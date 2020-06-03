MCLEAN, Va., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus One Studios, publisher of creative products supporting worthy causes, announced today the re-release of an important and timely song, "The Talk," written and performed by singer-songwriter Whitney Parnell, and produced by Joshua Davies. In releasing this single, Parnell and Davies issued the following statement:
We initially collaborated to release "The Talk" in early-2017, as Black people mourning numerous deaths at the hands of police. We are re-releasing this song today in solidarity with the actions that are taking place across the country amidst the recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Whitney originally wrote this song in response to the back-to-back killings of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, and Philando Castille in Minneapolis in 2016. Josh produced it shortly afterwards. It does not escape us that as we re-release this song in solidarity and mourning in 2020, we have come full-circle, back to events in Minneapolis, amidst numerous deaths in the four-year interim. This song is not meant to be instructional to Black people, but rather an attempt to provide perspective to non-Black audiences about the plight that we continue to face amidst systemic racism. We are heartbroken that the message still applies today. The cycle must end, and "The Talk" should not be necessary for our survival. May this perspective ignite both compassion and action to push for change.
"The Talk" is available for digital download as well as streaming. This advance release is initially available for download on the Opus One Studios web site and Facebook page, as well as streaming on Parnell's and Davies Facebook pages. A powerful music video of "The Talk" is also available for streaming on most of these sites. The song (mp3) will be available shortly on Amazon.com and iTunes as well as other music outlets.
"The Talk" is further slated to be released as part of an entire album of original social justice compositions by Parnell planned for this fall. Titled, "What Would You Do?", the full album is also being produced by Davies.
"Opus One Studios is proud to be making this extraordinary music available to the public," said Alan Salisbury, Executive Producer and CEO of Opus One Studios. "Whitney is an exciting new talent, with both exceptional vocal and composition talents, and exemplary devotion to her cause. Through the medium of music, she brings both beauty and clarity to her important message."
As with all Opus One Studios products, all profits realized from "The Talk" and the album "What Will You Do?" will benefit a selected charity, in this case to Parnell's Service Never Sleeps non-profit, promoting"Tireless Action Toward Social Justice."
About Opus One Studios: Opus One Studios is a publisher of multi-media products, including music, books and games. It is a philanthropic venture which donates 100% of its profits to selected "worthy causes." All profits from The Talk and the follow-on album are donated to the Service Never Sleeps non-profit. More information is available at www.opusonestudios.com.
About Service Never Sleeps: Tireless Action Toward Social Justice: The mission of Service Never Sleeps is to empower individuals and communities to catalyze social justice through service and Allyship. The organization envisions a world where equal rights, justice and opportunity are available to all. More information is available at www.serviceneversleeps.org.
Media Contact:
Alan Salisbury
703.821.2215
240941@email4pr.com
www.opusonestudios.com