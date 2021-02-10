SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optico Fiber announces the launch of Gigabit Duo, a new broadband Internet service offering speeds of up to 2 Gigabits per second (2Gbps). The Gigabit Duo service is available in all areas of the Optico Fiber network.
Gigabit Duo is the fastest residential broadband service available in Puerto Rico, offering download speeds up to 2 gigabits per second, and upload speeds up to 1 gigabit per second, with no caps on data transfer limits. Gigabit Duo is priced competitively at $100 per month, which is $30 more than its existing 1 Gigabit service.
"Fast, reliable Internet connectivity has never been more important than it is right now," said Carlo Marazzi, President of Optico Fiber. "Gigabit Duo is ideal for homes with multiple users needing additional bandwidth to share across all devices. Optico Fiber will continue to innovate and invest in technologies to deliver state-of-the-art Internet connectivity."
Existing Optico Fiber customers can upgrade to Gigabit Duo without the need of a technician visit. Customers utilize a GPON fiberoptic network box which includes 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports. Each port provides up to 1Gbps download, and with a maximum combined total download speed of 2Gbps and maximum combined total upload speed of 1Gbps.
Headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Optico Fiber is an Internet Service Provider offering disaster recovery, data center and colocation services, and a full suite of retail, corporate and wholesale Internet services. Additional information is available at http://www.opticofiber.com
