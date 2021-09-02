TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite the many adaptations that have emerged over the course of 2020 and into 2021 to ensure oncology clinical trials are not disrupted, the number one challenge remains: adequate site selection.
Recent global events have created opportunities to reconfigure and transform how clinical trials operate. There are a number of 'next normal' business considerations to be addressed as the industry moves forward into a post-COVID era.
Julie Martin, CEO & co-Owner of Scimega Research looks to the future and how to identify key operational process and adaptations to help US sponsors optimally navigate the 'new normal' in clinical trial operations in Canada and other geographic areas. In this webinar, Julie will share strategies for how to leverage lessons learned in 2020 and put these into action to maximize clinical development progress in 2021-22.
Register for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 1pm EDT (12pm CDT/10am PDT) to learn more about:
- Strategies used to mitigate threats in 2020 & 2021
- How to continue successfully navigating the transition period
- Cutting-edge small & mid-size oncology biotech trials: where to run them & decision factors for our choice of regions in 2021-2022
Bonus Offer: Register now and receive immediate access to the white paper Expert Guidance to Key Advantages of Canadian Regulatory Landscape.
