TULSA, Okla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optronics International, a leading manufacturer of vehicle harnesses, electronic control systems and LED lighting for the global transportation industry, introduced its new STL02/03 LED taillight today. The low-profile, surface-mount lamps not only take on stop, tail and turn functions, as well as serving as rear and side clearance and marker lamps and rear and side reflectors, but they also come with a license plate light. Though they fit within the standard footprint for taillights, their unique shape and automotive styling makes them as unique and attractive as they are functional.
The new lamps are also the first in a new series of lamps that promise to combine even more functionalities, including backup lighting. The STL02/03 LED taillight's modular design has also been engineered so that it can be configured into novel lighting assemblies that can easily be customized to meet the preferences of OEMs and fleets alike.
"The low-profile, multi-function, surface-mount STL02/03 LED taillight is just the latest in a long line of intelligently designed lighting that consolidate the functionality of multiple lamps into just one," Marcus Hester, chief marketing officer for Optronics International, said. "The result is a high-value lighting package that is less expensive than the sum of its functional parts."
The thin, surface-mount lamps measure just 1.25 inches in depth, and can be mounted virtually anywhere regulations allow. The lamps are available with stud mounts that enable installation from the rear, and they can also be mounted from the front, using screws or other fastener methods.
The lamps are compatible with a wide range of vehicle types, including box trucks, bulk haulers, CNG transports, concrete mixers, cranes, dump bodies, fire & rescue, flatbeds, food & beverage, service bodies and utility & telecom vehicles. Optronics also expects the burgeoning recreational vehicle industry to take note of the new lamp.
"With the introduction of the STL02/03 LED taillight, Optronics continues its mission to deliver better value, better options and better lighting to the commercial vehicle industry," said Hester. "Please stay tuned for updates on how this trendsetting modular lamp will keep setting the pace in new configurations in 2022."
The lamp's lens and housing are made of tough polycarbonate material that is sealed and waterproof. The lamp employs a solid-state, surface-mount device (SMD) design that protects its electronics against moisture, shock and vibration. Like all LED products from Optronics, these lamps come with a no-hassle, one-diode lifetime warranty protection that will replace the lamp if even one diode fails.
The new low-profile, multi-function, surface-mount STL02/03 LED taillights are in stock and available for shipping now. The upcoming modular iterations with backup functions and additional lens options are expected in the first quarter of 2022.
Optronics products are available in the U.S. and Canada through the company's extensive distribution network of more than 20,000 convenient distribution locations. Users can access individual Optronics distributor websites by simply clicking on their logo icons. For information on international sales and distribution of Optronics products, please contact Dorian Drake at +1 (914) 697-9800, or visit http://doriandrake.com.
To view high-resolution product images of the new low-profile, multi-function, surface-mount STL02/03 LED taillight, please visit http://www.optronicsinc.com/RESOURCES/ImageGalleries/STL02RB_STL03RB.aspx.
About Optronics
As the fastest-growing vehicle lighting and harness manufacturer in the U.S., Optronics International attributes its success to delivering better value, better options and better lighting to its customers. Founded in 1972, Optronics International is a premier worldwide manufacturer and supplier of branded industrial and commercial vehicular safety lighting products and premium, custom electrical wiring harnesses for commercial vehicle applications. The company specializes in electrical system and harness design and interior and exterior LED and incandescent lighting for heavy-duty on- and off-highway vehicles, armored couriers, light-to medium-duty trailers, specialized vocational equipment, transit vehicles, RVs and marine equipment. The company's patented USA-PLUS system provides the most advanced molded harness connections available in the market. The Optronics product catalog is among the most extensive in the industry. Optronics is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and it has an IATF 16949-certified manufacturing facility in Annan District, Tainan, Taiwan. The company also has a plant in Winnsboro, Texas, and ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturing and distribution facilities in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and Goshen, Indiana. Learn more at http://www.optronicsinc.com.
