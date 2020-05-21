NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, the Science-First Relationship Marketing Hub, announced today that Gartner has identified it as a Challenger in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs1. This is the first year Optimove has been positioned in the Challengers quadrant and third consecutive year that it has been included in this market's Magic Quadrant. The previous two inclusions were as a Niche Player.
Gartner defines the multichannel marketing hub as a technology that "orchestrates a company's communications with and offers to customer segments across multiple channels. These include websites, mobile, social, direct mail, call centers, digital advertising and email." This year's report evaluated 19 different vendors on 15 different criteria and positioned Optimove in the Challengers quadrant.
A complimentary copy of the full report is available on Optimove's website at https://www.optimove.com/lp/gartner-2020-magic-quadrant.
According to Gartner, "multichannel marketing builds relationships by responding to expressed and implied customer needs through relevant, connected engagements to targeted audiences. Success requires data-driven insights into customer behaviors and interests, goals, and needs. It also requires knowing how channels operate most effectively — in isolation and in unison — to deliver the right content to the right audience at the right time."
"We believe Optimove being recognized as a Challenger for the first time is validation of our ability to solve enterprise-grade multichannel orchestration and optimization challenges," said Pini Yakuel, Optimove's Founder and CEO. "We are committed to continue to provide our customers and partners with the ability to transform data into insights that fuel personalized customer journeys, at scale."
As part of the evaluation process, vendor customers are surveyed. Separately, the Vice-President of Analytics of a Retail enterprise was cited in a Gartner Peer Insights review saying Optimove is "like a machine gun for marketing operations. We have achieved a level of operational velocity that is quite impressive using this tool (200 campaigns per year). Each of these campaigns is really directed towards specific segments of our customers, so we are able to customize our offers to specific subsets of our very diverse customer base."
1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs", Noah Elkin, Benjamin Bloom, Mike McGuire, Colin Reid, Joseph Enever, May 12, 2020
Gartner Disclaimers
Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Optimove:
Optimove is the Science-first Relationship Marketing Hub. With a realtime Customer Data Platform at its core, Optimove autonomously transforms customer data into actionable insights, helping customer-centric businesses drive measurable growth. The company's unique technology suite enables the smart orchestration, measurement and optimization of highly personalized multi-channel campaigns, at scale, resulting in improved customer experience, retention and lifetime value. Optimove is used by hundreds of leading brands of all sizes, including Staples, Deezer, GVC, Family Dollar, Groupe Dynamite, Paper Source and Sweaty Betty. Optimove employs over 260 people in its New York, London, Singapore and Tel Aviv offices.
