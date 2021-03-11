PORTLAND, Ore., Mar. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus Interactive, a leading provider of complex hybrid cloud hosting services, and Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, today announced Opus has achieved Gold status in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program. This elevated partner status reinforces Opus Interactive's ongoing partnership and commitment to delivering in-depth knowledge and experience using Veeam modern data protection solutions.
"The demand for data protection continues to increase for businesses of all sizes," said Opus Interactive CEO Shannon Hulbert. "We're excited to be awarded Gold Partner Status and further partner with Veeam to strengthen 3-2-1 backup strategies and deliver business continuity for mission critical workloads. Veeam was positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions for the fourth consecutive time. As a Gold Partner, customers of Opus Interactive can access backup to protect valuable data and ensure reliability using Veeam. Opus' high compliance solutions and world class data centers that are strategically placed to ensure regional and energy grid redundancy, Veeam backup is a key differentiator for mission critical workloads. Opus and Veeam solutions allow customers to achieve the security and reliability they need while enabling increased IT agility."
For Opus Interactive customers, backup includes:
- Hosted off-site backups
- Complete visibility and control
- End-to-end encryption
- In-depth technical product expertise and commitment to support
- HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOC 2 Type 2 and FedRAMP compliance
- Housing in Tier III datacenters located in separate regions and separate energy grids
- S3 compatible
- Reliability backed by more than 24 years of past performance.
"As a Gold VCSP partner, Opus Interactive has demonstrated proficient knowledge of Veeam products, and we are confident in Opus's ability to deliver Veeam-powered solutions to enable their customers to achieve Cloud Data Management™." said Matt Kalmenson, vice president of Americas Cloud at Veeam.
About Opus Interactive
Founded in 1996, Opus Interactive has earned a reputation for custom IT solutions that fit unique requirements for security, scalability, cost, and future growth needs of its customers. An accredited member of the International Managed Services Provider Alliance, the Company operates from Tier III+ data centers located in Hillsboro, Portland, Dallas, and Northern Virginia. Through close partnerships with industry-leaders and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Opus delivers custom solutions for Cloud Hosting & IaaS, Colocation, DRaaS & Backup, Object Storage, VDI, and Public Cloud Monitoring & Management.
Opus Interactive is a woman and minority-owned enterprise that has worked closely with VMware and HPE partnership programs since 2005. With past performance that includes more than 20 years of proven results and current compliance with PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FedRAMP Moderate Ready and SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type II, Opus helps customers reduce cost and optimize resources using efficient operations.
For more information about Opus Interactive, visit http://www.opusinteractive.com.
Reference: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions, Santhosh Rao, Nik Simpson, Michael Hoeck 20 July 2020. Previous titled include Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Software.
