Latest firmware updates offer new data services capabilities plus updated software for security.
TEMECULA, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opto 22 announces the latest firmware version 3.4 for the groov EPIC edge programmable industrial controller from Opto 22, along with firmware version 3.4 for the groov RIO edge I/O module. Both are available as a free download for all existing groov EPIC and groov RIO users, adding even greater capabilities for sharing OT data with SCADA systems, databases, HMIs, and historians, and with other functions like Quality and Process.
New data democratization capabilities include an additional, embedded OPC UA server and much more flexibility in MQTT services. The release also adds support for SNMP and the Scratch Pad memory map area.
New embedded OPC UA server.
Opto 22 was instrumental in developing the original OPC specification and in founding the OPC Foundation. With the new PAC Control and I/O OPC UA server now on board, both groov EPIC and RIO offer this familiar, platform-independent way to exchange data among devices and software within your OT network. For example, you can smoothly integrate your control and I/O systems into SCADA software using OPC UA—no special drivers required.
- For groov EPIC, the new OPC UA server option complements three other OPC UA server options previously available on board: Ignition/Ignition Edge, CODESYS, and Node-RED.
- For groov RIO, the new OPC UA server is the first of its kind: a fully-functioning OPC UA server option for a remote, Ethernet-based input/output module.
More MQTT options.
This release also includes expanded menu options for MQTT and Sparkplug configurations. You can now configure multiple MQTT brokers (servers) and choose both JSON and Sparkplug payload formats to simultaneously publish operational data to multiple MQTT servers. For example, you can configure MQTT to send Sparkplug-formatted messages to one server and MQTT JSON strings to another server. With these new data service capabilities, you can communicate operational data through both OPC UA and MQTT protocols simultaneously. Tried-and-true OPC UA is client/server based and, because it requires an open incoming port, is best used in a secure OT network such as your in-plant network. MQTT is a more secure publish/subscribe method, offering a simpler architecture that doesn't require opening incoming firewall ports, which is ideal for sharing data with remote servers over standard IP networks, including cellular and the public internet.
Other notable updates.
End users and system integrators will appreciate the new firmware's support for SNMP for integration with network management systems. Also added is the ability to share EPIC and RIO Scratch Pad data, via both MQTT and OPC UA. This feature is especially useful for groov RIO users because non-I/O data can be shared through the Scratch Pad area.
Also new in this release are enhancements to the embedded web-based, mobile-ready groov View HMI, including new rulers and layout guides for building responsive HMI screens. Updates to the embedded web-based EPIC and RIO management tool, groov Manage, offer a new groov View management interface (similar to the existing Node-RED management page) and a new I/O Diagnostics page.
For improved security and performance, version 3.4 firmware includes several embedded software upgrades: Ignition 8, Ignition Edge 8, and their modules are updated to version 8.1.17. Ignition Edge 7 is now 7.9.20, and Node-RED is updated to version 2.2.2. Certificates in the root store are updated as well, and a number of Linux kernel packages and libraries are updated and running the latest security updates and patches. For complete information on new features and bug fixes, see the groov EPIC Release Notes or the groov RIO Release Notes.
Availability
groov EPIC firmware 3.4 is available now as a free download from manage.groov.com. Complete upgrade instructions are available in the groov EPIC User's Guide. For new customers, all groov EPICs now ship with this latest firmware version. Note that due to supply chain-driven hardware changes, firmware version 3.4.0 will be the minimum installable version for new EPICs.
groov RIO 3.4 firmware is scheduled to be released in July 2022 and will be available as a free download from Opto 22. Each of the three groov RIO models will have product-specific 3.4 firmware updates: GRV-R7-MM1001-10, GRV-R7-MM2001-10, and GRV-R7-I1VAPM-3.
About groov EPIC
groov EPIC is an edge programmable industrial controller (EPIC). More than a PLC, PAC, or PC, it is a Linux-based processor in a compact industrial enclosure, with local and remote I/O and wide-ranging programming and communications options. In addition to real-time control, groov EPIC provides the connectivity many of today's projects require: it connects to field sensors and devices, legacy PLC systems, software applications, remote equipment, and cloud services for anything from weather conditions to big-data analytics and predictive maintenance.
About groov RIO
groov RIO is a flexible edge I/O module that quickly connects traditional wired switches and sensors directly to Ethernet networks, software applications, and cloud platforms without intermediary control or communication hardware, such as PLCs, PACs, or PCs. Two groov RIO models consist of a single part number providing 8 channels of multifunction I/O (input or output, analog or discrete). One model is specifically designed for power and energy monitoring. All groov RIO models include embedded tools for connectivity and control that integrate I/O data seamlessly with business and automation systems. With power over Ethernet and industrial-grade hardware, groov RIO deploys quickly anywhere your equipment lives.
About Opto 22
Opto 22 designs and manufactures industrial control products and Internet of Things platforms that bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operations technology (OT). Based on a core design philosophy of leveraging open, standards-based technology, Opto 22 products are deployed worldwide in industrial automation, process control, building automation, industrial refrigeration, remote monitoring, and data acquisition applications. Designed and manufactured in the U.S.A., Opto 22 products have a worldwide reputation for ease-of-use, innovation, quality, and reliability. For over 40 years OEMs, machine builders, automation end-users, and information technology and operations personnel have and continue to trust Opto 22 to deliver high-quality products with superior reliability. The company was founded in 1974 and is privately held in Temecula, California, U.S.A. Opto 22 products are available through a global network of distributors and system integrators. For more information, contact Opto 22 headquarters at +1-951-695-3000 or visit http://www.opto22.com. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube.
