DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Operator Business Services: China Forecast 2019-2024 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an outlook on the telecoms and ICT services market in China for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and large enterprises. It contains forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as ICT services such as security, co-location, and hosting, unified communications and cloud services.
This report analyses the demand for telecoms services by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises, expressed in terms of revenue, the number of connections or users and average revenue per user (ARPU).
The report highlights that the analyst expects steady revenue growth in the business market as rising revenue from mobile data, IoT and ICT outpaces the decline in legacy voice.
It quantifies the market for fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT services such as unified communications (UC) and hosted voice, security, colocation and hosting and cloud services.
The report is based on several sources, including operator reporting, the 2019 survey on business telecoms and ICT usage, third-party reports and statistics from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The analyst has not assumed a significant negative impact arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report contains:
- forecasts for operator services to MSMEs and large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT services such as security, co-location, and hosting, unified communications and cloud services
- quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users and ARPU for each service and each business segment (micro, small, medium and large)
- an estimate of the total market for ICT services and the likely share achievable by operators for each service
- demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises, and sites within each segment (note that report includes entities in the governmental and public sectors)
- operator profiles for China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom
Segments Analyzed
Enterprise Size
- Micro (0-9 employees)
- Small (10-49 employees)
- Medium (50-249 employees)
- Large (250+ employees)
Mobile
- Voice and messaging
- Handset data
- Mobile broadband
- IoT connectivity
Fixed
- Narrowband voice
- VoBB
- ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, other fixed broadband
- Dedicated connections: below 100Mbit/s, 100Mbit/s and up to 1Gbit/s and at least 1Gbit/s
ICT
- Unified communications and hosted voice
- Security
- Co-location and hosting
- Software-as-a-service (SaaS)
- Infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service (IaaS/PaaS)
- Enterprise mobility
- Desktop management
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Operator business revenue in China will increase by more than CNY30 billion over the forecast period driven by mobile data, IoT and ICT services
- Implications for operators
2. Forecast Results
- Growth in mobile and ICT service revenue will offset the mild declines in fixed services, driving steady growth in the business services market in China
- Mobile data, ICT and IoT services will account for an increasing share of operator business revenue
- Operator revenue will grow in all business segments, but large enterprises will dominate
- Revenue from business mobile services will grow moderately over the forecast period, driven by handset data and IoT services
- Revenue from fixed services will decline marginally as the dedicated connections market comes under pressure from much cheaper fibre services
- Fibre is near-ubiquitous in China and will account for almost all fixed broadband connections by 2021
- The addressable market for ICT services for operators will grow considerably over the forecast period, particularly for public cloud
- Operators are actively developing their capabilities in ICT services, and analyst expects that they will claim a significant share of this market over the forecast period
3. Operator Profiles
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- China Mobile
- Sinnet
- 263
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11x7mu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716