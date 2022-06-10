OptimEyes is named a winner of the Global InfoSec Awards 2022. This prestigious award recognizes OptimEyes' pioneering "Next Gen Threat Modeling".

"OptimEyes helps organizations achieve their goals and objectives by understanding and quantifying today's most pressing cyber and data privacy threats and challenges" said OptimEyes' CEO, AJ Sarkar. "We are immensely proud to be honored with this award and the vote of confidence in our advanced AI/ML algorithmic technology capabilities that enable industry risk benchmarking, real-time and trackable risk scoring, and predictive analytics."

About OptimEyes.ai:

San Diego-based OptimEyes.ai is a pioneer of AI-driven, integrated risk modeling (IRM). Built by cyber, risk, and compliance veterans, our software-as-a-service platform helps Fortune 2000 organizations discover, measure, prioritize, predict, and optimize cybersecurity, data privacy, and enterprise risks.

For more information, contact us at info@optimeyes.ai, visit https://optimeyes.ai, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

