Partnership enables companies to seamlessly integrate Skydio autonomous drones with Optelos' AI powered asset inspection solution, to rapidly transform drone collected geovisual data into actionable insights
AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Optelos, the leading supplier of visual data management and analysis software for asset inspection applications, and Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight technology, today announced this technology partnership. This partnership will bring new and unique value to clients utilizing drones to improve their asset inspection programs. The combination of Optelos visual data management and AI power analytics platform with Skydio's autonomous drone technology will allow companies performing asset inspections to more rapidly identity and resolve issues identified through drone collected imagery. Companies using Skydio autonomous drones can seamlessly import collected data from the drone directly into the Optelos platform to immediately analyze and take action on that data. When combined with Optelos vision AI and automated dispatch capability, the entire end-to-end data collection, analysis and remediation process can be fully automated, further reducing cost and resolution time.
In announcing the partnership, David Tran, Optelos CEO, noted, "This integration will bring significant benefit to companies seeking to further automate their asset inspection processes and at the same time extract maximum value from the collected drone data. The ability to automatically ingest data collected from Skydio drones into the Optelos platform and immediately act on that data to solve inspection issues is a huge value for our customers. It's obvious the benefits this combined solution can bring to many industries, streamlining inspections for process manufacturers, cell tower inspection, power utility inspections and many more".
The Optelos solution plays a critical role in the end-to-end asset inspection process, not only managing all collected visual data, but also performing AI powered analysis on the collected imagery in order to rapidly identify defect conditions and issue corresponding trouble tickets to the clients platform of choice. When required, the Optelos platform can also build digital twins of inspected assets and perform comparison analyses, easily identifying changing and degrading conditions over time.
"Skydio's technology partnership with Optelos will bring tremendous value to process manufacturers, energy companies and wireless carriers, who use drones as part of their asset inspection programs. The combination of Skydio's autonomous drone technology and Optelos visual data management and analytics platform, will bring new levels of automation and help those companies better achieve their process improvement goals." said Skydio CEO, Adam Bry.
About Skydio
Skydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. Skydio leverages breakthrough AI to create the world's most intelligent flying machines for use by consumer, enterprise, and government customers. Founded in 2014, Skydio is made up of leading experts in AI, robotics, cameras, and electric vehicles from top companies, research labs, and universities from around the world. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in Redwood City, CA, to offer the highest standards of supply chain and manufacturing security. Skydio is trusted by leading enterprises across a wide range of industry sectors and is backed by top investors and strategic partners including Andreessen Horowitz, Levitate Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA.
About Optelos
Optelos is a flexible, scalable and secure cloud-based visual data management and AI analytics platform that transforms geovisual data into actionable insights. Our patented technology geolocates and correlates all types of asset inspection data, organizing vast amounts of unstructured data into an intuitive, contextualized and searchable database ready for analysis and AI implementation. Leveraging computer vision AI, advanced image modeling and APIs for enterprise systems integration, Optelos enables businesses to operationalize and automate their visual asset inspection programs. Optelos is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit optelos.com
