Today Tosibox and J2 Innovations announce a collaboration which will enable users of J2 Innovations' FIN Framework software products to create frictionless OT networks. TOSIBOX® currently power and secure thousands of OT networks across the world, with millions of sensors, assets, devices, and machines connected. J2 Innovations' FIN Framework (FIN) is a software framework aimed at simplifying smart building, smart equipment and IoT. Users of the framework can integrate, control, manage, analyze, visualize, and connect their building, equipment, and devices, customized to their requirements.
Now, users of FIN Framework have the choice of accessing their sites and data seamlessly via the integrated TOSIBOX® technology, providing ultimate flexibility to the customer. TOSIBOX® technology provides:
Frictionless IT/OT Networking – Designed from the OT up, TOSIBOX® provides a smart layer integration between IT and OT without recreating digital business processes and platforms.
Embedded cybersecurity – TOSIBOX® addresses cybersecurity at every step, providing a VPI (Virtual Private Infrastructure) separate from the public internet space.
Unlimited OT networking scalability – TOSIBOX® is designed to scale and support sustainable OT networks that unlock business value by meeting the OT networking requirements and needs while reducing CAPEX and OPEX costs.
"We are delighted to offer our customers an additional way to ensure quick and easy access to their valuable building and equipment data. Through our collaboration with Tosibox we are continuing to simplify smart buildings, smart equipment and IoT by making data access and management as seamless and efficient as possible. This provides a state-of-the-art private network alternative to our own open Edge2Cloud platform".
Alex Rohweder, CEO, J2 Innovations
"We are extremely happy that J2 Innovations has chosen Tosibox for global business collaboration. Together we are on a path to enable J2 Innovations to extract even more value for their customers through our collaboration. Our promise is to make our customers more productive on their existing business and help them win market share and differentiate themselves from their competitors."
Kaija Sellman, CEO, Tosibox
About J2 Innovations
J2 Innovations is a fast growing, innovative software technology company based in California. They are the creators of the FIN Framework (FIN), a state-of-the-art open framework for smart buildings, smart equipment and IoT applications.
About the FIN Framework (FIN)
FIN is a next-generation software framework for smart buildings, smart equipment and IoT applications. FIN can integrate, control, manage, analyze, visualize, connect and can be embedded on a controller, gateway, HMI or server. FIN Framework offers OEMs, System Integrators, and end user solutions that are faster, easier, and better.
See http://www.j2inn.com/finframework
About Tosibox
Designed for controlling things is the focus Tosibox emphasis on with its purpose-built OT networking solution. Supporting multiple protocols and equipment interfaces across all continents, Tosibox is proud to deliver the most secure, easiest and fastest OT infrastructure on the market. Our experts streamline and expand your operations, optimize productivity and efficiency as well as save costs while leveraging the full potential of OT networking.
Since 2011, and in 151 countries, we have focused on the advancement of Industry 4.0 and connected building initiatives without the need for organizations to redesign their existing business processes and IT platforms. Today, hundreds of thousands of OT networks are secured and powered by TOSIBOX®, and over 100s of million sensors, machines, assets and devices are connected via our OT networking platform and supported with our services.
