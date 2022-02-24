HILLSBORO, Ore., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading hybrid and multi-cloud provider, Opus Interactive, today announced it will provide customers a managed services offering for VMware Cloud on AWS and has achieved the VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency. VMware Cloud on AWS delivers VMware's software-defined data center (SDDC) via the AWS Cloud, allowing customers to run applications across operationally consistent VMware vSphere-based private, public, and hybrid cloud environments, with optimized access to a broad range of AWS services.
The VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency provides the sales and technical training partners need to help customers be successful with hybrid cloud solutions and services.
This new competency, strengthened by Opus Interactive's 26 years of proven performance in managed IT and super-honed cloud services portfolio creates a seamless extension for enterprise customer to implement hybrid and mult-cloud solutions. The service offering is available now in 18 regions worldwide.
"We're excited for the opportunity VMC on AWS brings to organizations that are modernizing," said Opus Interactive CEO, Shannon Hulbert, "At the end of the day, it takes hybrid and multi-cloud strategies to get the best performance, security, and scale that each workload needs. VMC on AWS helps accelerate adoption to deliver business results faster by providing a consistent VMware-based software-defined data center experience across on-prem, dedicated IaaS, and global public cloud environments."
Public clouds enable customers to gain flexibility and speed to respond to changing business needs, accelerate innovation, and align costs to business requirements. Customers are also recognizing the benefit of having public clouds integrate and work seamlessly with on-premises infrastructure in order to take advantage of existing teams, skillsets, tools and processes.
VMware Cloud on AWS enables customers to add value to their business in the AWS cloud, while maximizing their VMware investments, without the need to buy new hardware, or refactor applications.
Enterprise customers can work with partners such as Opus Interactive to be their trusted advisors as they move towards the emerging hybrid cloud model. Opus brings industry and technical expertise to customers to help them quickly execute on their digital transformation initiatives using VMware Cloud on AWS.
"We are pleased to see Opus Interactive deliver a managed services offering for VMware Cloud on AWS, and achieve the new VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency. With this, Opus
Interactive can help customers accelerate cloud adoption and migration, modernize their data center environments and increase IT efficiency," said Geoff Thompson, vice president, worldwide cloud provider sales. "VMware Cloud on AWS provides a full VMware-based software-defined data center experience extending from customers' on-premises environment to AWS, the world's largest public cloud. The solution enables customers to eliminate operational complexity by managing a hybrid cloud environment with familiar VMware tools."
About VMware Cloud on AWS
Delivered, sold and supported by VMware and its partners as an on-demand service, and running on Amazon EC2 elastic, bare-metal infrastructure, VMware Cloud on AWS is powered by VMware Cloud Foundation, the unified SDDC platform that integrates vSphere, VMware vSAN and VMware NSX virtualization technologies. With the same infrastructure and operational experience on-premises and in the cloud, IT teams can quickly derive business value from use of the AWS and VMware hybrid cloud experience. For more information on the VMware Cloud on AWS partner ecosystem, visit: http://cloud.vmware.com/vmc-aws.
For more information on the VMware Partner Network and Solution Competencies, please visit http://www.vmware.com.
About Opus Interactive
Opus Interactive helps customers reduce cost and optimize resources with tailored hybrid and multi-cloud solutions. Our mission is to build trusted solutions that pave the way for sustainable IT and the next generation of technology builders.
Founded in 1996, Opus Interactive has earned a reputation for delivering hosting solutions that meet enterprise requirements for compliance, performance, security, and cost. Through strategic partnerships with industry-leaders and a relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, the woman-owned cloud provider offers:
- Opus Cloud & Dedicated IaaS (both climate-positive solutions in net-zero facilities)
- Object Storage
- Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
- Enterprise Colocation
- IT Services
- Network Connectivity
- Backup & Business Continuity
- Hybrid Cloud Monitoring & Management
- VMC on AWS capabilities available in 18 regions worldwide (announced in this release)
An accredited member of the International Managed Services Provider Alliance with PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and SSAE 18 SOC 2 compliance, the WBENC certified company operates from Tier III+ data centers located in Hillsboro, Portland, Dallas, and Northern Virginia – with partner expansion availability in over 30 regions within the United States.
Proudly supporting: Sustainable IT, STEM, Women in Tech, and Digital Inclusion.
For more information, please visit opusinteractive.com
Media Contact
Shannon Hulbert, Opus Interactive, +1 (503) 972-3961, sales@opusinteractive.com
SOURCE Opus Interactive