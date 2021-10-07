OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsCompass, a leader in cloud adoption and management solutions, including Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), announced that Senior Vice President, Nathan Biggs, has succeeded Manny Quevedo as Chief Executive Officer. Quevedo will continue as a Board Director at OpsCompass. These changes are the result of a thorough planning process designed to drive continuity, continued momentum and further accelerate growth.
"We are quite proud of our efforts in positioning OpsCompass as an industry leading solution provider that helps migrate, adopt, and scale hybrid and multi-cloud workloads while reducing risk through a suite of powerful management and security capabilities," said Quevedo. "Over the last several years we have built a diverse, inclusive and mission-driven culture, aligned around a compelling strategy and positioned the company to assist enterprise clients to confidently leverage the future of cloud adoption, management, and security."
Quevedo continued: "The board, executive team and I have grown to rely upon the strong leadership and clear focus Nathan has contributed to our success and are excited about the next chapter of his time at the helm. With a 15-year working relationship and executing in close partnership since the merger of our companies, we have a strong bond and common understanding of key objectives. His operational and execution skills have been instrumental in growing the company, attracting key leadership talent, and energizing the team around strategy. Nathan assures the path forward for all stakeholders and is a leader that reflects the important values of our organization. This is a solid move."
Biggs joined OpsCompass in 2020 as Senior Vice President, Product and Services and has since assumed positions of increasing responsibility. Biggs is positioned to drive key strategic initiatives that have the potential to deliver significant shareholder value. As a technology executive, Nathan is focused on helping businesses connect, secure and automate their cloud for a digital-first world. Prior to joining OpsCompass, Nathan was Chief Executive Officer at House of Brick Technologies, a strategic consultancy firm, from 2009 to 2020, where he advised global public and private companies on strategic and business initiatives.
"I am honored to serve as OpsCompass' next CEO and to succeed Manny, who led the company's mission-driven culture," Biggs said. "His inspiring vision for our future and an unwavering bias for action has set us on a path to be a leading solutions provider. I am excited to take on the role of CEO and drive continued momentum at such a critical time for the company, and I look forward to continuing to partner with Manny in his new role to help guide the company's strategy and mission."
About OpsCompass
OpsCompass is the cloud security and management company for the multi-cloud world. Our technology, products, and services provide real-time visibility, intelligence, and control so that operations teams proactively know what's in their cloud and what to fix. With OpsCompass, businesses eliminate costly compliance and misconfiguration issues and achieve greater security and performance. Learn more at https://opscompass.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, and Twitter.
About House of Brick
Established in 1998, House of Brick Technologies is a leader in optimizing business critical systems, with a focus on Oracle, Microsoft, AWS, and VMware-based workloads. Their offerings include cloud and virtualized architecture optimization, high availability and disaster recovery strategies, application re-platforming and data migration, and license compliance consulting. House of Brick has saved their clients billions of dollars while improving their license compliance, disaster recoverability, and critical system performance. To learn more, visit https://houseofbrick.com.
