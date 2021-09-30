BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaon Interactive, a leading innovator of interactive software technology and digital B2B sales and marketing applications, is announcing a major update to its Kaon Lab Design Tool™. Ongoing innovations have significantly elevated the value and ROI for sellers and marketers of diagnostic laboratory equipment and lab managers at independent, hospital and research laboratories, who are utilizing the tool for agile design consensus, workflow maximization, and shortening sales cycles.
The Kaon Lab Design Tool empowers multiple constituents within the laboratory ecosystem to design, optimize, visualize, and communicate the unique value differentiation of complex instruments and workflows in a "virtual" layout, prior to purchasing equipment or committing to construction and reconfiguration plans.
Developed on the extensible Kaon High Velocity Marketing Platform®, companies can continue to build upon the spatial visualization of the Kaon Lab Design Tool to include product selectors, workflow tools, Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) calculators, and more, that help solve complex workflow challenges. Customers are obsessed with these innovative personalization tools, as they help them better plan, build, and create long-term laboratory efficiencies.
Immediately Visualize and Experience Labs
In just minutes, the Kaon Lab Design Tool enables laboratory managers, instrument sales and marketing teams, and lab scientists to configure entire laboratories and immediately immerse users in a newly designed lab. To achieve this, the Kaon Lab Design Tool offers three powerful ways to visualize and experience a new, engaging, 3D, interactive laboratory layout: interactive 3D, untethered Virtual Reality (VR) and scalable Augmented Reality (AR) with real-time 3D object placement (instruments, consumables, chairs, workstations, windows, doors, pipette drying racks, sinks, etc.).
"As a sales enablement tool, the Kaon Lab Design Tool has been game-changing in elevating our sellers from vendors to trusted advisors," said Angela Carnrite, senior manager or e-Business Marketing at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "It has reduced friction and risk by providing an easy and powerful way for customers to plan and optimize their lab space and workflows in the context of their own lab. This has shortened our sales cycle, increased deal sizes, and helps our team effectively tell our complete product story – generating multi-million-dollars of attribution in closed business."
Beyond equipment manufacturers, the Kaon Lab Design Tool provides agility to independent laboratory, research, and hospital lab managers, who are under constant pressure to create efficiencies and provide rapid design consensus in their constantly-changing environment.
"The Kaon Lab Design Tool has empowered lab teams to visualize, experience, and gain stakeholder agreement on proposed layout and laboratory workflow changes without physically moving equipment," said Gavin Finn, President and CEO at Kaon Interactive. "Compared to previous methods, immersive VR solutions are significantly faster and less expensive than traditional improvement techniques. This superior process has created a standard of excellence that has allowed for the creation of more efficient and higher-performing labs."
[Video] View the power of the Kaon Lab Design Tool (as demonstrated by a Kaon customer): https://bit.ly/kaon-ldt-launch-video
The Kaon Lab Design Tool has proven to accelerate sales for some of the industry's top diagnostic lab equipment manufacturers exhibiting at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo on September 26-30, 2021. The solution is accessible on any device, to an unlimited number of users, both online and offline, providing a true immersive omnichannel customer experience (for the new hybrid buyers' journey) in today's digital-first world.
About Kaon Interactive
Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company's interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. Whether virtual or in-person, more than 5,000 Kaon interactive applications are being used worldwide by leading global B2B companies in such industries as life sciences, manufacturing and technology. For more information about Kaon, visit http://www.kaon.com.
