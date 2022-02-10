LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optmyzr, an award-winning PPC management software provider, today announced new free tools available to help address the basics of paid search marketing. Optmyzr Lite is now available, providing entry-level pay-per-click advertising tools specifically designed for the needs of those who are not deeply versed in PPC marketing. The tools available in the Lite version of Optmyzr allow marketers to monitor PPC accounts on multiple platforms and gain actionable insights from a single dashboard.
Optmyzr Lite provides alerts that highlight areas of potential growth or issues within accounts that need attention. The features within this tool will provide rapid insights within 20 minutes, highlighting essential optimizations in PPC campaigns to help drive improvements in accounts. Optmyzr Lite is well suited for marketers who don't have extensive PPC experience, but who run PPC campaigns for their companies. It is also ideal for small business owners who are looking to take their first steps into paid search advertising - along with any search marketing specialists who face extremely high price sensitivity.
The free tools available via Optmyzr Lite are much like the tools that have been available via Wordstream Advisor, which is slated to be sunsetted in 2022. PPC pros and marketers who had relied on Wordstream Advisor can pick up where they left off with their former set of tools. They can also gain access to the broader, more advanced subscription-based tools within the core Optmyzr PPC Management Suite. With Optmyzr Lite, users can access basic reports, audits, and optimization suggestions at no cost.
"Countless marketers are scrambling to find a way to quickly fill the void from the tools they had relied on from Wordstream. Optmyzr Lite can be implemented in a matter of minutes, empowering marketers to make the transition with little to no disruption to their day-to-day activities," noted Frederick Vallaeys, co-founding CEO of Optmyzr. "This Lite version is a great option for marketers who are not deep-in-the-weeds PPC experts, and it's coming to market at a time when marketers at all levels need to track, understand, and act on essential data quickly and with confidence."
Optmyzr Lite can help marketers extract the most value from PPC programs by cutting waste associated with the most common mistakes advertisers make. In addition, it provides tools for rapid creation of insightful reports from data in various PPC channels, which improves reporting to essential stakeholders.
The full Optmyzr PPC Management Suite is a 10-time winner of the "Best PPC Management Suite" award from the US, UK, and European Search Awards since 2015.
"Optmyzr Lite underscores the value we continually seek to deliver to digital marketers. It offers a no-cost way for small advertisers to gain essential insights that drive campaign optimization which in turn can help a small company grow much bigger. When advertisers see success, they will be able to carry over their learnings from Optmyzr Lite to Optmyzr Core which has more sophisticated capabilities for advanced PPC optimization, automation, and reporting," added Vallaeys.
Optmyzr Lite is now generally available, and a link to get started can be found at https://www.optmyzr.com/lite/.
About Optmyzr
Silicon Valley-based Optmyzr was founded in 2013 by a team of former search engine executives who helped establish pay per click marketing. The team has been involved in PPC since the 1990s and has grown through its unwavering commitment to empowering PPC experts to deliver world-class results in a fraction of the time. Optmyzr has been recognized as the Best PPC Management Suite consecutively in the US Search Awards, Canadian Search Awards, UK Search Awards, and the Global Search Awards. The company now serves thousands of clients from locations on four continents. More information about Optmyzr is available at http://www.optmyzr.com.
