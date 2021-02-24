HILLSBORO, Ore., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus Interactive, a leading provider of complex hybrid cloud hosting services, announces its 25th Anniversary in the cloud computing industry.
Opus enters the 25th year announcing:
- Sales team expansion in Texas, VA, and two additional markets in response to increased demand. Included, Opus welcomes Chris Knapp, who brings over 15 years in cloud computing sales including many with Rackspace. This announcement follows recent onboarding of sales engineering and customer success hires. The Sales Division continues to be led by Jeff Howard, who has been with the company since 2016.
- Director of Operations hire. Chris Chapman joins Opus with nearly 25 years of experience in Operations leadership positions. Chris will be responsible for key operations activity, including operational strategy, program management, supplier management and customer support to ensure the highest level of consistent customer delivery.
- DevOps Division launch within the company to expand automation and optimization of the company's hybrid and multi-cloud solutions with monthly deployments. The team is headed by VP of Products, Jeremy Sherwood.
"As an organization, we foster a culture of innovation that constantly measures customer needs and asks -- how can we make IT better, faster, and more cost effective to meet the needs of our customers -- and that's what's driving expansion coming into our 25th year," said Shannon Hulbert, CEO. "New territories to meet growing demand in specific markets, strengthening organizational support expertise, and further innovation in how we respond to customers that are all faced with managing increasingly complex solutions. We're committed to expanding customer visibility into hybrid/multi-cloud environments, applying reusable application logic to infrastructure builds and management, and incorporating automation to accelerate continuous innovation - which is what has driven Opus forward for 25 years."
Opus Interactive began as an IT division in a creative agency, hosting applications and sites. The Company joined HPE and VMware's Partner Programs and began working with what was then called "virtualization" in 2003. Opus' History timeline, shows they launched their core IaaS offering, OpusCloud from Oregon in 2005.
Today, Opus Interactive delivers tailored hybrid and multi-cloud solutions for mission critical workloads from state-of-the-art data centers that enable customers nationwide. As stewards to customer infrastructure, the Inc 5000 company is committed to green IT and sustainable hybrid and multi-cloud services. The organization, whose facilities are known for commitment to renewables and efficiency, was named Oregon's Best Green Companies list in 2020.
About Opus Interactive
Founded in 1996, Opus Interactive has earned a reputation for custom IT solutions that fit unique requirements for security, scalability, cost, and future growth needs of its customers. An accredited member of the International Managed Services Provider Alliance, the Company operates from Tier III+ data centers located in Hillsboro, Portland, Dallas, and Northern Virginia. Through close partnerships with industry-leaders and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Opus delivers custom solutions for Cloud Hosting & IaaS, Colocation, DRaaS & Backup, Object Storage, VDI, and Public Cloud Monitoring & Management.
Opus Interactive is a woman and minority-owned enterprise that has worked closely with VMware and HPE partnership programs since 2005. With past performance that includes more than 20 years of proven results and current compliance with PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FedRAMP Moderate Ready and SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type II, Opus helps customers reduce cost and optimize resources using efficient operations.
For more information about Opus Interactive, visit http://www.opusinteractive.com.
