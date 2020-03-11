CHICAGO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OppLoans, a leading financial technology platform that serves middle income, credit challenged consumers, today announced that it was selected as the winner of the "Best Consumer Lending Platform" award by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market.
OppLoans offers simple installment loan products with a top-rated customer experience through its mobile-first financial platform. OppLoans was founded in 2012 by Todd Schwartz, principal managing partner of Schwartz Capital, to fill a growing need amongst the millions of middle-income, credit challenged consumers who were not being served by traditional financial institutions. To date, the company has facilitated the issuance of more than 1 million loans.
"We are very honored to receive the FinTech Breakthrough Award this year. It is a testament to the commitment and hard work of the entire OppLoans team. We have built a top-rated consumer finance platform that is focused on creating credit access and exceptional customer service to help our customers build a better financial path," said Jared Kaplan, CEO, OppLoans. "Our commitment to this mission will continue to shape the future of financial inclusion for millions."
OppLoans' mobile-optimized platform integrates with a cloud-based verification and servicing platform. The company's proprietary underwriting model uses machine-learning and artificial intelligence as well as alternative financial data beyond the consumer's credit score to provide a more complete credit picture. Their online verification tools can provide same-day approval and next-day funding when possible. The company's loan advocate team is on hand to help customers through the application and approval process over phone, email, and live chat.
With over 7,500 customer reviews on Google, OppLoans maintains a rating of 4.9/5 stars, making it one of the top-customer-rated financial platforms online.
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from across the globe.
"This commitment to equalizing the playing field while spurring financial growth in the industry is why OppLoans is our winner of the 'Best Consumer Lending Platform' Award this year and we are thrilled to recognize them on their "breakthrough" platform," added James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough.
About OppLoans
OppLoans is a leading financial technology platform that provides accessible products and a top-rated experience to middle income, credit-challenged consumers. Through our unwavering commitment to customer service, we help consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. OppLoans has ranked as an Inc. 500 company for four straight years and named the fourth fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain's Chicago Business. OppLoans maintains an A+ rating from the BBB. For more information, please visit www.OppLoans.com.
About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.
Media Contact:
Wendy Serafin, VP of Communications - Media@opploans.com