







237.39





































Profit per ordinary share from continuing operations

































Basic, US$





0.04







0.12







0.18







0.15



Diluted, US$





0.04







0.12







0.18







0.14





































Profit per ADS from continuing operations

































Basic, US$





0.09







0.24







0.36







0.29



Diluted, US$





0.08







0.24







0.36







0.29





































Net income per ordinary share

































Basic, US$





0.09







0.11







0.26







0.75



Diluted, US$





0.09







0.11







0.25







0.74





































Net income per ADS

































Basic, US$





0.19







0.22







0.52







1.50



Diluted, US$





0.18







0.22







0.51







1.48







(1)

As of December 31, 2020, the total number of shares outstanding for Opera Limited was 228,285,684, equivalent to 114,142,842 ADSs.





(2)

Includes the net dilutive impact of employee equity awards, all of which are dilutive.

 

 

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)







Three Months Ended

December 31,





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



[US$ thousands]



2019





2020





2019





2020





































Net income





21,973







25,404







57,899







176,052





































Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to the Statement of Operations in subsequent periods (net of tax)

































Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations





301







944







(1,790)







42



Reclassification of exchange differences on loss of control





-







(151)







7







2,936



Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of associates and joint ventures





-







-







(41)







-



Net other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to the Statement of Operations in subsequent periods





301







793







(1,824)







2,978



Total comprehensive income





22,274







26,198







56,075







179,031







































































Total comprehensive income attributable to:

































Equity holders of the parent





22,274







26,198







56,075







179,031



Non-controlling interests





-







-







-







-



Total comprehensive income attributed





22,274







26,198







56,075







179,031



 

 

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION







As of December 31,



[US$ thousands]



2019





2020



ASSETS

















Non-current assets

















Furniture, fixtures and equipment





26,053







18,167



Intangible assets





110,807







111,954



Goodwill





421,578







424,961



Investments in associates and joint ventures





76,300







359,576



Non-current financial assets





1,351







1,490



Deferred tax assets





6,204







3,996



Total non-current assets





642,293







920,144





















Current assets

















Trade receivables





49,371







32,606



Loans to customers





93,115







68



Other receivables





59,112







10,750



Prepayments





25,809







9,061



Inventories





7,752







-



Other current financial assets





1,535







856



Marketable securities





42,146







-



Cash and cash equivalents





139,487







134,168



Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities





181,633







134,168



Total current assets





418,327







187,508



TOTAL ASSETS





1,060,620







1,107,652







































EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

















Equity

















Share capital





24







24



Other paid in capital





814,177







765,129



Retained earnings





99,513







280,211



Foreign currency translation reserve





(1,508)







1,343



Equity attributed to equity holders of the parent





912,206







1,046,707



Non-controlling interests





-







-



Total equity





912,206







1,046,707





















Non-current liabilities

















Non-current lease liabilities and other loans





9,181







3,584



Deferred tax liabilities





10,526







11,745



Other non-current liabilities





137







68



Total non-current liabilities





19,844







15,397





















Current liabilities

















Trade and other payables





57,125







25,454



Current lease liabilities and other loans





47,793







5,389



Income tax payable





7,803







1,321



Deferred revenue





708







345



Other current liabilities





15,142







13,040



Total current liabilities





128,570







45,548





















Total liabilities





148,414







60,945



TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





1,060,620







1,107,652



 

 

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY



[US$ thousands]



Share

capital





Other paid

in capital





Retained

earnings





Foreign

currency

translation

reserve





Total equity













































As of December 31, 2018, as previously reported





22







738,690







36,432







316







775,460



Impact of implementing IFRS 16 Leases





-







-







64







-







64



As of January 1, 2019, restated





22







738,690







36,496







316







775,524



Net income





-







-







57,899







-







57,899



Other comprehensive income (loss)





-







-







-







(1,824)







(1,824)



Total comprehensive income (loss)





-







-







57,899







(1,824)







56,075



Contribution of equity, net of transaction costs





2







81,267







-







-







81,267



Acquisition of treasury shares





-







(5,780)







-







-







(5,780)



Share-based remuneration expense





-







-







5,118







-







5,118



As of December 31, 2019





24







814,177







99,513







(1,508)







912,206



 

[US$ thousands]



Share

capital





Other paid

in capital





Retained

earnings





Foreign

currency

translation

reserve





Total equity













































As of December 31, 2019





24







814,177







99,513







(1,508)







912,206



Net income





-







-







176,052







-







176,052



Other comprehensive income





-







-







-







2,978







2,978



Total comprehensive income





-







-







176,052







2,978







179,030



Acquisition of treasury shares





-







(49,049)







-







-







(49,049)



Reclassification of foreign currency translation reserve





-







-







126







(126)







-



Share-based remuneration expense





-







-







4,521







-







4,521



As of December 31, 2020





24







765,129







280,211







1,343







1,046,708



 

 

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS







Three Months Ended

December 31,





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



[US$ thousands]



2019





2020





2019





2020



Cash flow from operating activities

































Net income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations





13,981







27,735







43,396







34,997



Net income (loss) before income taxes from discontinued operations





12,621







(734)







20,124







139,792



Income taxes paid





(8,503)







(1,886)







(9,870)







(9,887)



Depreciation and amortization





6,000







5,879







18,934







20,390



Share of net loss (income) of associates and joint ventures





(837)







(5,187)







3,818







(3,865)



Change in fair value of preferred shares in associates and joint ventures





(6,992)







(8,000)







(37,900)







(14,000)



Equity component of share-based payment expense





1,478







886







5,118







4,521



Gain on disposal of fintech segment





-







-







-







(152,048)



Net finance income (expense)





(6,028)







(6,557)







(8,756)







(13,950)



Change in inventories





(5,820)







179







(7,752)







7,752



Change in trade and other receivables





(3,691)







(544)







(14,206)







19,572



Change in loans to customers





(37,607)







(68)







(90,023)







73,365



Change in trade and other payables





15,583







(605)







39,168







(25,135)



Change in deferred revenue





(451)







(2,404)







(1,224)







(346)



Change in prepayments





1,048







4,645







(11,437)







12,032



Change in other liabilities





2,322







4,036







5,441







(1,482)



Other





44







112







706







1,616



Net cash flow from (used in) operating activities





(16,852)







17,487







(44,464)







93,324





































Cash flow from investment activities

































Purchase of intangibles assets





-







(8)







-







(2,286)



Proceeds from sales of equipment and intangible assets





6







-







6







-



Purchase of equipment





(1,714)







(165)







(8,868)







(2,484)



Investment in, and loans to associates and joint ventures





(911)







(440)







(6,550)







(440)



Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired





-







-







-







(4,882)



Disbursement of short-term loans





-







-







-







(4,497)



Cash transferred with Okash Group





-







-







-







(39,260)



Release of escrow account





-







-







-







1,000



Repayment of short-term loans





-







-







-







4,497



Repayment of loans to associates and joint ventures





-







-







726







-



Deposit of collateral for loan facility





(52,878)







-







(52,878)







(1,000)



Net sale (purchase) of listed equity instruments





10,423







61,624







(35,250)







58,535



Development expenditure





(964)







(615)







(4,173)







(6,553)



Interest income received





-







(205)







-







326



Net cash flow from (used in) investing activities





(46,038)







60,191







(106,987)







2,956





































Cash flow from financing activities

































Acquisition of treasury shares





-







(8,194)







(5,780)







(49,049)



Proceeds from loans and borrowings





21,543







-







43,163







6,905



Interests on loans and borrowings





(797)







(75)







(1,184)







(1,752)



Proceeds from issues of equity instruments





10,778







-







82,630







-



Repayment of loans and borrowings





(172)







305







(1,509)







(52,874)



Transaction costs on issue of equity instruments





(497)







-







(1,364)







-



Payment of lease liabilities





-







(426)







(2,755)







(4,202)



Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities





30,855







(8,390)







113,200







(100,972)





































Net change in cash and cash equivalents





(32,034)







69,288







(38,248)







(4,692)





































Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





170,697







64,416







177,873







139,487



Net foreign exchange difference





825







465







(137)







(627)



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





139,487







134,168







139,487







134,168



 

 

Financial details by business area



The tables below specify the contribution by each business area:



[US$ thousands]



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



Business area



Browser and

News





Other





Total



Revenue categories

























Search





22,641







-







22,641



Advertising





20,164







-







20,164



Technology licensing and other revenue





-







5,958







5,958



Total revenue





42,805







5,958







48,763





























Cost of revenue





(1,030)







(3,354)







(4,384)



Marketing and distribution expenses





(13,148)







-







(13,148)



Credit loss expense





(249)







(131)







(380)



Direct expenses





(14,427)







(3,485)







(17,912)





























Contribution by business area





28,378







2,473







30,852



 

[US$ thousands]



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Business area



Browser and

News





Other





Total



Revenue categories

























Search





25,653







-







25,653



Advertising





23,121







180







23,301



Technology licensing and other revenue





-







1,492







1,492



Total revenue





48,774







1,672







50,446





























Cost of revenue





(1,873)







(837)







(2,710)



Marketing and distribution expenses





(12,068)







(250)







(12,318)



Credit loss expense





(34)







(573)







(607)



Direct expenses





(13,975)







(1,660)







(15,635)





























Contribution by business area





34,799







12







34,810



 

[US$ thousands]



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019



Business area



Browser and

News





Other





Total



Revenue categories

























Search





86,155







-







86,155



Advertising





68,813







-







68,813



Technology licensing and other revenue





-







22,111







22,111



Total revenue





154,968







22,111







177,078





























Cost of revenue





(2,642)







(11,597)







(14,239)



Marketing and distribution expenses





(64,685)







(198)







(64,883)



Credit loss expense





(448)







(132)







(580)



Direct expenses





(67,776)







(11,927)







(79,702)





























Contribution by business area





87,192







10,184







97,376



 

[US$ thousands]



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020



Business area



Browser and

News





Other





Total



Revenue categories

























Search





84,180







-







84,180



Advertising





71,510







216







71,726



Technology licensing and other revenue





-







9,368







9,368



Total revenue





155,690







9,584







165,274





























Cost of revenue





(7,487)







(4,625)







(12,112)



Marketing and distribution expenses





(47,042)







(818)







(47,860)



Credit loss expense





(568)







(1,281)







(1,849)



Direct expenses





(55,097)







(6,724)







(61,821)





























Contribution by business area





100,593







2,860







103,453



 

 

Personnel expenses including share-based remuneration



The table below specifies the amounts of personnel expenses including share-based remuneration:



[US$ thousands]



Three Months Ended

December 31,





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



Personnel expenses including share-based remuneration



2019





2020





2019





2020



Personnel expenses excluding share-based remuneration





15,523







14,614







45,355







55,230



Share-based remuneration, including related social security costs





1,475







992







5,928







4,706



Total





16,998







15,606







51,283







59,936



 

 

Other expenses



The table below specifies the nature of other expenses:



[US$ thousands]



Three Months Ended

December 31,





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



Other expenses



2019





2020





2019





2020



Hosting





1,873







2,115







7,151







8,056



Audit, legal and other advisory services





1,598







1,529







6,742







5,837



Software license fees





385







432







2,169







1,882



Rent and other office expense





949







1,015







4,175







3,318



Travel





1,549







209







3,903







1,304



Other





2,222







628







3,645







2,640



Total





8,576







5,929







27,787







23,037



 

 

Non-IFRS financial measures 







Three Months Ended

December 31,





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



[US$ thousands, except per share and ADS amounts]



2019





2020





2019





2020



Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA

































Net income (loss)





21,973







25,404







57,899







176,052



Add: Income tax expense (benefit)





3,793







56







2,658







689



Add: Net finance expense (income)





(6,844)







(6,557)







(9,851)







(13,950)



Add: Share of net loss (income) of associates and joint ventures





(837)







(5,187)







3,818







(3,865)



Add: Change in fair value of preferred shares in associates





(6,992)







(8,000)







(37,900)







(14,000)



Add: Depreciation and amortization





5,969







5,876







18,843







20,234



Add: Share-based remuneration





1,475







992







5,928







4,706



Add: Non-recurring expenses





-







3,321







-







6,543



Less: Other income





-







(3,910)







-







(9,479)



Less: Profit (loss) from discontinued operations





(11,784)







2,276







(17,161)







(141,742)



Adjusted EBITDA





6,752







14,271







24,233







25,188





































Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income

































Net Income (loss)





21,973







25,404







57,899







176,052



Add: Share-based remuneration





1,483







992







5,928







4,706



Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets





1,280







1,341







5,120







5,356



Add: Amortization of Nanobank intangible assets(1)





-







1,684







-







2,584



Add: Non-recurring expenses





-







3,321







-







6,543



Income tax adjustment (2)





(305)







(319)







(1,311)







(1,218)



Less: Profit (loss) from discontinued operations





(11,784)







2,276







(17,161)







(141,742)



Adjusted net income





12,662







34,699







50,475







52,280





































Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding

































Basic, millions





237.44







229.54







224.63







234.57



Diluted, millions





241.76







232.49







224.83







237.39





































Adjusted net income (loss) per ordinary share

































Basic, US$





0.05







0.15







0.22







0.22



Diluted, US$





0.05







0.15







0.22







0.22





































Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS

































Basic, US$





0.11







0.30







0.44







0.45



Diluted, US$





0.10







0.30







0.45







0.44







(1)

The amortization of Nanobank intangible assets is included in the line "Share of net income (loss) of associates and joint ventures".





(2)

Reversal of tax benefit related to the social security cost component of share-based remuneration and deferred taxes on the amortization of acquired intangible assets.

 

 

