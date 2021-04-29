NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market is set to grow by USD 41.66 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Amdocs Ltd., CSG Systems International Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growing adoption of cloud-based BSS, Rapid adoption of convergent billing systems, and growing investment in LTE-A will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation.
Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market is segmented as below:
- Product
o OSS
o BSS
- Geography
o North America
o APAC
o Europe
o South America
o MEA
Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, Amdocs Ltd., CSG Systems International Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market size
- Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market trends
- Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market industry analysis
The growing adoption of cloud-based BSS is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of in-house expertise may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- OSS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BSS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Amdocs Ltd.
- CSG Systems International Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Nokia Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
