PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woman-owned hybrid and multi-cloud provider, Opus Interactive, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named the 25 year old hosting company to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 29th place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
This is Opus' second consecutive year on the Fast Growth 150 list and third time overall. Sustainable IT for hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, as well as world class data centers, public cloud interoperability, and commitment to sustainable IT and innovation fueled the rise to the top half of this year's list. In addition to the Fast Growth 150, Opus Interactive has also been named to MSP 500 list.
"We're thankful to be included alongside so many great organizations. Our team has spent 25 years building solutions and strong partnerships. We work hard to understand the unique business needs of our customers and select best-in-class partners like STACK Infrastructure and Iron Mountain that are equally committed to performance and sustainability to deliver those solutions," said Shannon Hulbert, CEO of Opus Interactive. "When you're able to foster long-term partnerships with organizations that share the same commitment to people, planet, and performance that makes all the difference."
The IT channel is a highly competitive, fast-paced environment comprised of solution providers that deliver a complex array of hardware, software, communications and services. They must think outside the box to differentiate themselves, making sustained growth a notable achievement. To maintain the highest levels of growth, solution providers constantly need to evolve and keep ahead of groundbreaking changes within the marketplace. The 2021 Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges these companies' exceptional accomplishments and ongoing dedication to success.
"In today's unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The prominent companies on this year's list serves as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future."
A sampling of the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at http://www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.
About Opus Interactive
We operate with integrity to help customers reduce costs and optimize resources. Founded in 1996, Opus Interactive delivers tailored Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Solutions, IaaS & OpusCloud, Enterprise Colocation, Backup and Disaster Recovery, Object Storage, VDI, and Monitoring and Management Services — compliant with PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FedRAMP Moderate Ready, and SSAE 18 SOC 2 — backed by SLAs. Right-sized solutions are delivered from Tier III+ data centers located in high connectivity markets (Hillsboro, Portland, Dallas, and Northern Virginia). Each facility partner is carefully selected for security, geographic redundancy, and efficiency to ensure end-to-end reliability and performance.
Opus Interactive is a woman and minority-owned enterprise with a commitment to accelerating the adoption of sustainable IT. With past performance that includes more than 25 years of proven results, our end goal is optimized solutions that enable our customers to do great work. Technology, meet Humanity.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
