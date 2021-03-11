SANTA ANA, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optima Tax Relief, the leading tax resolution firm in the U.S., was the recipient of four Stevie Awards presented in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Within the Financial Services categories, Optima received a Gold Stevie Award for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year, a Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year (100 or More Employees), and a Bronze Stevie Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service. Optima's extraordinary customer service during the pandemic was also recognized, with the company's COVID-19 response earning a Bronze Stevie Award for Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team.
"These awards are a testament to the dedication of our staff," said Christine Bui, Chief Customer Officer for Optima Tax Relief. "Providing unparalleled client care is a foundational principle at Optima. And this year, our team's unwavering commitment was particularly evident – and was greatly appreciated by our clients. Throughout the pandemic, our employees innovated and invested the extra efforts needed to ensure that service to our clients did not wane."
More than 2,300 organizations, both large and small, were nominated from virtually every industry and from over 50 nations for this year's awards. Winners were determined by more than 160 professionals worldwide who scored the companies from nine specialized judging committees. All submitted entries were evaluated in more than 90 categories before being considered for an award.
"It's an honor to see our team recognized as a customer service leader in financial services for the second year running," said Optima CEO David King. "Our clients needed care and compassion more than ever over the last twelve months, and this award validates their commitment."
The global reach of Stevie Awards makes them among the most coveted prizes in business. The awards were created to both honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and the positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.
Optima joins a prestigious list of honorees, with past Stevie Award winners including Acer Inc., Apple, BASF, BT, Ford Motor Company, ING, Procter & Gamble, Roche Group, and Samsung, among many others. The 2021 Awards for Sales & Customer Service will be presented in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, April 14. More information about the awards at stevieawards.com.
About Optima Tax Relief
Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm providing assistance to individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has transformed the tax resolution industry and earned the company numerous honors, including the Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau of San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties, and OneOC's Civic 50. Offering full-service tax resolution and employing over 600 professionals, Optima has resolved over a billion dollars in tax debts for their clients, helping their clients achieve a better financial future by making their tax issues a thing of the past.
Media Contact
Brent Rickles, Optima Tax Relief, +1 (800) 536-0734, brent@optimataxrelief.com
SOURCE Optima Tax Relief