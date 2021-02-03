WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opyrus, a self-betterment platform on a mission to help people tap their power to write and transform their life, announced today the launch of its Regulation CF offering on Wefunder, the largest Regulation Crowdfunding portal.
Opyrus seeks to raise $250K in order to build an online self-betterment solution utilizing learning-based content, connection, support and feedback through their writing community, easy and fun writing tools, and personalization that will strengthen mental fitness, improve relationships, enhance careers, energize businesses and enhance overall wellbeing.
"During our years of working with writers, we witnessed the impact and self-empowerment that writing has on one's life," said Arthur Gutch, CEO of Opyrus. "We've registered over 250,000 writers on our platform. Opyrus is on a mission to help the billions of people worldwide currently living a life of writing to develop their writing powers to benefit their personal and professional lives."
The Opyrus Platform will help people decode the why, what and how to create a successful system for lifelong writing success through a bold undertaking of Mapping the Human Writing Lifecycle and developing a Lifetime Writing Algorithm (LWA) that delivers personalized writing solutions - from childhood to legacy.
Opyrus, with its first-mover advantage in the estimated $11 billion self-care market, is one of the first writing platforms to invite its customers and registrants to invest to own a piece of the company and benefit from its expected growth.
Opyrus offers exclusive investor perks for different levels of investment, which range from a free one-year subscription to the OpyrusOne Professional Subscription, to one-on-one calls with the CEO.
To learn more about Opyrus and how you can invest for as little as $100, visit its Regulation CF offering page on Wefunder: https://wefunder.com/opyrus/
About Opyrus
Opyrus is a leading self-betterment application for people to tap their power to write and transform their life. We are on a mission to help millions of people around the world by delivering unique writing tools, interactive content, and personalization that strengthens mental fitness, deepens relationships, enhances careers, energizes businesses and improves overall wellbeing.
Media Contact
Opyrus Public Relations, Opyrus, +1 (978) 295-0464, media@opyrus.com
SOURCE Opyrus