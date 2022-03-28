SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OptimEyes.AI, the Integrated Risk Modeling (IRM) company providing cyber, data privacy, and compliance by design, today announced that its AI-powered Quantify and Benchmark Supplier Risk SaaS solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. OptimEyes.AI's solution integrates with SAP® Ariba® solutions and delivers a centralized, quantifiable view of supplier risk to customers.
OptimEyes.AI's solution integrates with the SAP Ariba Supplier Risk solution to quantify and benchmark cyber, data privacy, and compliance risk. The solution enables organizations to gain real-time insight into supplier risk. Control assessments provide a centralized view of risk with actionable risk quantification analytics that help drive mitigation.
"We are proud to partner with SAP to help Fortune 1000 companies improve mission-critical risk monitoring and modeling," said OptimEyes.AI CEO AJ Sarkar. "Our alliance and the availability of our offering on SAP Store strengthens our ability to reach more organizations faced with today's complex risk landscape."
The OptimEyes.AI enterprise risk modeling platform provides the following benefits:
- Company-Specific Risk Modeling that uses a company's own operational data to analyze, measure, quantify and predict risk
- Client-Specific Risk Benchmarking to compare a company's real-time risk score and track progress against industry peers
- Multiple Use Cases for eliminating operational silos and enabling corporate leadership teams to assess and compare threats
- Cost-of-Risk Quantification to calculate the expected financial impact and predict the potential recurrence of risks
- Neuroscience-based, Multi-Persona Dashboards that present enterprise-wide risk metrics in intuitive, unbiased formats for more efficient decision-making
- Rapid deployment provided by 90-95% automation via template-based customization and configuration
- Risk Scenario Planning that enables organizations to proactively look at best- and worst-case scenarios and prioritize investment and resourcing
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
OptimEyes.AI is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.
OptimEyes.ai San Diego- based OptimEyes.ai is the pioneer of integrated, risk modeling (IRM). Built by cyber, risk and compliance veterans, our software-as-a-service platform helps Fortune 1000 organizations discover, measure, prioritize, predict, and optimize cybersecurity, data privacy, and enterprise risks. For more information, visit http://www.optimeyes.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
OptimEyes.ai product and services as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of OptimEyes.ai.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
