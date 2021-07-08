SAN ANTONIO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top-rated veteran and military service organizations Operation Homefront and Hire Heroes USA announced today that they have launched a joint website designed to provide much-needed career and financial assistance to veterans of color and those living in rural communities. The website offers personalized support to assist with career coaching, resume writing, mentoring, mock interviews, job sourcing, and financial assistance.
The website is currently live for veterans to build their personalized profile on the site's MyTrak portal at http://www.hireheroesusa.org/operation-homefront/. The site helps guide veterans toward improved economic and professional outcomes, through Hire Heroes USA's employment support and Operation Homefront's Critical Financial Assistance program, at a time when many are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Operation Homefront and Hire Heroes USA are conducting targeted outreach to communities identified through Walmart's America at Work report to increase services available in these areas and help these clients achieve financial independence.
"Our nation's military and veteran families have served our nation in its time of need, and it is our honor and duty to help them in their time of need," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert Thomas, Chief Operating Officer, Operation Homefront. "We are proud to join with Hire Heroes USA, bolstered by the grant from the Walmart Foundation, in a concerted effort to help military families start strong and stay strong through the impactful no-cost resources available on this new website."
"It's an honor to have support from the Walmart Foundation and to partner with Operation Homefront in pursuit of this mission," said Hire Heroes USA COO Ross Dickman. "Our two organizations are committed to serving veterans and military spouses in need. By collaborating, we can ensure they receive the resources and support to excel after service."
Hire Heroes USA is committed to empowering all clients through career coaching, resume development, LinkedIn profile assistance, industry-specific mentorship and virtual workshops all at no cost to the client. By helping military families avoid a financial crisis, Operation Homefront works to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.
Also, as part of the grant, Hire Heroes USA and Operation Homefront are collaborating on an equity coalition led by the CEOs of both organizations that will focus on improving outcomes for veterans of color and an internship program to increase the diversity of leaders in the nonprofit space.
About Hire Heroes USA
Hire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers US military members, veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. We offer personalized one-on-one coaching, professionally revised resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients.
Since Hire Heroes USA's founding, more than 52,000 Hire Heroes clients have found success in their job search.
All Hire Heroes services are being offered online or over the phone during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes our volunteer services, which allow professionals to mentor and guide clients during their job search. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. For more information about our organization, visit http://www.hireheroesusa.org.
About Operation Homefront
Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit http://www.OperationHomefront.org.
About Start Strong, Stay Strong:
Operation Homefront launched 'Start Strong, Stay Strong,' a national brand campaign in March 2021. The initiative brings much-needed attention to the dedicated service of our military families and the support that Americans can provide to build the stability, connections and comfort these families deserve to start strong in their communities and stay strong throughout their journeys. #StartStrongStayStrong. Find out more at http://www.operationhomefront.org/startstrongstaystrong.
