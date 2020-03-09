FREMONT, Calif., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, the No. 1 Top-Selling Home Theater Projector Brand in Retail and the leading brand worldwide in 4K UHD projection technology*, today unveiled the state of the art UHD50X, the world's first 240Hz, 4K UHD home theater projector. Designed to provide unrivaled cinematic and gaming experiences, the Optoma UHD50X delivers incredible details, vibrant colors and blur-free visuals, appealing to both home theater and gaming enthusiasts.
With 3,400 lumens of brightness and an impressive 500,000:1 contrast ratio, along with HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid-Log Gamma) compatibility, the Optoma UHD50X produces rich, lifelike colors and delivers superior 4K UHD picture quality, even in environments with high ambient light. An integrated Enhanced Gaming Mode, as well as an incredibly low input lag of 16ms in 1080p at 240Hz on PC and 25ms at 4K 60Hz on PC and Consoles, ensure smooth and immersive gaming experiences. The UHD50X also features an HDMI 2.0 input with HDCP 2.2 support for connectivity to the latest 4K UHD devices, and a 12V trigger enables control of motorized screens. Equipped with built-in vertical lens shift and 1.3x zoom, the UHD50X is easy to install in any setting.
Additional features of the Optoma UHD50X include:
- Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
- Brightness: 3,400 ANSI lumens
- Lamp Life: Up to 15,000 hours (Dynamic Black Mode)
- Contrast Ratio: 500,000:1
- HDR10 and HLG Compatibility
- Colors: 1.07 billion
- Image Size: Up to 302"
- Flexible Adjustment: Keystone Correction, 1.3x zoom, 10% vertical lens shift
- Industry Leading 4K UHD HDR DLP Native Input Lag of 25ms with Enhanced Gaming Mode Enabled
- Enhanced Gaming Mode with 16ms response time at 1080p 240Hz refresh rate on gaming PCs
- HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2. Support
"As the No. 1 Top-Selling Home Theater Projector Brand in retail, the No. 1 DLP Projector Brand in North America and the No. 1 4K UHD projection brand worldwide, Optoma's market leadership is a testament to its commitment to meeting the needs of consumers, and consistently surpassing their expectations by providing immersive experiences," shared Maria Repole, head of marketing, Optoma Technology, Inc. "Our new home theater and gaming product portfolio delivers on our promise to produce high-quality projectors with impressive performance, functionality and stunning visuals, offering users larger-than-life cinematic and gaming experiences," added Repole.
Big Screen, Fast-Action Gaming: Optoma UHD30
The ultra bright 3,400 lumen 4K UHD Optoma UHD30 provides lag-free gaming experiences with a built-in Enhanced Gaming Mode that supports up to a 240Hz refresh rate and a quick 16ms response time for fast-paced gaming. The UHD30 also offers HDR10 and HLG compatibility for ultimate image precision, as well as an HDMI 2.0 input with HDCP 2.2 connectivity for compatibility with 4K UHD and HDR video sources. With an up to 15,000 hour lamp life in Dynamic mode, the UHD30 provides years of enhanced gaming, movie-watching and streaming experiences, transforming your living room into the ultimate home cinema.
Next-Generation Gaming and Home Theater Projector: Optoma HD146X
Featuring 3,600 lumens of brightness and a 25,000:1 contrast ratio, the Optoma HD146X produces stunning, cinema-quality images with incredible color accuracy for unmatched immersion in movie and gaming content. An integrated Enhanced Gaming Mode enables lightning fast response times of 16ms at 60Hz with gaming consoles and high performance gaming PCs, and Game Display Mode enhances detailed shadows and dark scenes for better playability. The HD146X is also equipped with HDMI-Link support, which simplifies control of the projector and connected devices with a single remote via HDMI connection. In addition, built-in keystone correctionand 1.1x zoom make setting up the HD146X a breeze.
Availability and Pricing:
- The Optoma UHD50X is available for purchase now through Optoma authorized dealers for an estimated street price of $1,599.
- The Optoma UHD30 is available for purchase now through Optoma authorized dealers for an estimated street price of $1,299.
- The Optoma HD146X is available for purchase now through Optoma authorized dealers for an estimated street price of $549.
*Data source: PMA Dec. 2019 ProAV and Retail Projector Tracker, Data source: PMA Q4 2019 Americas PJC Census for the year of 2019.
