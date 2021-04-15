(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

 By Opera Limited

OSLO, Norway, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its first quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021. Opera expects that both revenue and adjusted EBITDA will exceed the top end of first quarter guidance ranges. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, April 27th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 833 570-1161 

China: +86 400 682 8609 

Hong Kong: +852 5819 4851 

Norway: +47 2396 4173 

United Kingdom: +44 (0)203 107 0289 

International: +1 918 922-6511 

Confirmation Code: 3686713

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million monthly active users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-limited-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-april-27-2021-301270106.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.